Does Your House Reek of an Intolerable Odor? Trouble Alarm!

You take good care of your house, paying attention to interiors and exteriors. Change anything that looks damaged or aged. Even if budget poses a problem, you space things out to understand your priorities and implement necessary additions or subtraction in different nooks. It’s an ongoing process, but you are okay investing in it. After all, you build your house with your life savings to have a safe and secure roof over your family and you. Plus, any sensible homeowner would know that delaying or neglecting even the smallest damages can heavily cost them down the road. That’s why it makes sense to look after its health.

Of course, your mental state also matters. When you deal with other stresses in life, minor home improvements also increase your burden. Suppose you checked the Kraus fixture for the bathroom sink and decided to replace the old basin for whatever reasons. If you are happy, this cost will not bother you. But the same decision will pinch when you have many expensive bills pending and you are in heavy debt. To be precise, individual needs and preferences influence these decisions. However, some issues can be genuine and should get your attention immediately. For instance, lingering untasteful aromas in the home are a matter of concern – bathroom stench, cat urine, last night’s fried fish, cigar smoke, etc.

Because of these varied smells, surveys reveal that over 249 million American households use room deodorizers and air fresheners. Not all odors are warnings, but some hint at hazardous conditions. You must figure out what a specific smell means before it’s too late. So, let’s delve into this.

Something fishy!

The haunting fishy smell in the house may not necessarily be the result of last night’s dinner. Instead, it warns you that one of your electrical components is at risk of burning or overheating. It can be a defective outlet, loose or burned cords/wires, or overloaded circuits. Insulation, fuses, and breakers also need an inspection. Not examining them can cause a severe fire hazard in the house. So, it’s better to contact your local trusted electrician asap.

Oh, the nagging sewage odor!

When your bathroom smells of sewage, it’s a wake-up call about the clogging issues in the vent pipe or plumbing system. Even the sewer pipe may be damaged. Sometimes, dry P-trap also emits an intolerable stench when a drain remains unused for a long time. To manage this issue, you should pour water into every drain monthly. Also, check your water heater for a sulfur-like smell. Does it smell more when you use it? There can be a problem with the heater’s anode rod.

The catty thing!

Does your home smell of cat urine even though you don’t have a feline friend? Your olfactory lobes can sense this, especially during the rainy season. What should you do with this horrible thing? The experts say it’s a mold problem. Toxic mold growths (the black ones) smell like cat urine and need professional intervention for safe removal. Or, if you use ornamental boxwood shrubs in the landscape, it can be one of the reasons behind such an unpleasant experience. Sometimes, homes release such odors if the previous house residents had cats and their pee seeped into wood flooring and walls.

Yikes, the dirty sock smell!

Many locker rooms and gyms contain this smell, which may not be surprising. But when your house releases such odor, you need to worry. The bacterial buildup on the coils of the heating system can be a culprit. Although it can happen anytime, spring and fall can witness it most due to the constant change in cycles from heat to cold. Condensation triggers this problem, creating an unwanted odor. Clean the evaporator coils with professional cleaners or let the HVAC guys handle them. Once the air ducts and coils are clean, this smell will stop bothering you.

The musty-dust feel!

That’s a mildew or mold alert! You get this smell mainly in the kitchen, bathroom, laundry room, and basement areas susceptible to humidity. These organisms are dangerous for your lungs and can intensify your allergies. People with asthma can be more vulnerable. So, get rid of this. Small patches of these harmful organisms can disappear with water and bleach. Serious buildups may require professional help. If you suffer from this recurring problem, check all the areas for leaks and cracked pipes. Improve ventilation in all the affected corners of the house.

That smoky odor!

Homes with fireplaces can cause a smoky or burning smell, but it can be a sign of alarm if that’s not the case. It doesn’t create fire immediately. But something can be slowly burning in the walls or basement. During storms and lightning, you get the ozone-like smell due to loose wiring, circuit overload, overheated appliances/ wires, etc. You can inspect electrical outlets for burns and sparks. Is this still lingering? You can get professional help to find the actual issue and fix it. A malfunctioning furnace usually releases an oil-laden burning smell. Even spilled oils during fuel deliveries can also cause this problem.

The earthy, musty, and damp odor!

It happens when you have rotting wood in the house, and you should check it immediately to avoid the risk of structural damage in the affected corner. You can inspect bathroom and kitchen flooring where leaks, a moist environment, and poor ventilation lead to this situation. Condensation on the window glass panes can cause moisture to get inside the surrounding wood and rot it. Hence, inspecting window frames and sills can be a good idea. Snow, ice, and rain can trouble door frames and sills. So, that should also get your attention. Damaged gutters sometimes cause water to enter the home and affect walls, foundations, joists, and framing. It would help to consider that area as well.

Did you ever think the odor in your home could mean so many things? You want to keep your home and everyone living under its shade safe. Hence, it becomes necessary to care for this. If you take the lingering smells in the house lightly, it’s time to be alert and rectify the problems before anything happens.