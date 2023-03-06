How to Visit Canada in 2023 if You Are an Indian Citizen

Canada is a popular destination for tourists from all over the world, including India. There are several reasons why an Indian might want to visit Canada, including its natural beauty, diverse culture, and friendly people.

One of the main attractions for Indian tourists is the stunning natural scenery found throughout Canada. From the rugged Rocky Mountains to the rolling hills of the Canadian Shield, there is something for every nature lover to enjoy. Additionally, Canada is known for its beautiful lakes, forests, and wildlife, making it a great place to go on outdoor adventures such as hiking, camping, and wildlife watching.

If you’re an Indian citizen looking to visit Canada in 2023, you may wonder how and where to start planning your visit. The two countries are so different, and travelling abroad can be bureaucratically challenging. So where do you start?

Determine your travel dates to Canada

First is to understand when you want to travel, at least a baseline period. When determining your travel dates to Canada, there are several factors you should take into consideration.

First is the seasonal weather. Consider the weather in the regions you plan to visit and choose your travel dates accordingly. Some regions may be more pleasant during certain times of the year. Canada can get really cold and snowy in the winter and while some may want to visit for this exact reason, some may not want to take it.

Then there’s holidays and events. Research any public holidays or events taking place during your desired travel dates, as these can impact the availability and prices of flights, accommodations, and activities. These impact your budget, too.

Research entry requirements for Indian citizens

Indian citizens need a visitor visa to visit Canada. To get a visa to enter Canada, you must apply to a Canadian diplomatic mission near you.

To apply for a Canadian visitor visa in India, you must fill out an application form, gather the required documents, and submit your biometric data. With your documents, you will need to prove your identity — including how you look, with a valid application photo — your travel plans, and financial solvency, among others.

Make sure you pay attention to all these procedures well, as even the most seasoned travellers can’t get around much without a visa!

Check for any travel restrictions

There are currently no COVID-19-related travel restrictions for Indian citizens to enter Canada. This means that, in general, Indian citizens who meet the eligibility criteria for a visitor visa (Temporary Resident Visa) and have all necessary documents and proof of financial support can apply for a tourist visa and travel to Canada.

However, it’s important to remember that the COVID-19 situation constantly evolves, and entry requirements and restrictions may change. It’s best to stay informed and follow the most up-to-date guidance on the Government of Canada’s official website and from relevant authorities.

An optional feature that can be useful, though, is declaring your health status using ArriveCAN to save time at the border when you arrive.

Book flights and accommodation, and project your trip itinerary

Now that you’re sure you can travel to Canada, you can start to plan your trip.

You can book your flights straight through the airline’s websites, through aggregators like Skyscanner — where you can compare prices on different websites — or through reputable travel agents in your area, who may even have exciting deals. Remember that ticket prices fluctuate from time to time, so be ready to compromise on your travel dates if you plan to hold on to your budget.

As for accommodation, booking in Canada is as easy as it gets. There are several ways you can book where to stay in Canada.

You can try online booking platforms such as Booking.com, Expedia, or Airbnb are popular options for booking accommodations in Canada. You can compare prices, read reviews, and easily make a reservation for hotels, motels, bed & breakfasts, or vacation rentals.

You could also book directly with hotels, motels, or resorts in Canada by visiting their websites or calling them directly. This method can sometimes offer special deals or packages and you may be able to negotiate the room rate.

With knowledge of the events, sites, and dates of your visit, as well as the conditions of your stay, you can start to project your trip and more concretely dream about your future adventure!

Consider travel insurance

While travel insurance may not be a requirement for visa applications, it can be helpful to protect you against unpredicted events. This is especially applicable if you’re going on a skiing trip, for example, or simply can serve as peace of mind in case a health emergency happens. Additionally, there are also travel insurances that also cover other unpleasant situations, such as lost luggage or trip cancellations.

Pack and enjoy your trip!

Packing for a trip to Canada can vary depending on the time of year, the length of your trip, and your planned activities.

First, of course, check the weather forecast. The weather can vary significantly in Canada, with some areas experiencing extreme cold in the winter and warm summers in other regions. And pack layers: long-sleeve shirts, jackets, and sweaters, as temperatures can change quickly in Canada.

Consider your activities too: obviously, you will need skiing clothes if you’re skiing, or if not, you will likely need comfortable shoes for sightseeing anyway.

Don’t forget your personal first-aid kit and any personal meds you need. If you have anything prescribed, it can be helpful to bring the prescription along.

And who can live without our electronics these days? Don’t forget your charger, power bank, or, if you need, an adapter.

There’s so much you may need, but consider packing light. Think of your luggage limit and consider buying some of what you need in Canada.

And, of course, don’t forget to bring on your sense of adventure!