Hdfc Parivartan Scheme Is Real Or Fake: What Is The Eligibility?

The Hdfc Parivartan Scheme Is Real Or Fake write-up has checked the legitimacy of the Parivartan scheme and shared the requirements for financial assistance.

Have you heard of the Hdfc Bank Parivartan scheme that aims to assist the underprivileged population? Is the Parivartan scheme of Hdfc legit or a Scam? Hdfc is a private-sector commercial bank that provides banking assistance to its clients in different parts of India.

Most business corporations run Corporate Social Responsibility programs to show their concern for the community. The Parivartan scheme is a similar kind of initiative to assist the underprivileged. Hdfc Parivartan Scheme Is Real Or Fake has investigated this initiative and presented its report to the beneficiary.

Is HDFC Bank Parivartan Scheme Legit?

Hdfc is one of the top banks in the country and is known to serve its clients with innovative financial products. The Bank website has mentioned the Parivartan Scheme under the CSR link on its landing page. It has encompassed all initiatives under the Corporate Social Responsibility as Parivartan Scheme.

Some of the initiatives taken by the Hdfc Bank under the Parivartan Scheme or CSR are mentioned below.

Rural Development

Skill Development and Livelihood Enhancement

Promotion of Education.

Healthcare and Hygiene

Financial Literacy and Inclusion.

Hdfc ECSS Program 2023-24 Eligibility:

The ECSS is an initiative by the Hdfc Bank to help bright students complete their studies. It targets underprivileged students unable to complete their studies due to financial problems. The Parivartan scheme assists students studying in classes 1-12, graduate and postgraduate. The maximum assistance given under this scheme is 75000 rupees depending on the need and course of the student.

The Bank has published its financial assistance criteria under the ECSS scheme for the year 2023-24. People pursuing skilled courses like polytechnic, ITI, and diplomas can also get assistance under the Parivartan scheme flagship program ECSS.

Eligibility Criteria for ECSS Scholarship PG 2023-24:

The student must pursue postgraduate courses in India like MA, MSc, or MCom.

Beneficiary family income must be equal to or less than 2.5 lakh.

Students must have passed the qualifying exam for postgraduate with at least 55% marks.

This scholarship program will prefer those students who have suffered a financial crisis in the last three years.

This scheme is open to residents of the country.

Benefits under the PG course Scheme –

Students pursuing general postgraduate courses will get Rs 35000 assistance, while those seeking professional PG courses will get Rs 75000.

Eligibility Criteria for ECSS Scholarship 2023-24 UG Courses:

The student pursuing graduation courses in the recognized University of the country.

Students pursuing general UG courses like BA, BSc, and Bcom can apply for this scholarship.

People pursuing professional UG courses like nursing, B Arch, and LLB can also get benefits under this scheme.

Students must have passed the qualifying examination with 55% marks.

The beneficiary’s family income must be less than or equal to 2.5 Lakh.

Student families facing financial crisis will get additional preference for the scholarship.

The general undergraduate will get a benefit of 30,000 rupees, while professional UG students will get assistance of 50,000 rupees.

Eligibility Criteria for ECSS Scholarship 2023-24 Class 1-12:

Students must be studying in classes 1-12.

Students pursuing diploma, ITI, and polytechnic courses can apply under this scholarship scheme.

Students must have passed the qualifying exam by 55% marks.

The student’s family income must be less than or equal to 2.5 lakh rupees.

Student families facing financial crisis in the last three years will get preference for the scholarship.

Students seeking benefits for classes 1-6 will get assistance of rupees 15 000.

Students seeking benefits for classes 7-12, ITI, and Polytechnic courses will get assistance of rupees 18,000.

Hdfc Parivartan Scheme Is Real Or Fake, Document Requirement:

Students seeking financial assistance under different courses must submit certain documents to get financial benefits.

Passport-size photograph of the student.

Qualifying market sheet for the year 2022-23

Income proof of the student’s family.

Student identity proof like an Aadhaar card/ driving license/ Voter ID.

Students must submit proof of admission, like admission fee receipts.

Student bank passbook or canceled cheque.

Students also need to submit family financial crisis certificate.

Final verdict:

The Parivartan scheme is a CSR initiative of Hdfc Bank for the underprivileged people of the community. People seeking benefits under the ECSS flagship program should check their Eligibility and apply before 30 September 2023 by clicking on the bank link.

