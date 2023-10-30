Iron Fist Untitled Boxing Game: Read To Find Exclusive Wiki, Code Now!

The article discusses about Iron Fist Untitled Boxing Game along with its wiki and game code details in an exclusive manner.
Are you the type of person who loves to play boxing games? Then, have you heard of the recent Roblox game named Iron Fist Untitled Boxing Game, which is getting popular in the Philippines and the United States?
This game has given new fighting styles and graphics to the normal boxing game, so the list of Iron Fist players keeps increasing day by day. So here in this article, we are going to discuss the game in a detailed manner.
About the Iron Fist Untitled Boxing Game
Iron Fist is a Roblox fighting game based on the popular hajime no ippo game, where the players have to defeat the opponent by using different boxing styles. The game was created in June 2023. Within 4 months, the game visitor count reached up to 152.3 million!
This game is solely based on fighting styles. If the players master the fighting styles like Slugger, Hands Low, Wolf, Kimura, Corkscrew, Counter, and Smash, they can easily win the game.
Untitled Boxing Game Wiki
Let us see some of the wiki details about the Iron Fist boxing game. All this information is listed on the official Roblox website. Thus, we request that the players see the gaming details on official sites alone. Let us get started with it.
- Game developed by: Drowningsome
- Genre: action, fighting, combat
- Game created on: 6/2/2023
- The game was last updated on 10/29/2023.
- Violence level: mild and repeated
- Age restriction: Players who are aged 9 and above can play this game.
- Platforms: PC and Xbox
Untitled Boxing Game Wiki is also trending because this game has acquired the attention of millions of people.
How to play the untitled Iron Fist boxing game?
In order to play the game, the players have to do the following activities:
- Jabbing
- Ultimates
- Dodging
- Countering
- Blocking
To perform all these activities, the players have to follow these controls.
PC controls for playing the Iron Fist Untitled Boxing Game
- Use the space bar for dashing.
- Use the F alphabet for blocking.
- Make use of the M1 button for light punching.
- Make use of the M2 button for heavy punching.
Xbox controls
- Players have to use the A key for dashing.
- Use the B key for blocking.
- Use the X key for light punching.
- Use the Y key for Heavy Punch.
- Make use of the RB button for Ultimates.
- Make use of the LB button for equipping.
Untitled Boxing Game Code
Gaming codes help the players get more rewards, boosters, currencies, etc., and here is the complete list of them.
- Ironfist: Use the code to get freebies.
- Balance 1: Free reward redemption code
- Trading: Free reward redemption code
- moretrading: Use the code to get freebies
- gems: Three Crate Redeem Code
- Bullet: Use the code to get 10 complimentary spins.
- Redeem the code for 20 spins at 100 mil.
- 30k Cash Redeem Code: 100mil2
- freestuff: Use this code to get three spins.
- Use the Untitled Boxing Game Code “freecrates” to redeem $12,500 in cash for crates.
- 170k: Use code to get bonus spins
- fps: Use the code to get four extra spins.
- KIMURA: Exchange for Ten Spins
- Ghost: Exchange for Bonus Spins
- Bruh: Exchange for Bonus Spins
- 150k: Exchange for Two Spins
- ranked: Exchange for Three Spins
- pocketchange: exchange for US$2,000.
Conclusion
Thus, in this article, we discussed the Iron Fist game in a detailed manner. In recent days, Roblox games have gained more popularity since the developers are coming up with more creative and unique games like Iron Fist Untitled Boxing Game. Hence, games like these are indeed a great blessing for all the players.
