How APIs Work in Banking, Their Benefits, and Types

Today, APIs (Application programming interfaces) are widely used tools among many services and applications from various industries. And banking is no exception.

These simple but, at the same time, effective mechanisms provide a seamless user experience with a program, website, or application that is designed to interact with third-party services.

We see API integration common in online banking, e-commerce, and subscription services, as companies often cooperate with third parties to provide services to customers in these industries.

Hiring a fintech development company to create and implement an API in a banking application is a great opportunity to make the product more efficient and expand its functionality, making the application or service more user-friendly.

Let’s take a closer look at what an API is, how it works, its benefits, and what types of APIs there are.

What is an API

API is an application programming interface. In the case of the banking industry, API is a tool that is used as a method of communication between third parties and banking systems. This means the financial service provider can access certain user data, such as credit cards, KYC, etc.

At the same time, it should be noted that access to data through the API is possible only after the user’s consent. Therefore, there is usually no risk of funds being stolen through the API when using official applications of trusted fintech companies.

All actions are performed with the customer’s consent when using the API.

APIs Advantages in Banking

A simple and clear API mechanism makes these tools an attractive solution for fintech organizations.

Many financial companies and startups also often use the API first approach. This means that when developing applications, organizations are already guided by the fact that this product will work with the API. Thus, the infrastructure of the future solution already includes everything necessary for seamless integration with third-party services.

One of the main benefits APIs provide is the elimination of redundant procedures. This means that the parties involved do not need to receive information and verify new customers since the company can receive all the necessary data from the KYC procedure the bank has already completed.

So, fintech organizations can speed up and simplify many of the processes associated with third-party financial service providers.

The benefits of the API also include security since third parties access user data not directly but through a third party. And all the data can be obtained in just a few clicks within a few seconds, which makes API tools also an advantage for the user.

Other benefits of API include:

Versatility. API is quite a flexible and versatile tool that provides different ways of developing apps. And it is one of the core benefits for developers of fintech solutions.

Microservices. With hybridity and easy integration of APIs across platforms, fintech startups and companies can greatly optimize and modernize many processes, especially when it comes to microservices. Indeed, due to their flexibility, APIs are perfect for the rapidly changing world of finance, where speed and adaptation to changes are crucial.

Improved management. With API integration, financial institutions can manage all their financial transactions more effectively.

Types of APIs in Banking

Many types of APIs have their solution and usages. In the case of the banking and financial industry, the most common options are:

Plug and play. This type of API is often applied for exchange platforms, trading and investment, accounting routines, oAuth, and others.

Wallets and money transfers. Here APIs are integrated to work with multi-currency wallets and transactions, SDK stocks, etc.

Acquiring. Mobile payments, subscription services, e-commerce, NFC, online card acquiring, etc. Many of these usually involve API integration to complete tasks.

By integrating APIs into banking applications or web apps, organizations and users receive several benefits, including faster transactions and easier access to services.

In addition, API is an excellent tool for international transactions, which makes this type of tool an attractive solution for many global businesses. Also, the scalability of the API allows organizations to process mass payments faster and more efficiently. Thus, the company can save time by optimizing some of the processes, as well as reduce costs due to the elimination of redundant operations.

APIs and Innovations

Given digital transformation, there is a growing demand for innovation among enterprises across industries to stay competitive. And one of the tools that promote innovation is the API.

Because of their benefits, simplicity, and efficiency, APIs are an excellent choice for implementing many products and solving challenges.

In summary, integrating APIs into applications and web apps provides the following benefits:

Companies can offer ready-made products and services to customers without developing such themselves since APIs allow interaction with third parties who may already have the necessary solutions.

The API facilitates the integration of new products with existing systems. When it comes to the financial industry and online banking, fast and seamless integration is often critical. And API copes with such tasks as well as possible. Thus, fintech companies can achieve seamless interaction between their product and the bank’s systems.

The API helps you improve efficiency in all areas of the business . With this approach, the integration of new technologies has much less restrictions. APIs provide effective interaction with automation tools, which naturally leads to process optimization and helps fintech businesses to quickly introduce innovations to strengthen their place in the market and not lose to competitors.

In conclusion, the API is an excellent tool that helps simplify and optimize many processes to solve current business needs and challenges. Moreover, these tools encourage innovation due to their scalability, making APIs a perfect option for fintech.