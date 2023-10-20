How to Use HIX ArticleGPT to Rewrite Paragraphs?

Rewriting content, be it manually or with help from an AI tool, is an effective way to ensure that any text you intend to submit or publish is completely authentic. As a result, you can be confident that your content will not end up being flagged by plagiarism checkers. It will also enable you to improve its overall readability much faster and more efficiently.

To this end, you can rewrite your texts with HIX Article Rewriter, which uses advanced natural language processing to fully understand the context of your existing text before completely restructuring it in a way that still accurately conveys the core idea. Since the tool utilizes unique vocabulary and sentence structures, this ensures that any rewritten text will consistently adhere to strict copyright and plagiarism standards.

How Does Using HIX ArticleGPT Work?

One of the main highlights of using ArticleGPT to rewrite your content is that the tool is extremely user-friendly, especially when compared to most other alternatives out there. All you need is to follow the steps below:

Step 1: Getting started with ArticleGPT is a very straightforward process. The first thing you need to do is to create a HIX.AI account, at which point, you will be presented with various plans and pricing options to choose from. The rewriting tool can be accessed starting from the Pro Plan, which costs $39.99/month.

Step 2: Once you have subscribed to your chosen plan, the next step that you need to take is to copy and paste your existing content into the designated rewriting tool. At this stage, you will also be able to customize the content to suit your desired style requirements such as tone of voice, language, target audience, etc.

Step 3: When ready, you can hit the ‘Generate’ button and the AI rewriter will provide you with a 100% unique and plagiarism-free copy that flows coherently and cohesively. You will also be able to generate alternative versions by simply making adjustments to your inputs and repeating the process.

Why Should You Use HIX ArticleGPT?

Content writing can often be a tedious, time-consuming, and monotonous process, especially if you happen to work in areas like marketing and advertising. In most cases, you can often discover that you need to find ways to relay the same message in different ways, which can often be difficult to handle manually.

With ArticleGPT on HIX.AI, it’s now easier than ever to streamline the need to write the same content over and over, as you can use it to transform any existing copy into original content within seconds. This means that you can quickly repurpose old blog content into new articles to appeal to wider audiences, for example.

Aside from that, ArticleGPT can also help fix any grammar and vocabulary errors, as well as enhance the flow of the content. This means that it can enable you to more effectively pinpoint any flaws in your general style of writing, which will ensure that you can consistently publish high-quality content in the future.

Furthermore, this rewriting tool can be used to translate text into over 50+ different languages including English, French, Spanish, Mandarin, and more. This, in turn, ensures that you can reach even wider audiences and since it generates contextually accurate transactions, this makes ArticleGPT more dependable than traditional translating tools.

Who Can Use HIX ArticleGPT?

HIX.AI’s ArticleGPT rewriting tool can be a valuable resource for anyone in need of a way to paraphrase existing content. Some of the most common people that can find value in its use include:

#1. Students & Academics

Students can utilize ArticleGPT to help speed up the completion of their academic tasks considerably. For one, it can help them expand their vocabulary by examining the revisions made to their content, which can help them improve their writing skills.

It can also be a great way to make your essays, reports, and assignments look more professional. Furthermore, the rewriter enables students to use old material for new assignments by repurposing the content, which can save a lot of time and effort.

#2. Bloggers & Authors

Bloggers and authors are another group of users who can find great value in ArticleGPT’s rewriter. With this tool, it becomes much easier for them to improve their content’s readability, as the rewriter can be used to revise overly complex wording and sentences.

This increases the likelihood that readers will remain engaged from start to finish. It can also be relied on to help remove any chances of any accidental plagiarism that could be missed in any written content that would have led to potential copyright claims.

#3. Brands & Marketers

ArticleGPT is a great option for brands and marketers who may be looking for a quick and efficient way to generate content in bulk. For example, it becomes easy to revise any existing web copy to create more enticing and engaging product descriptions, meta descriptions, taglines, banner texts, etc.

In addition, they can even be used to optimize your content for SEO by enabling you to input targeted keywords into the rewritten text. In doing so, it becomes easier to ensure that the published content can rank highly on SERPs, which leads to increased visitors to your site or store.

What To Always Consider When Using HIX ArticleGPT?

As advanced as ArticleGPT may be, you must also keep in mind that AI-based tools are not perfect. For starters, even though it can rewrite and produce high-quality content, there is a high chance that the text will lack the human touch and creative flair needed to keep audiences fully engaged.

It is for this reason that it is always important to edit and revise the text to ensure that you have included aspects like case examples, personal quotes, anecdotes, etc. This is often a great way to ensure that you add a much-needed human touch that guarantees your content doesn’t come off as bland or uninteresting.

Aside from that, it is also vital to consider the ethical implications that often come with using such an AI writing tool. A general rule of thumb is that rewriting content that was originally yours is acceptable but using a rewriter to steal someone else’s content and publish it as your own is unethical.

However, this does not mean that you can’t paraphrase someone else’s words or content at all. Instead, you should make sure that you cite them accordingly, which will ensure that your content is not mistaken as an act of plagiarism by others.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ArticleGPT from HIX.AI is one of the best AI rewriting tools that you could ever hope to rely on for optimizing your content writing tasks. The rewriter is extremely accurate and provides extensive customization options, not to mention, that it can be relied on to consistently churn out 100% original text.

The only downside is that you will have to subscribe to the Pro plan to access this tool. However, the good news is that with dozens of other writing tools also included in that plan, you will undoubtedly get more bang for your buck. Also, remember the considerations mentioned above to ensure that you use the tool effectively and ethically