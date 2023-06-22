[Unedited] Hamish Harding Wikipedia: Who Is His Wife? Check Brian Szasz Hamish Harding Trending Details Here!

To get a clear insight about Hamish Harding Wikipedia through reading our article. To get more updates, continue to read our blog.

Do you know who Hamish Harding is? Are you aware why he has recently been in the top search on the internet? He is a well-known personality and went missing after that news came into the limelight; readers discussed him on the Worldwide platform.

Hamish Harding-

Hamish Harding, a British businessman and pilot who lives in the United Arab Emirates, is widely recognized for his remarkable accomplishments across a wide range of industries. Hamish established Action Group and is chairman of Action Aviation, a well-known global aircraft brokerage company headquartered in Dubai. Harding holds three Guinness World Records and has significantly improved aviation. Harding has a diverse set of skills. He holds a commercial pilot’s license and a business jet type rating, which includes the Gulfstream G650.

Who is Hamish Harding Wife?

Hamish Harding is married to Linda Harding. The couple has two sons, and Hamish is the stepfather of two daughters. Co-founder and director of Begin Global Coaching, Linda Harding, is dedicated to equipping church leaders, non-governmental organizations, missionary directors, teams, and boards. As well as people to lead lives and serve the growth of those they care about and who are under their authority.

Why is Hamish Harding trending?

Hamish went missing on June 18, 2023. According to his family, internationally recognized adventurer Hamish Harding is one of the five people who vanished while traveling on a tourist submarine that traveled to the Titanic shipwreck on the morning of Monday.

Who is Brian Szasz Hamish Harding?

After admitting that he went to a Blink-182 concert simultaneously, Harding, 58, was still stranded in the North Atlantic Ocean; Brian Szasz, whose stepdad is British billionaire Hamish Harding, attracted social media attention. On his Facebook and Twitter accounts, he posted this information. However, he took the post down from social media in response to persistent criticism.

Cardi B, a rapper, was one of a lot who criticized his behavior. She informed him via Instagram that he should have been at home waiting for the phone to ring.

Hamish Harding-Get detail here-

A British explorer is one of the people on board a submarine that vanished close to the Titanic wreckage. The five-person OceanGate Expeditions ship, 435 miles south of St. John’s, Newfoundland, is believed to be carrying Hamish Harding, 58, when it appeared delayed on Sunday evening. Following a day in which he posted on Instagram about his excitement for the trip, Harding’s family confirmed that the 58-year-old British millionaire was on board the missing OceanGate Expeditions submarine.

Since this news came out, people have continuously searched online.

What are the updates about missing Hamish Harding’s?

Since Sunday, June 18, Hamish and four additional passengers from the Titan submersible have vanished. The Titanic sank in 1912. An hour and forty-five minutes into its dive on Sunday, a Canadian investigation ship lost communication with the Titan; the boat was scheduled to surface later that day. The passengers’ estimated remaining oxygen supply as of Tuesday night was less than two days.

The United States Coast Guard has been looking for the Titan in a region larger than Connecticut with assistance from other countries. In a press conference on Wednesday, Coast Guard Captain Jamie Frederick stated that a Canadian search plane had discovered noises in the search area overnight but added, we don't know what they are, to be honest with you.

Another detail on Hamish Harding–

Harding is the founder and chairman of the aircraft brokerage firm Action Aviation. He is also a well-known explorer for his international exploration adventures. The 58-year-old also traveled in June 2022 on Blue Origin’s fifth human spaceflight. He was the one person who went missing from the vessel which visited Titanic.

Harding posted on social media before boarding Titan that the ship had departed from St John’s, Newfoundland, Canada, to get to the Titanic wreckage site where all five people were supposed to board the submersible that would further sink in the water.

A quick-Hamish Harding–

Full Name Hamish Harding Date of birth 24 June 1964 Place of birth Unknown Went missing 18 June 2023, Wreck of the Titanic, North Atlantic Ocean Current status Missing for four days Nationality British Education

The King’s School, Gloucester University

Pembroke College, Cambridge Wife Linda Harding Childrens Two sons Known for Crew pilot for the record-breaking flight mission, One More Orbit Founder and chairmen He is the founder of Action Group and chairman of Action Aviation, an international aircraft brokerage company Hamish Harding Wikipedia link https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hamish_Harding Mission Blue Origin NS-21 Profession He is a British businessman, pilot, explorer, and space tourist based in the United Arab Emirates. .

It is well known that Hamish Harding had made several trips to the South Pole, including one in 2016 when he accompanied the late astronaut Buzz Aldrin.

Social Media Links-

RMS TITANIC EXPEDITION I am proud to finally announce that I joined @OceanGateExped for their RMS TITANIC Mission as a mission specialist on the sub going down to the Titanic.@ExplorersClub @actionaviation @One_More_Orbit #PolarPrince Full story at:https://t.co/7UWUrKGyTQ — Hamish Harding (@ActionAviation0) June 17, 2023

Summing-Up-

The missing submarine that visited the Titanic wreck is still not located by any investigating team. Click here to get more detail–

FAQs-

Q.1 When Hamish Harding went missing?

Ans- June 18.

Q.2 What is the age of Hamish Harding?

Ans- 58-year.

Q.3 Is Hamish Harding trending on the internet?

Ans- Yes.

Q.4 Was Hamish Harding before he made his adventurous journey?

Ans- Yes.

Q.4 Was Hamish Harding part of any flight mission?

Ans- Yes.

Q.5 Is he led any mission director position?

Ans- Yes, in July 2019.

Q.6 How many people are missing, including Hamish Harding?

Ans- Five.

Q.7 Is there any clue found by the investigation team?

Ans- Still, an investigation is going on.

