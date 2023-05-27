Is 3deetees Scam or Legit {May 2023} Get Reviews!

In the article, we will help you identify Is 3deetees Scam or Legit store online, concluding its specifications and details.

Do you like to wear stylish T-shirts with 3D prints? Would you like to stand out from everyone in the style segment with unique t-shirts? Then you need the top 3D printed graphic t-shirts that make you look smart and cool. There are multiple E-commerce websites for T-shirts and 3D-printed clothes in the United States, but recently, people have appreciated the collection of 3deetees.

However, it becomes essential to find out the legitimacy of any domain. Sohail, we will get a detailed review of the Website to find out Is 3deetees Scam or Legit.

source: dodbuzz.com

Details necessary to identify the legitimacy of 3Deetees.com

Domain age: 3Deetees.com is just an 18-day-older website. The owner launched the Website very recently.

Alexa ranking: not available

Trust score: the trust score report says that the Website obtained 38% of minor scores. It is not sufficient for a website to become a reliable domain.

Social media: social media handle of the Website is not available.

Owner information: Owner details are not available

Address proof: 3Deetees provide multiple addresses, including headquarters and different locations, but none of them show the company’s location.

Customer review: 3deetees Reviews are unavailable; only one review is available on every clothes and cap on the Website, which means less helpless for the customers.

Shipping policy: the company claims to provide worldwide shipping at variable prices. For standard US shipping, you can get free shipping if you order more than $80.

About 3Deetees.com

It is a new domain offering a wide range of 3D-printed t-shirt collections, shirts, classic caps, sweatpants, leggings, aprons, doormats, etc. The 3D art and the t-shirt are high-quality graphics and are available from S to 5XL. Moreover, there are different categories in which you can select the best seller or the new arrival clothes.

Is 3deetees Scam or Legit: Specification

Domain launch: 8 May 2023

Domain expiry: 8 May 2024

Email id: support@3deetees.com

Contact number: +12098900451

Contact address: Headquarters: 1 Sophia Road #05-12 Peace Centre, 228149, Singapore; US Address: 650 Castro St Ste 120, Mountain View, CA 94041, US;

Refund policy: refund policy is only active until 20 days after delivery. You cannot get any replacement if your product duration exceeds the time limit.

Payment modes: PayPal, MasterCard, and Credit Card.

Currency: USD, CAD, AUD, GBP, EUR, JPY.

Language: English, French, Spanish, and German.

Pros: Is 3deetees Scam or Legit

Few people are looking at the clothes on the Website.

A reliable shipping policy makes the shopping experience better with less convenience and shipping fees.

Different categories are available that segregate the clothes.

Multiple languages are available for people who do not understand English properly.

Cons

The return policy has many complications.

Contact addresses available on the Website are fake.

None of the contact information is available, including email or contact number.

During payment, you will find multiple options like Visa, American Express, and Discover, but it only accepts people or credit cards; the rest of the payment mode are stickers.

3deetees Reviews

3Deetees.com is a new domain with almost no reviews. The Website does not have social media, and it is very hard to get customer opinions. Therefore, purchasing any item from a new domain with no reviews is very fishy. Also, check out how to avoid PayPal scams.

Wrapping Up

3Deetees is a new domain with negligible reviews and a minor trust score. People are looking at the Website to buy clothes, but it is hard to say whether it is legit.

Would you prefer such a suspicious website for shopping online? Comment below. Also, check out 3D-printed T-shirts online . Moreover, learn how to avoid credit card scams.

Is 3deetees Scam or Legit: FAQs

Q1 Is there any sales report for the clothes on the Website?

There aren’t any sales reports.

Q2 Does any of the addresses on the Website legit?

All the addresses are fake.

Q3 Can we customize the 3D-printed clothes according to our desire?

There is no option for customization.

Q4 Is there any exclusive offer on purchasing multiple clothes?

There is no offer if you purchase multiple clothes.

Q5 What is the maximum delivery duration for shipping the product?

The maximum duration it takes for any delivery is 29 days.

Q6 Is 3deetees Scam or Legit?

We cannot judge the Website, but most of the details target the Website as fake.