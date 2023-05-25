Ike Turner Net Worth 2023: How He Die? Reveal His Cause of Death & Girlfriend Facts Now! Find Latest Twitter, Reddit & Wiki Details Here!

After fifteen years of death, Ike Turner Net Worth 2023 became a trending topic on social media platforms.

Do you know who Ike Turner was? Do you know what the net worth of Ike Turner was when he died? The famous American musician Ike Turner has become the center of attraction nowadays. Many people from the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom wanted to know the net worth of Ike Turner when he died.

Not only the net worth, some people also want to know how and when Ike Turner died. If you are also one of them, please continue to read the article on Ike Turner Net Worth 2023.

What was the net worth of Ike Turner and the cause of his death?

As many people searched for Ike Turner’s net worth, we like to inform them that Ike Turner’s net worth was $500 thousand at the time of his death.

On 12th December 2007, Ike Turner’s former wife, Ann Thomas, found the dead body of Ike Turner at his home in San Marcos. Ike Turner was 76 years old at the time of his death. Ike Turner was addicted to antidotes for more than fifteen years. Antidote overdose was the Cause of Death of Ike Turner.

He also served in prison for eighteen months because of antidote offenses. He was released from prison in 1991, and in 2004, he relapsed. Finally, in 2007, Ike Turner lost his life because of an overdose of an antidote.

Ike Turner’s Obituary and Funeral:

The family members of Ike Turner arranged the funeral at the City of Refuge Church in Gardena, California, on 21st December 2007. How did he Die? This question’s answer left so many people speechless.

It was hard for the family members and friends of Ike Turner to believe that Ike Turner was no more. Solomon Burke, Little Richard, and Phil Spector were the only ones who spoke at Ike Turner’s funeral.

Ike Turner’s parents and family:

Ike Turner was the son of Izear Luster Turner and Beatrice Cushenberry. Izear Luster Turner was a Baptist minister, and Beatrice Cushenberry was a seamstress. Many Twitter users mentioned that Ike Turner’s parents were Creole.

Ike Turner had six children. With Lorraine Taylor, Turner had two sons named Ike Turner Jr. and Michael Turner. With Tina Turner, he had a son named Ronald Ronnie Turner. Ike Turner also adopted Tina Turner’s son Craig Turner. Mia Turner was the daughter of Ike Turner and Ann Thomas. Later, Ike Turner discovered that he had another daughter named Twanna Melby Turner with Pat Richard.

Was Ike Turner married?

Yes, he was married and also had Girlfriend. You will be amazed to hear that Ike Turner got married fourteen times in his lifetime. Before divorcing his existing wife, Ike Turner married another woman. Edna Dean Stewart was the first wife of Ike Turner. On 8th October 2006, Turner married his last wife, Audrey Madison.

Ike Turner Wiki:

Full Name Izear Luster Turner Jr. Nickname Ike Turner Date of Birth 5th November 1931 Age at The Time of Death 76 years Birth Place Clarksdale, Mississippi, U.S. Profession Musician, songwriter, bandleader Marital Status Married Nationality American Zodiac Sign Scorpio

Ike Turner’s Ethnicity, Nationality, and Religion:

Ike Turner’s Ethnicity was black. His nationality was American. According to some Reddit and Twitter posts, Ike Turner was a Christian. Check our “Social Media Links” section for recent updates about Ike Turner.

Ike Turner’s education qualification:

Turner joined Booker T. Washington Elementary School and was promoted to Myrtle Hall in sixth grade. In eighth grade, Turner left the school and started working in Alcazar Hotel.

Ike Turner’s Age and Birthday:

Ike Turner was born on 5th November 1931 in Clarksdale, Mississippi, U.S. If Ike Turner was still alive, he would be ninety-two years old in 2023.

Summary:

Except for Turner’s Wiki, there’s also vital news. Ike Turner’s former wife, Tina Turner, lost her life on 24th May 2023 at her house in Switzerland. She was eighty-three years old at the time of her death. Click here to watch an interview video of Ike Turner .

Ike Turner Net Worth 2023– FAQs:

Q.1 How did Ike Turner die?

Ans. Antidote overdose.

Q.2 How old was Ike Turner?

Ans. 76 years.

Q.3 When did he die?

Ans. 12th December 2007.

Q.4 Was Ike Turner in prison?

Ans. Yes.

Q.5 Who was Tina Turner?

Ans. Former wife of Ike Turner.

Q.6 Is Tina Turner dead?

Ans. Yes.

Q.7 How did Tina Turner die?

Ans. Stroke.

