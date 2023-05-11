By car from Poland to the Czech Republic. How to prepare for a long journey by car?

Travelling by car in European countries is becoming more and more popular every year. No wonder, travelling by car gives travellers a lot of freedom. They can travel at their own pace and stop at many interesting sites along the way. A frequent destination for this type of travel is the Czech Republic. This small country is full of fascinating sites, and travelling by car makes it possible to visit most of them. How do you prepare for a journey lasting several hours by car? We have checked it!

Start your preparations by checking the condition of your car

If your car is your main means of transport, it is important to check its condition before you set off. You should visit a mechanic who will assess the general condition of your car, and if he notices any deficiencies, he will certainly let you know. Before you leave, be sure to check the condition of your car’s tyres and refill all possible fluids and oils. It is also worth stocking up on spare bulbs, as they can burn out unexpectedly during the journey, and even such a small malfunction can cause dangerous situations on the road. Once you have prepared your car for the route, you can start packing and planning your trip!

Travelling to the Czech Republic. You should definitely add these items to your suitcase

Travelling abroad is very exciting, but to avoid unpleasant surprises, you need to prepare properly. Your suitcase should contain all the necessary documents, such as your identity card, car registration, insurance, EHIC card or other travel insurance. Importantly, note down the Czech emergency numbers on your phone or in a notebook. You never know when you may need them. If you are travelling by car, you certainly won’t avoid driving on motorways, which are a great convenience for drivers and speed up your journey. So don’t forget to get a vignette – https://electronic-vignettes.com/en/czech-republic-vignette/, https://electronic-vignettes.com/en/ – which allows you to travel on expressways and motorways. Luckily, you can purchase it online! More and more travellers are making use of this convenient purchase method!

Planning your route

A car journey to the Czech Republic cannot happen without planning the route and stops. For this purpose, it is advisable to use maps, both those printed on paper and those available online. How do you know what places in the Czech Republic are worth visiting? Hundreds of guides can be found online, both in the form of articles and blog posts and in video form. Travellers are happy to share their travel experiences and recommend sites which have impressed them and which are definitely worth a visit. After all, the Czech Republic is not only Prague. It is also many smaller cities and towns, as well as stunning mountains!

The Czech Republic is very often the destination of choice for Poles. No wonder, this small country is full of interesting and spectacular sites which are definitely worth a visit. Regardless of the sites you intend to visit, start preparing for your trip a few weeks before you leave. When it comes to such a long journey, it is better to be safe than sorry. A reliable car is a must, but there is more to keep in mind. Your suitcase must contain all important documents and a map! Prague. Brno, Olomouc or the mountains? One thing we know for sure – you’re in for an unforgettable journey!