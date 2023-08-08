Hillary Vaughn: Wiki, Ethnicity, Bio, Net Worth, Age, Husband & More [2023]

This post on Hillary Vaughn will discuss all the crucial details about the famous reporter and anchor Hillary Vaughn.

Who is Hillary Vaughn?

Hillary Vaughn is a renowned media personality. She works as a correspondent in Fox Business Network in Los Angeles, California. She is a reporter, anchor and broadcast journalist. She was born in Washington, DC on 10th June 1989. She continues to reside in Washington, DC.

Wikipedia Description

Real name Hillary Vaughn Nickname Hillary Date of Birth 10th June 1989 Age 34 Occupation Anchor, Broadcast journalist and Reporter Birth Place Washington, DC, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Current Residence United States of America

Hillary Vaughn Wikipedia

Ethnicity

What is the Ethnicity of Hillary Vaughn? Hillary Vaughn was born in Washington, DC and has American parents. Hence, it can be concluded that Hillary Vaughn is a white American.

Hillary-Vaughn-Biography

How old is Hillary Vaughn? As of 2023, Hillary Vaughn is 34 years old.

Academic career

High School Christian boarding school University San Jose State University Highest qualification Graduation

Hillary Vaughn Academic Career

Professional record

Hillary Vaughn started her professional journalism career in 2014 when she joined Fox News as a junior reporter. Vaughn worked as a junior reporter for one year. After that, in 2016 Hillary Vaughn officially joined the Fox news. Later, she was also employed in Yahoo Finance, Fox 32 in Chicago, Fox 2 in Detroit, Fox 5 in Washington, and Fox 13 in Tampa. Currently, Hillary Vaughn is leading Fox Business’s business correspondents and anchors. She has been featured in Des Moines, lowa reporting in 2020. This news reporting was released on Fox News Rundown in the American Dream series in Fox News Audio. Besides this, Hillary Vaughn has also appeared in Mornings with Maria Bartiromo, Varney and Company and The Clamam Countdown.

Physical appearance

Weight 70 kg (approximately) Height 170 cm (approximately) Eye Color Brown Hair Color Blonde

Hillary Vaughn Physical Appearance

How tall is Hillary Vaughn? Hillary Vaughn has an appealing physique and beautiful physical features. She is around 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 70 kgs.

Net Worth

What is the Net Worth of Hillary Vaughn? Recent reports have revealed that Hillary Vaughn has a Net worth of around 1 to 2 millions US dollars.

Marital Status, Personal life and Family

Marital update Married Spouse Peter Doocy Parents name Not available Children 1

Social media links

The following are the links of all the social media accounts of Hillary Vaughn:

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Preferences

Favoured actor Willard Carroll Smith Most loved actress Sandra Annette Bullock Preferred food American cuisine Favourite destination Rome Favourite color Brown

Hillary Vaughn Preferences

FAQs

Who is Hillary Vaughn?

Hillary Vaughn is a famous news reporter and journalist.

Is. Hillary Vaughn married?

Yes, Hillary Vaughn is married to Peter Doocy.

What is Hillary Vaughn’s ethnicity?

Hillary Vaughn is a white American.

