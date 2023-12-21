Herlene Budol Issue: Rob Gomez And Screenshot Exclusive Details Here!

Herlene Budol Issue shared here caught public attention since the private communication of Rob Gomez was exposed through the leaked Screenshot.

Are there cheating rumors about Herlene Budonl? The leaked messages between Rob Gomez and Herlene Budol surfaced quickly on many networks, captivating the public’s attention from the Philippines, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, the United States, and other regions across the globe.

The shared screenshot included a message that was made public to assure of their relationship and if it was about Win Gatchalian. Let us clear the rumors and understand Herlene Budol Issue through this guide below.

Herlene Budol Issue:

An issue surrounding the actress and beauty queen Herlene Budol was recently discussed on public networks. She was dragged into an issue about the alleged illicit communication of Rob Gomez. Herlene has not yet clarified if the screenshot actually belongs to Rob or if it was a fake message to create an issue for her.

The message indicates that Bianco Manalo wanted to meet Rob Gomez, the actor. Although Bianco is connected with Valenzuela-based Senator Win Gatchalin, it is officially unconfirmed about the reference.

Herlene Budol Screenshot:

Helene Budon, Rob Gomez’s leading lady, was also surrounded in the controversy, and the leaked message indicates Rob Gomez and Bianco Manalo were not restricted to just work buddies. Shaila Rebortera, Rob’s partner, also accused him in the past of domestic violence.

Rob has a child with Shaila Rebortera, so it is not the first issue that Gomez was involved in. However, Shaila, Herlene, Rob Gomez, and Bianca Milano are maintaining silence on the current Herlene Budol Issue.

What did the latest post about Herlene Budol highlight?

Herlene Budol, Miss Philippines Tourism 2022-2023, was surrounded by controversies after online viewers revived an old screenshot. The leaked private communication of her was with Rob Gomez, a Kapuso actor.

Some sources advocate that the beauty queen uploaded a post on November 27, 2023, through her private Twitter profile. The post ended with a shrimp emoji referring to her stint in “Wowowin” as a co-host.

Rob Gomez Herlene Budol:

Helene recently used Filipino slang, “Hipon Girl,” through her private post on social media, which implies a person with a good physique and an average look. It was posted more than a month ago but caught traction recently after there were filthy messages about Rob Gomez.

Another shocking experience for users was when Rob’s official Instagram and Facebook page exposed her private communication with many beauty queens, including Herlene Budol. Earlier, Rob shared through social media that he wished to focus on fatherhood and father life as he has no love life.

Ron also shared that he is planning with SHaila for their daughter’s coming birthday. Meanwhile, Herlene Budol Screenshot questioned the reason on Twitter for her getting dragged into all this controversy.

When did Herlene share a post with Rob?

Helene shared a post with Rob Gomez on December 20, 2023, through Twitter, asking the reason why she was getting dragged into the controversy. The alleged communication between Rob and Bianca made people surround Herlene in the issue.

However, Herlene’s post was quickly taken down from Rob’s private Twitter profile. The intimate communication of Rob Gomez Herlene Budol leaked as a screenshot was spread on every social network, heating the public platforms.

Social media links:

Twitter–

Rob Gomez claims no access to phone amid leaked convo with Herlene Budol, Bianca Manalo https://t.co/TARgFo5mDx — Inquirer (@inquirerdotnet) December 20, 2023

Reddit–

Conclusion:

An intimate conversation between Rob Gomez and Bianca dragged Herlene into the recent issue. The beauty queen, Herlene Budol, reason for getting her dragged.

No message from Herlene is currently made available to the public, yet we might update you on the Herlene Budol Issue shortly. Stay tuned!

Did you read the heated conversation between Rob Gomez and Herlene? Share if you have the screenshot or the messages.

Disclaimer- We do not highlight private conversations of celebrities or individuals; we highlight online the reason they made headlines.

