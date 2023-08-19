How to Cut Household Costs Without Feeling Deprived

The sky-high inflation of the past year has many households looking for penny-pinching strategies. Groceries, utility bills, and just about everything else seem to cost more now. The eye-popping prices can challenge even the most financially savvy consumer.

While reducing expenses is a smart method of handling your finances, going overboard can leave you feeling short-changed. Luckily, you can balance your budget without dealing a big blow to your preferred lifestyle. Here are some ways to cut your household costs without feeling deprived.

1. Adjust Your Heating and Cooling Settings

Heating and cooling generally take the most significant bite out of your energy costs. Turning your thermostat down a few degrees in winter and up in summer can make a world of difference to your electric bill. The general recommendation is to set your furnace to an energy-efficient 68 degrees and your air conditioner to around 78 degrees.

Installing a smart thermostat is another effective solution for optimizing your home’s efficiency and comfort. You could also consider mini split systems if it’s time to upgrade your heating and cooling capabilities. These setups let you control the temperature in different rooms so you don’t waste valuable energy in unoccupied spaces.

2. Turn Down the Lights

If you’re not careful, the lights in your house can turn into energy vampires and money drainers. Lighting makes up about 15% of the average home’s electric costs, so you want to find ways to keep that number in check. Using energy-efficient LED lighting is one of the most effective solutions for decreasing your power bill. This option produces the same amount of light but at a reduced cost.

Making it a habit to turn out the lights in spaces you’re not using is another simple money-saving trick. Installing motion-activated lights will also ensure you don’t leave bulbs burning unnecessarily, driving up your energy costs. Timers and dimmers are another effective tactic for controlling your usage. You can use dimmers to lower lights, while timers automatically turn off fixtures that aren’t in use.

3. Rethink Your Grocery Shopping Strategy

Anyone who has made a trip to the grocery store recently knows that prices have skyrocketed. Since buying food is unavoidable, you’ll have to get creative while embracing some tried-and-true methods for saving at the store. Arriving with a list and sticking to it makes it easier to avoid grabbing things you don’t need and running up your total. Buying generic brands and comparing prices between stores are other popular and simple ways to save a few dollars.

In addition, many grocery chains offer free loyalty programs that let customers take advantage of member-only discounts in the checkout lane. Clipping coupons might seem old-school, but you’d be surprised at the discounts you get in those weekly mail circulars. Digital coupons available on many grocery stores’ mobile apps are a convenient, modern method to take advantage of such savings.

4. Take the Sustainable Approach

Sustainability isn’t only good for the environment — it can also benefit your pocketbook. For example, installing solar panels on your home requires an initial investment, but future energy savings will lower costs down the road. Adopting a reduce, reuse, recycle mindset is one of the best ways to save money and the planet. This practice could involve buying secondhand furniture, employing reusable coffee cups and water bottles, and reducing food waste.

Like conserving energy, reducing water use is another effective solution for lowering utility costs and saving resources. You could also go green in the literal sense by planting your own vegetable garden. While there will be some initial startup costs, you can enjoy fresh, organic foods without the grocery store markup.

5. Track Your Habits and Cut Unnecessary Expenses

Tracking recurring expenses is an essential step in successfully handling your finances. You can start by checking your account statements and categorizing your expenses into “want” and “need” categories. With the popular 50/30/20 budget approach, you put half your income toward needs, 30% toward wants, and the rest in savings. Budget and expense-tracking apps are great for monitoring your spending habits so you can meet your goals.

After putting your finances under a microscope, you may notice several places you’re wasting money. For example, streaming and subscription services can significantly add up. Cancel any unnecessary subscriptions and stick to just your favorite streaming services. Eating out at restaurants and ordering takeout can quickly add up as well, so limit these outings and enjoy home-cooked meals instead.

Pinching Pennies, Not Pleasures

Everyone wants to save a few dollars without having to make big sacrifices. With the high inflation the U.S. has experienced recently, that desire has quickly become a need for many households. Unfortunately, it isn’t as simple as just cutting out unnecessary expenses. The prices of must-haves like food and electricity remain high, and it’s unclear when they’ll come down.

In the meantime, remember you have several available tools to best handle these financially trying times. Becoming a more mindful consumer doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice your favorite things in life. Instead, look at your budget-conscious lifestyle as a way to best utilize your hard-earned money.