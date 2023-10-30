Iron Fist Untitled Boxing Game: Read To Find Exclusive Wiki, Code Now!

The article discusses about Iron Fist Untitled Boxing Game along with its wiki and game code details in an exclusive manner.

Are you the type of person who loves to play boxing games? Then, have you heard of the recent Roblox game named Iron Fist Untitled Boxing Game, which is getting popular in the Philippines and the United States?

This game has given new fighting styles and graphics to the normal boxing game, so the list of Iron Fist players keeps increasing day by day. So here in this article, we are going to discuss the game in a detailed manner.

About the Iron Fist Untitled Boxing Game

Iron Fist is a Roblox fighting game based on the popular hajime no ippo game, where the players have to defeat the opponent by using different boxing styles. The game was created in June 2023. Within 4 months, the game visitor count reached up to 152.3 million!

This game is solely based on fighting styles. If the players master the fighting styles like Slugger, Hands Low, Wolf, Kimura, Corkscrew, Counter, and Smash, they can easily win the game.

Untitled Boxing Game Wiki

Let us see some of the wiki details about the Iron Fist boxing game. All this information is listed on the official Roblox website. Thus, we request that the players see the gaming details on official sites alone. Let us get started with it.

Game developed by: Drowningsome

Genre: action, fighting, combat

Game created on: 6/2/2023

The game was last updated on 10/29/2023.

Violence level: mild and repeated

Age restriction: Players who are aged 9 and above can play this game.

Platforms: PC and Xbox

Untitled Boxing Game Wiki is also trending because this game has acquired the attention of millions of people.

How to play the untitled Iron Fist boxing game?

In order to play the game, the players have to do the following activities:

Jabbing

Ultimates

Dodging

Countering

Blocking

To perform all these activities, the players have to follow these controls.

PC controls for playing the Iron Fist Untitled Boxing Game

Use the space bar for dashing.

Use the F alphabet for blocking.

Make use of the M1 button for light punching.

Make use of the M2 button for heavy punching.

Xbox controls

Players have to use the A key for dashing.

Use the B key for blocking.

Use the X key for light punching.

Use the Y key for Heavy Punch.

Make use of the RB button for Ultimates.

Make use of the LB button for equipping.

Read More: [Unedited] Untitled Boxing Roblox Game: Is Untitled Boxing Game Accessible To All Players? Also Find Full Details On Roblox Codes, And Fighting Styles

Untitled Boxing Game Code

Gaming codes help the players get more rewards, boosters, currencies, etc., and here is the complete list of them.

Ironfist: Use the code to get freebies.

Balance 1: Free reward redemption code

Trading: Free reward redemption code

moretrading: Use the code to get freebies

gems: Three Crate Redeem Code

Bullet: Use the code to get 10 complimentary spins.

Redeem the code for 20 spins at 100 mil.

30k Cash Redeem Code: 100mil2

freestuff: Use this code to get three spins.

Use the Untitled Boxing Game Code “freecrates” to redeem $12,500 in cash for crates.

170k: Use code to get bonus spins

fps: Use the code to get four extra spins.

KIMURA: Exchange for Ten Spins

Ghost: Exchange for Bonus Spins

Bruh: Exchange for Bonus Spins

150k: Exchange for Two Spins

ranked: Exchange for Three Spins

pocketchange: exchange for US$2,000.

Conclusion

Thus, in this article, we discussed the Iron Fist game in a detailed manner. In recent days, Roblox games have gained more popularity since the developers are coming up with more creative and unique games like Iron Fist Untitled Boxing Game. Hence, games like these are indeed a great blessing for all the players.

Also watch,

Also read, [IRON FIST] 🥊untitled boxing game🥊 – Roblox

Does this game interest you? Comment on it.

Also Read: The Motel Greenville Roblox: Where Is It Present In The Game? Check Details!