10 Hashtags Every Business Should Follow on TikTok [2023]

With over a billion active users worldwide, TikTok has become a prominent platform for businesses to showcase their products or services and connect with their target audience. The viral nature of the algorithm and massive user base provides tremendous potential for businesses of all sizes to attain their goals.

Since there is tons of video content out there on TikTok, it is challenging to make content visible on the platform. And there comes the need for hashtags. It is an effective way to enhance content discoverability and position the video under the correct category. With a clear understanding of this, every TikTok user adds relevant hashtags to their content to harness its power.

So, are you an entrepreneur, business owner, or marketer? Wondering what kind of hashtags to follow on TikTok for inspiration? You’re not alone! This guide lists here a selection of hashtags that you must follow. So, keep reading to grasp what you need!

The #ForYouPage hashtag is a must-follow for businesses on TikTok. This is because it is an ultimate goal for gaining visibility and reaching a broader audience on the platform. The ‘ForYouPage’ is where users discover new content tailored to their interests and past behavior on the application.

Businesses should follow this hashtag to understand and adapt to TikTok’s algorithm and increase the chances of content reaching a wider audience. Then, you can learn from popular trends, engaging content, and viral videos that appear on the user’s ‘For you’ page. Also, you can get insights into content strategies, video styles, and trends that resonate with TikTok users so you tailor your content to maximize reach and engagement.

#TikTokMadeMeBuyIt

Following the #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt hashtag enables you to tap into the power of user-generated content and influence. TikTok users often share their positive experiences and reviews of products and services they have purchased based on TikTok recommendations.

When you follow this hashtag, businesses can identify potential brands and engage with users who have been influenced by TikTok content to make a purchase. In addition, it provides an opportunity to leverage user-generated content, build trust and generate social proof.

#TrendingProducts

Keeping an eye on the #TrendingProducts hashtag helps businesses stay informed about the latest consumer trends and popular products. TikTok has the ability to bring certain products into the spotlight through viral trends and challenges. By following this hashtag, you can identify emerging trends, adapt their offerings and leverage the popularity of certain products to attract attention and engage with your target audience.

#Marketing101

The #Marketing101 hashtag showcases businesses with valuable marketing insights, tips, and strategies shared by experts and experienced marketers on TikTok. So following this hashtag lets you access a wealth of knowledge and learn about effective marketing strategies, digital marketing trends, and successful campaigns. This can help your businesses to improve your marketing efforts, optimize strategy and reach your target audience more effectively.

#BusinessHacks

The #BusinessHacks is a valuable resource for businesses that are looking for innovative ideas, time-saving tips, and creative solutions to overcome common challenges. Following this hashtag is a good idea to discover practical solutions, productivity hacks, and strategies to streamline your business operations, improve efficiency and overcome obstacles. It provides you with actionable insights and ideas to enhance various aspects of operations, from finance and marketing to customer service and growth.

#SmallBusiness

#SmallBusiness hashtag that enables you to connect with and support fellow small businesses. This hashtag creates a community of entrepreneurs and provides a platform for collaboration, networking, and sharing experiences. When you keep an eye on the hashtag, you can gain exposure, share insights, and build relationships with other small business owners.

#IndustryInsights

The #IndustryInsights hashtag includes videos belonging to valuable industry-specific knowledge, trends, and updates. You can follow this hashtag to stay updated with the latest news, developments, and insights in your industry. Additionally, you can adapt your strategies, identify emerging opportunities and position yourself as an industry leader by sharing relevant and current information with your audience.

#CustomerTestimonials

The #CustomerTestimonials hashtag is where businesses find and engage with customers who have shared positive experiences and testimonials about their products or services. Customer testimonials are a powerful form of social proof, building trust and credibility among potential customers. If you monitor this hashtag, you can identify satisfied customers, engage with them and leverage testimonials in your marketing efforts to attract new customers and strengthen your brand reputation.

#BusinessAdvice

The #BusinessAdvice is another hashtag from which businesses can seek guidance, tips, and advice from experienced professionals and experts. So following this hashtag enables you to gain more knowledge across various aspects of your business, including marketing, finance, operations, and leadership. This way, you can gain insights, avoid common pitfalls and make informed decisions to drive success.

#BusinessInspiration

The #BusinessInspiration hashtag on TikTok serves as a gateway to a world of motivational content for businesses and entrepreneurs alike. Following this hashtag opens up a stream of inspiring videos that can ignite creativity, boost motivation and build a positive mindset. From success stories to empowering quotes, the #BusinessInspiration hashtag offers a dose of inspiration and encouragement.

Businesses can follow this hashtag to not only fuel their own entrepreneurial journey but also to connect with the audience on a deeper level. So hit the follow button to showcase your brand values and create an emotional connection with viewers, thus building a strong and loyal following.

Wrapping It Up

And here you go! These are some of the simple yet powerful hashtags that can make a difference in your business. Do remember that you’re not just limited to these hashtags. Spend your valuable time searching for hashtags that are relevant to your business and inspire you to take forward your goals in the right direction.

Whenever you come across a famous hashtag, go through the content and follow it to consume more similar content in the near future. The best part is that you can create your own hashtag or hashtag challenge and make it more popular on the platform. Then, what are you waiting for? Embark your TikTok journey and yield more benefits with the power of hashtags. Good luck 🙂

Do you have any ideas about any other tiktok hashtags beneficial for businesses? If yes, please feel free to mention them in the comments section below.