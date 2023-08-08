Hillary Vaughn: Wiki, Ethnicity, Bio, Net Worth, Age, Husband & More [2023]

This post on Hillary Vaughn will discuss all the crucial details about the famous reporter and anchor Hillary Vaughn.
Who is Hillary Vaughn?
Hillary Vaughn is a renowned media personality. She works as a correspondent in Fox Business Network in Los Angeles, California. She is a reporter, anchor and broadcast journalist. She was born in Washington, DC on 10th June 1989. She continues to reside in Washington, DC.
Wikipedia Description
|Real name
|Hillary Vaughn
|Nickname
|Hillary
|Date of Birth
|10th June 1989
|Age
|34
|Occupation
|Anchor, Broadcast journalist and Reporter
|Birth Place
|Washington, DC, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christian
|Current Residence
|United States of America
Hillary Vaughn Wikipedia
Ethnicity
What is the Ethnicity of Hillary Vaughn? Hillary Vaughn was born in Washington, DC and has American parents. Hence, it can be concluded that Hillary Vaughn is a white American.
Hillary-Vaughn-Biography
How old is Hillary Vaughn? As of 2023, Hillary Vaughn is 34 years old.
Academic career
|High School
|Christian boarding school
|University
|San Jose State University
|Highest qualification
|Graduation
Hillary Vaughn Academic Career
Professional record
Hillary Vaughn started her professional journalism career in 2014 when she joined Fox News as a junior reporter. Vaughn worked as a junior reporter for one year. After that, in 2016 Hillary Vaughn officially joined the Fox news. Later, she was also employed in Yahoo Finance, Fox 32 in Chicago, Fox 2 in Detroit, Fox 5 in Washington, and Fox 13 in Tampa. Currently, Hillary Vaughn is leading Fox Business’s business correspondents and anchors. She has been featured in Des Moines, lowa reporting in 2020. This news reporting was released on Fox News Rundown in the American Dream series in Fox News Audio. Besides this, Hillary Vaughn has also appeared in Mornings with Maria Bartiromo, Varney and Company and The Clamam Countdown.
Physical appearance
|Weight
|70 kg (approximately)
|Height
|170 cm (approximately)
|Eye Color
|Brown
|Hair Color
|Blonde
Hillary Vaughn Physical Appearance
How tall is Hillary Vaughn? Hillary Vaughn has an appealing physique and beautiful physical features. She is around 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 70 kgs.
Net Worth
What is the Net Worth of Hillary Vaughn? Recent reports have revealed that Hillary Vaughn has a Net worth of around 1 to 2 millions US dollars.
Marital Status, Personal life and Family
|Marital update
|Married
|Spouse
|Peter Doocy
|Parents name
|Not available
|Children
|1
Social media links
The following are the links of all the social media accounts of Hillary Vaughn:
Preferences
|Favoured actor
|Willard Carroll Smith
|Most loved actress
|Sandra Annette Bullock
|Preferred food
|American cuisine
|Favourite destination
|Rome
|Favourite color
|Brown
Hillary Vaughn Preferences
FAQs
- Who is Hillary Vaughn?
Hillary Vaughn is a famous news reporter and journalist.
- Is. Hillary Vaughn married?
Yes, Hillary Vaughn is married to Peter Doocy.
- What is Hillary Vaughn’s ethnicity?
Hillary Vaughn is a white American.
