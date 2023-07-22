Huh What Directions Puzzle Doors: Check Huh What Directions Puzzle Doors Roblox Details Here!

We have provided specific aspects of Huh What Directions Puzzle Doors to help Roblox players get solutions to certain challenges in their gameplay.

Is Puzzle Doors the most exciting game for you on Roblox’s platform? Could you clear some stages in this new Roblox game? Among the most-played online gaming platform and game creation websites used by players across the Philippines, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and other nations, Roblox has one more exciting game added to its library.

But, it necessitates certain codes and numbers that players must enter to move to the next stage. Although it is challenging for Roblox users to know all the codes and numbers, our comprehensive list in this guide will help you know all the Huh What Directions Puzzle Doors codes and details.

What are Puzzle Doors Directions?

Puzzle Doors, a Roblox game, has directions to let players enter consecutive stages after getting the correct response. Entering the Puzzle Doors may require more work for some users.

Therefore, its solutions are mandatory to locate, which may be discovered in the room, or you can search for certain numbers at different places. However, a few are accessible in other stages, or some may be outside your gameplay.

Huh What Directions Puzzle Doors:

You can locate room fifteen code in the first room provided in the Puzzle Doors Directions. Besides, the “: stage [floor]” command can be used when players wish to return to a specific floor. This command can be entered in the chat window.

Answers for stage and levels of Roblox Puzzle Doors:

Level one- 9834

Level two- 51011

Level three- 5624

Level four- 7446

Level- five- 3246

Level six- 5643

Levels seven – 10

Level eight – 3897

Level nine – 6502

Level ten – 31545

Level eleven– 4465

Level twelve– 1492

Level thirteen– 5121

Level fourteen – 3905

Level fifteen– 6538

Level sixteen– 243

Level seventeen– 661

Level eighteen– 8675309

Level nineteen– 21189

Level twenty– 3030

Besides, there are numbers for levels 21 to 86 in Huh What Directions Puzzle Doors that users may check and use accordingly.

Conclusion:

Puzzle Doors game is the latest addition to Roblox’s game library. Certain numbers or codes can boost your stages to help you reach the next level. You must use the number as per the level to reach the next stage.

Did you use any code to reach new stages of Puzzle Doors of Roblox games? Share the stages you clear in the gameplay.

Huh What Directions Puzzle Doors : FAQs

Q1. What is Puzzle Doors?

Puzzle Doors is an online game.

Q2. Where to play the Puzzle Doors game?

Roblox’s platform

Q3. How to clear Puzzle Doors stages?

Using numbers or codes can help you clear the stages of the Puzzle Doors game.

Q4. Which numbers are useful for levels 81 to 85 in Huh What Directions Puzzle Doors?

Level 81- 1041; level 82- 90, level 83- 636, level 84- 183; level 85- 131072

