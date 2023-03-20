Insurance as the Foundation of Your Financial Plan: Why Should You Start Here?

Financial Planning is a highly personal process that seeks to achieve the best possible outcomes for individuals based on their needs and objectives. You must first determine your goals, their individual time frames, and your available funds before you can create your financial plan. Your plan should also take inflation into account while planning to meet future needs, along with the priorities of your family.

The next step is to distribute your available funds across various investment opportunities to implement your financial plan. You should subsequently monitor your investments carefully in order to determine whether they are fulfilling all your needs or not. Yet, what do you think about insurance in your financial plan? Is it really important? Experts recommend insurance as the starting point of any financial plan. Here’s looking at the why behind this principle in this article.

Why Insurance Matters In Financial Planning

Be it life insurance policy plans or other types of insurance; they are widely regarded as the starting point of any financial plan for the future. Why is this so? Here’s looking at some of the top reasons that are worth considering in this regard:

Risk Coverage: Insurance is a tool for financially securing families against risks. Hence, this may include a wide spectrum of risks such as health or medical emergencies and treatments, loss of life, accidents, and so on.

Financial Security: The family’s financial security is not compromised in case of any untoward or unforeseen situation since dependents can fulfil their future goals, take care of expenses for tackling the situation, and avoid compromises at various levels.

Tax Benefits: Tax benefits are readily available for various types of insurance policies. For instance, Section 80C grants deductions up to Rs. 1,50,000 on premium payments for life insurance. Section 80D offers deductions up to Rs. 25,000 (non-senior citizens) or Rs. 50,000 (senior citizens) for premium payments on health insurance. Hence, insurance is a must-have within any financial plan.

Before we look at the types of insurance plans, here is a little more on some financial planning basics that will further illustrate why insurance is the foundation of any strategy.

The basic structure of financial Planning and how insurance integrates into the same

Financial Planning, therefore, is believed to be a five-step process. Thus, the financial planning pyramid, which has been derived from Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs, may be categorised as the following:

Managing Money: Where the emphasis is on managing your everyday costs, paying down debt, and creating a steady flow of cash. Creating a Safety Net: Where the emphasis is on saving money, building an emergency fund, and financially covering various situations. Wealth Accumulation: Where the emphasis is on effectively utilising tax benefits and exemptions, expanding your investment portfolio, and saving for retirement. Wealth Preservation: Where the goal is to achieve financial independence by maximising pension earnings and turning retirement assets into income. Leaving a Legacy: Where charity, succession planning, and estate planning are the main topics.

As can be seen, insurance is essential for points 2 and 3 (there are various types of life insurance policies that also come with wealth accumulation features). But, at the same time, insurance is also a way of making sure that your dependents have a financial legacy in case of any untoward situation that prevents you from accomplishing points 4 and 5.

Insurance Plans That You Should Have In Your Portfolio

The insurance products you choose entirely depend on your needs. You must first evaluate the financial risks you face before investing in appropriate insurance policies. Certain insurance policies are must-haves for every portfolio since they are universally necessary.

Here’s taking a closer look at the same:

Life Insurance Policy Plans: Life insurance is a basic need and a starting point for your financial blueprint. There are various types of life insurance, including term insurance, which ensures pure life coverage for the dependents of the policyholder in case of his/her demise within the policy period. Then there are endowment plans which guarantee future savings, and ULIPs (unit-linked insurance plans), which provide the dual benefits of life coverage and investments in market-linked instruments for wealth accumulation. Using term insurance is highly recommended to ensure sizeable financial security for your family, while you can accentuate it with investments in insurance cum investment plans.

Health Insurance: Health insurance is indispensable in every portfolio. Every family member should be fully secured with adequate health coverage to take care of sudden hospitalisation, medical treatments, and other associated expenditure. You can also choose riders to widen your scope of coverage across diverse scenarios.

The first step towards creating a successful financial plan is to choose insurance that will financially safeguard you and your family members from the harsh realities and uncertainties of life above everything else. Insurance is what will keep the family financially afloat during these times, helping people meet future costs, repay debts, achieve goals, and maintain living standards while covering skyrocketing costs related to situations like medical treatments at the same time. Once you have secured your family’s financial future, you can look at investment options for generating wealth.