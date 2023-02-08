Is Ancientcable Scam Or Legit {Feb} Read Full Reviews!

Read exclusive facts unavailable elsewhere to know Is Ancientcable Scam or Legit? Also, learn its features, user reviews, and authenticity.

Do you love nature and specifically birds? If you have a garden, are you planning to install a hummingbird feeder (or) artificial nest? Are you looking to buy woman’s clothing and footwear at an online sale in the United States? Did you find products of your choice at ancientcable’s website?

If you want to read a review about ancientcable.com, then let’s find out below about Is Ancientcable Scam or Legit?

Is Ancientcable Legit?

Ancientcable Creation— 4th-January-2023 at 7:00:00.

Ancientcable Last updated on— 3rd-February-2023 at 7:00:00.

Ancientcable Expiry— 4th-January-2024 at 7:00:00.

Trust Index— terrible 1%.

Business ranking— awful 27.1%.

Domain Authority— poor 1/100 score.

Alexa Rank— poor 980,416.

Place of origin— Phoenix, Arizona, USA.

Suspicious Websites Proximity— 37%.

Threat Profile— 69%.

Phishing Score— 69%.

Malware Score— 56%.

Spam Score— 42%.

Status of Blacklisting— Ancientcable is not blacklisted.

Connection Security— Ancientcable utilizes a secured HTTPS connection.

SSL Status— its IP 104.17.232.29 has a medium Organization Validated SSL (OV-SSL) certificate for the next 337 days.

Social relations— Ancientcable pages were not found on social media platforms.

Owner’s Identity and Contact Ancientcable Reviews— censored using Privacy Guardian LLC paid services.

Brief :

The mission statement of Ancientcable is parallelized. Ancientcable’s mission statement is generic and suitable for any product (or) website. It spoke about products that were not sold on ancientcable.com. Ancientcable sells 116 items, including:

Forty-three woman’s casual wear, Five bird feeders, and Sixty-eight footwear.

Additionally, several of Ancientcable’s hidden pages appeared on search engines that included stolen content, customer reviews from several websites, and were not directly accessible.

Features:

Buy women’s clothing and accessories at— https://ancientcable.com/.

Price— between $19.22 to 42.29, positive aspect to check Is Ancientcable Scam or Legit ?

Phone (or) WhatsApp number— not specified at Ancientcable.

Email address— ancientcable@gmail.com, a generic and free email service.

Customer Reviews and blogs— not supported.

Terms and Conditions— Mentioned but plagiarized on Ancientcable.

Store locator— not featured on Ancientcable.

Privacy policy— Mentioned but plagiarized on Ancientcable.

Delivery Policy— standard orders are delivered within eight to fourteen days, and express orders are delivered within three to eight days.

Shipping Policy— Ancientcable takes two to five days to process an order. Standard shipping costs $6.99, and express shipping costs $12.99.

Tracking— not possible on Ancientcable.

Cancellation Policy— Ancientcable allows cancellation before processing and shipment.

Cancellation fee— no fee, considered to check Is Ancientcable Scam or Legit ?

Return Policy— Ancientcable allows fourteen days to return an item.

Restocking fee— no fee.

Exchange— not offered by Ancientcable.

Refunds Policy— if a refund is approved, a notification is sent, and the amount is credited within a certain number of days.

Mode of Payment— via Visa, MasterCard, DinnersClub, Discover, and Amex in US$, GBP, CA$, AU$, EUR, INR, and JPY.

Newsletters— supported by Ancientcable.

Pros:

Ancientcable included detailed descriptions, specifications and images of items

Items are available in different colours and sizes on Ancientcable

Simple and friendly UI with filtering and sorting options

Ancientcable.com also featured unisex footwear and garden accessories

Ancientcable Reviews determined that items are available at reasonable and competitive prices

Ancientcable offered free shipment but capped at $50.00/order

Cons decide Is Ancientcable Scam or Legit

The server hosting ancientcable.com has a high number of suspicious websites

The registrar of Ancientcable has a high percentage of fraud and spam sites

The size of clothing and footwear may differ as they are shipped from another country

Contact person, Social media Links, Physical Address, Carriers, FAQ, and refund timelines were unspecified.

Difficult to contact ancientcable.com customer service

24-hour chat support offered by Ancientcable is unavailable

No details of special offers, once-in-a-lifetime deals, and free giveaways were mentioned

Unrealistic 49% discounts were offered on ancientcable.com

Customers Ancientcable Reviews:

Ancientcable does not supports product reviews. Eight website reviews, one Twitter, and one Facebook review indicated that ancientcable.com is a scam. No customer acknowledgement about receiving a delivery from Ancientcable was found. Please learn about credit card rackets, as Ancientcable takes CC payments only.

Conclusion:

Ancientcable.com is a new website with a short life expectancy. It scored high on suspicion, threat, malware, phishing, and spamming profiles. Ancientcable is not recommended as it is unsafe for users’ PII, devices, and payment information. Ancientcable gained terrible trust, business, DA, and Alexa ranking. Hence, ancientcable.com seems a scam. Please read bout PayPal rackets to avoid security threats.

Were Ancientcable reviews informative? Please comment below on this article about Ancientcable.com.

Is Ancientcable Scam or Legit – FAQ

1Q. How old is ancientcable.com?

Ancientcable.com is one month and five days old.

2Q. When will Ancientcable’s registration expire?

Within ten months and twenty-eight days.

3Q. Ancientcable.com uses how many servers?

Ancientcable.com uses two servers, with serial chain numbers 07b5e5205407590e8bac1c90652e6b86 and 0a3787645e5fb48c224efd1bed140c3c targeting galilea.ns.cloudflare.com and glen.ns.cloudflare.com.

4Q. Who is the ISP for ancientcable.com?

CloudFlare Inc, USA.

5Q. Who is the registrar of ancientcable.com?

NameSilo LLC.