How Business Can Accept Cryptocurrency as a Form of Payment

Cryptocurrency is being accepted as a form of payment more and more often in the world of business. It is a great idea for businesses, small or large, to expand ways in which customers can pay for their goods and services. Thanks to the recent explosions in the crypto scene, there has been a huge increase in people involved with bitcoin trading, and as a result, many more people hold crypto as an asset. In fact, around 30% of those that own crypto use it to make purchases, so it makes sense for businesses to start accepting it as a form of payment. Below we will discuss things business owners should know before getting started with accepting crypto and how to go about doing it.

Understanding Cryptocurrency Regulations

Before a business transitions to accepting cryptocurrency for goods and services, it is essential to have a good understanding of the rules and regulations around cryptocurrency. Crypto is an unregulated and decentralized currency that functions on what is known as a blockchain. This means that the government and other entities, such as financial institutions, hold no power to influence the currency, unlike the US dollar.

One of the first important things to know is that before you begin accepting cryptocurrency, you will need to set up a crypto account which automatically makes you an investor. This means that you will have to comply with the regulations around cryptocurrency specific to the state you are working out of. Another thing to keep in mind is that only some crypto platforms are legal in the United States, so you will need to do some research to find out what platforms you can accept payment through.

Setting up a Crypto Wallet

Once you understand the rules and regulations you must abide by while accepting crypto as a form of payment, the next step is to set up a crypto wallet for your business. Before doing this, you need to consider whether the crypto you accept as payment will be in the form of cryptocurrency or as legal tender. You will need to select a platform to accept crypto payments for your business which will usually involve downloading software. A lot of the platforms are generally accessible on a computer or an app on a mobile phone.

There are two ways you can accept crypto as a form of payment, the first being through a crypto wallet and the second through a crypto payment gateway. You will need a crypto wallet if you want to store and receive crypto as payment for your business. If you plan on accepting crypto through your business but want to convert it to legal tender, then you will need something known as a crypto payment gateway. The main reason you would choose a crypto payment gateway over a crypto wallet is if you are not as interested in getting involved in the world of crypto and instead want the crypto converted to legal tender straight away. This method also takes away some of the risks that are inherently associated with the crypto market as the cryptocurrency is being converted to legal tender at the market rate, which means that the value is unlikely to change a lot.

Crypto wallets are more often used by businesses that want to diversify their assets by accumulating cryptocurrency and plan on holding on to it. Crypto wallets are relatively easy to set up, and you can begin accepting cryptocurrency as payment quite quickly.

Integrate Crypto Payments in your Online Checkout

Once your accounts are set up to accept crypto through your business, the next step is to integrate crypto payments into your online checkout. This is usually done by creating an option to make a crypto payment on the business’s website through either an open-source API or a plugin/app.

Offer In-person Crypto Payments

The final step for businesses is to offer in-person crypto payments so that customers that visit stores can also use cryptocurrencies to pay for goods and services. Some of the most popular ways businesses do this are through an NFC terminal or a QR code scanner at the checkout.