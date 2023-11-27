I Ruined A Wedding Because The Bride: What This Phrase Told Everyone & Info On Reddit!

The post discusses the story shared on Reddit titled, I Ruined a Wedding Because the Bride.

Have you ever been betrayed by your friends or best friend? Do you ever dream of being the bridesmaid at your friend’s wedding? If yes, you should read this story before being someone’s bridesmaid. This story will shock you and raise questions about trustworthiness, friendship, and being lovely.

Since people come to know about this heartbreaking incident across the United States, Nigeria, Canada, and India, everyone is curious to know the whole story. So, in this post, we have discussed the story behind I Ruined a Wedding Because the Bride event; therefore, read the post till the end.

What is in the I Ruined a Wedding Because the Bride?

Recently, an anonymous user shared a story titled I Ruined a Wedding Because the Bride told me I am in love with the Groom and Home Wrecker. Since an unknown supposed-to-be girl shared her experience, everyone was shocked to read the story and show sympathy to her. The report depicts an event in which a best friend betrayed another best friend and made her victim in front of everyone. This story raises questions about friendships. So, read the complete story in the post below.

What is I Ruined a Wedding Because the Bride Told Everyone?

The story becomes popular when an anonymous girl asks for suggestions because her best friend betrays her. In the story, she said that she and her best friend, Bella, met each other when they were five years old. They lived next to each other’s homes and remained best friends even though they became inseparable when they entered a different college.

When they are in college, the girl meets a boy named Barrett, and both start hooking up. The girl said that in the initial college, they hooked up but didn’t have feelings for each other and met only at parties or group chats.

I Ruined a Wedding Because the Bride Told Everyone story took a turning point when Bella met with Barrett one day when both of them came to meet her. Soon, Bella and Barrett fall in love with each other, which makes her happy. However, Bella asked the girl about her relationship with Barrett, and she confirmed that they just hooked up at the start of college.

Soon, Bella and Barrett decided to marry each other, and Bella asked the girl to be her bridesmaid, to which she agreed. But, later, she refused to be her maid because she started a job in another city, so it would be possible for her to attend all wedding functions on time. Bella said okay, and I Ruined a Wedding Because the Bride Reddit story continued. However, one day, Bella called her and said that she had to be her bridesmaid because one of her Bridesmaids wouldn’t be able to attend the function, to which she said yes. Then, Bella sent her a photo of a white dress she had to wear.

When she wore that white dress and entered the room, she found that every other bridesmaid wore blue. Soon, when Bella saw her, she started crying, blamed her for running her marriage, and said she was in love with the Groom.

Read More: {Watch Video} Diva Flawless Video Leaked And Mms: Hot Footage Gone Viral On Instagram!

Social Media Links-

Reddit–

Conclusion

The story shows how a best friend, Bella, betrays her and makes her the culprit for ruining her wedding.

Was this post on I Ruined a Wedding Because the Bride helpful for you? Please show your views in the comment section below.

Disclaimer: All the information we mentioned in the post was obtained from the internet, so we are not responsible for any fake or wrong information.

Also Read: Zoe Mclellan Missing: Mystery Of Richey James Edwards 4 Real?