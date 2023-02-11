Is Amazonatew Scam or Legit {Feb 2023} Read Reviews!

The post below will help you check Is Amazonatew Scam or Legit by grabbing all the facts, reviews, and credentials.

Do you love shopping latest products? Are you looking for advancing technology products and fashionable outfits under one roof? Have you ever heard of a website dealing in both articles? A website named Amazonatew is trending in the United States.

Hence, shoppers from there are looking forward to checking all the details and other credentials, including existing customer feedback, so they can check its legitimacy before investing in this portal. So, check all the details: Is Amazonatew Scam or Legit?

Check The Legitimacy Factors Below!

This domain was registered around 3 months back, i.e., on 9th November 2022.

This website will expire within a year, i.e., on 9th November 2023.

The owner’s records are available under the WHOIS domain.

While looking at I.P. history, we found a red alert within a year, and two changes on 3 unique I.P. addresses were found.

Any blocklisted domain has not been detected this domain.

A valid HTTPS secure connection is found.

The popularity of this domain is very poor, i.e., 0.

It has received 21 points against the proximity of suspicious websites.

No Amazonatew Reviews are available on the official website.

Threat & malware scores have received a red flag by gaining 80 points for each section.

It has been marked with a poor trust index score, i.e., 14.7%.

This portal has gained 70 scores for phishing header, again a red flag.

This portal lacks social media networks.

The spam score received b this site is 20.

A Brief Note For Website!

The official portal mentions that the website deals in a product that provides customers with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Contradictory, it has also mentioned that this portal does not warrant that the details present are true and reliable. Hence, we need to check: Is Amazonatew Scam or Legit?

Portal’s Specific Details!

The URL is https://www.amazonatew.com/

The email id is support@amazonatew.com

The contact number is not mentioned on the website.

The opening hours are MON-SAT/9:00 AM-10:00 PM.

Delivery time present is same day or 2-day delivery with many rules. (you can check the shipping policy on the official website)

Return Details: You can initiate a return, but the time is not mentioned.

Refund Policy: to process the refund, it will take up to 7 days to initiate the refund.

Payment methods: You can pay via MasterCard, VISA, JCB, Discover, American Express, Diners Club and PayPal.

Amazonatew Reviews shares Pros

Contact number and email id are available on the official platform.

The owner’s details are present on the WHOIS domain.

The product description has been explained mannerly.

Cons

Social media links are not present.

Customer reviews are not present on the external pages.

All the negative pointers are creating a red alert.

The about us section is not signalling any positive output.

Return details are not properly described.

The contact number is not present on the official website.

The trust index is poorly marked.

The company and owner’s details are missing on the official domain.

Check Amazonatew Reviews In Detail!

Customer reviews play a vital role in determining the legitimacy of any portal. Unfortunately, this website contains no reviews on the official portal or external pages. Additionally, this website also lacks social media icons.

In addition, you can click here to learn How to safeguard yourself from online PayPal scams.

The Last Words

After reviewing all the present details, we can say that the details do not seem authentic and trustworthy. So, we can suggest our readers avoid shopping from this portal. Also, we suggest preferring shopping from other legit portals till it gains authentic feedback. Also, click here to learn essential safety tips against Credit Card Scams.

Do you find this portal a legit one? Please comment.

Is Amazonatew Scam or Legit : FAQs

Q.1 How can you get the products in the same delivery?

Ans– Add at least $35 of Same-Day-eligible products to your Shopping Cart.

Q.2 When the same-day delivery is not applicable?

Ans- Same-Day delivery isn’t available on certain holidays like Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, or high-volume shopping days.

Q.3 Can the commercial address be reachable for same-day delivery products?

Ans- Only residential addresses are eligible for Same-Day Delivery. Commercial addresses, P.O. Boxes, APO, FPO, and DPO addresses aren’t eligible.

Q.4 What are the shipping speed and member prices?

Ans- Standard Shipping (3–7 business days) Free.

Expedited Shipping (2–5 business days) Price varies by item size and weight, as low as $5.99 per item.

Priority Shipping (1–4 business days) Price varies by item size and weight, as low as $11.99 per item.

Note: Expedited Shipping isn’t currently available for Puerto Rico.