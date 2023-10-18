Everything You Should Know About Heart Diseases

Heart disease, often known as cardiovascular disease, is any health condition affecting your heart.

It includes heart conditions such as Coronary Artery Disease, Arrhythmia, and heart failure.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the US.

It is responsible for almost 1 in 4 deaths in the United States, and it can affect anybody, regardless of their gender, race, or ethnicity.

Apart from affecting physical health, heart disease can often cause trouble in the bedroom.

Although heart disease can be lethal, it can be prevented and effectively managed by adopting a heart-healthy lifestyle and treatment methods.

This article will describe types of heart diseases, symptoms, causes, and treatment methods.

Types Of Heart Disease

Heart disease comes in several forms.

When a person is born with heart disease, it is known as Congenital heart disease.

Another heart disease may occur during your lifetime.

Some of the most common types of heart disease include

Arrhythmia

Arrhythmia is characterized by an irregular heartbeat.

It develops when the electrical impulses that regulate the heartbeat are not working properly.

Due to this, the heart may beat irregularly or excessively fast.

Atherosclerosis

Atherosclerosis develops when excessive cholesterol gets accumulated on the walls of the arteries in the form of plaque.

This causes the artery to constrict and stiffen, which limits the blood flow.

Coronary Artery Disease

It is a common form of heart disease. A sticky material called plaque blocks the arteries that supply blood to your heart.

This restricts the blood flow to your heart, leading to the disease.

Heart failure

Heart failure occurs when a person’s heart continues to beat but not as well as it should.

Untreated coronary artery disease, excessive blood pressure, Arrhythmias, and other disorders can lead to heart failure.

These medical conditions may make it more difficult for the heart to relax or pump appropriately, leading to heart failure.

Myocardial Infarction

Myocardial Infarction, often called a heart attack, happens when your heart doesn’t get enough oxygen-rich blood.

This might harm the part of the heart that isn’t getting the blood.

This, in turn, further leads to heart attack.

Symptoms Of Heart Disease

Certain forms of heart disease do not show any symptoms at all.

However, the most common symptoms of heart disease depend upon the type of disease one has.

Following are some symptoms that may indicate a heart disease:

Angina, or chest discomfort

Fatigue and dizziness

Edema or swelling due to fluid retention

Trouble breathing

If any of the above symptoms are seen, immediately ask for help from a certified medical professional.

Causes Of Heart Disease

Depending on the condition, multiple factors might cause heart disease.

Lifestyle, genetics, infections, medications, and other disorders are potential factors that can cause heart disease.

Apart from these underlying causes, the following risk factors make you more prone to heart disease:

Increased age

Family history of heart disease

High blood pressure

High cholesterol

Diabetes

Smoking

Heavy alcohol intake

Excessive body weight

Unhealthy diet

Lack of physical activity

Treating heart disease

The doctor will prescribe the treatment of heart disease based on the type of heart disease you have, the severity of your symptoms, and any other medical problems you have.

Some of the effective treatment of heart disease includes medications, lifestyle changes, and surgery.

Medicines, including anticoagulants, Beta-Blockers, Calcium Channel Blockers, Diuretics, and Vasodilators, are generally prescribed to treat heart disease.

Surgery can help address blockage and other cardiac issues if medications are ineffective.

Some common types of heart surgery include:

Coronary artery bypass surgery

Coronary angiography

Valve replacement or repair

Device implantation like pacemaker and balloon catheter

Besides medications and surgery, your doctor may suggest the following lifestyle changes to prevent the risk of heart disease:

Eating a healthy and balanced diet

Engaging in regular physical activity

Maintaining a healthy body weight

Quitting smoking

Avoiding alcohol and drug abuse

Controlling blood pressure, Diabetes, and high cholesterol.

Conclusion

Heart disease is one of the major health issues affecting people across the world.

Some of the common heart diseases include Coronary Artery Disease, Arrhythmia, and heart failure.

These heart conditions can badly affect your body and can be lethal if not managed on time and left untreated.

The symptoms and causes of heart disease depend upon the type you have.

Medications, a healthy lifestyle, and surgery are possible ways to treat heart issues.

It is always advisable to consult a doctor before opting for any treatment method.