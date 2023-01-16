Is Anolyovah Com Scam Or Legit {Jan} Check Reviews!

This article provides complete details about the shopping site and its worthiness to understand Is Anolyovah com Scam or Legit. Follow our blog to know more.

Can Anolyovah.com be a trustable webpage?

The web portal might offer amazing quality clothes. But for the customers it is important to check the website’s worthiness before one visit the website to shop anything. The given below points helps to know its legitimacy:

The presence of domain: The webpage was registered on 06/01/2023.

The website location: Suite 10542, Balmoral Industrial Estate, Abbeylands, Navan, Meath, C15 DD72, Ireland, is the location of the web portal.

Alexa global rank: The global Alexa ranking of the webpage is not available.

Email Id: anolyovah@roupabr.com

According to Anolyovah com Reviews, the email address given by the webpage is legit.

Rate of trust: The trust rating of the website is bad, only 1%.

Duplicate content rate: The rate of duplicate content of the webpage is 0%.

Presence on Social site: There are logos of Twitter, Pinterest and Facebook on its webpage.

What is Anolyovah.com?

This is an amazing online shopping web portal. The webpage features amazing fashionable winter clothes for women and other accessories. Their clothes collection includes cardigans, jumper coat, denim jackets, long down jackets, puffer jackets, winter coat, crystal necklace, sandals, earrings and lot more. The web portal offers various size charts for its products. The quality of all its products is amazing.

Specifications of Anolyovah.com:

The webpage URL – https://anolyovah.com

The start of web portal – The webpage was registered on 06/01/2023.

The webpage expiration – The lapse date of the webpage is 06/01/2024.

Contact number- No information about its contact number is available.

Web portal exact address- Suite 10542, Balmoral Industrial Estate, Abbeylands, Navan, Meath, C15 DD72, Ireland, is the location of the web portal.

Social platform account – There are logos of Twitter, Pinterest and Facebook on its webpage.

Time for shipping- It delivers the order within 5-7 days.

Fadel-Beauty limited is the name of the company.

Shipping for free: Order over $40 is available for free shipping.

Order return service: It offers the return service of 14 days.

Refund on items – Refund gets transferred to buyers original payment mode.

Service of Exchange– No details on exchange service is available.

Return cost– It does not charges any freight on order return.

Discount rate- It offers 80% discount on Limited time sale.

Cancellation on Order- Orders can be cancelled before it has been shipped.

Mode of Payment – Master Card, Visa, American express, etc.

Advantages:

It has mentioned its email address for customer support.

It has shared various methods of making payment.

It offers free delivery services on its orders.

It allows discount on its order.

It has shared the address of the website which is required.

It allows simple return and refund service on its orders.

It allows cancellation service on its orders.

It does not charges freight from customer on return.

Disadvantages of Anolyovah.com:

It has not mentioned any contact number for customer support.

It has not mentioned any exchange service.

Anolyovah com Reviews:

There are no reviews on its website from the customers. The alexa ranking of the web portal is not available. Moreoer, there are no reviews present on social platforms and online webpage for its products. Buyers should know- Get Your Money Back From PayPal If You Get Scammed

Summing up:

This article has no experience in online market. The website has bad Trust Score. Moreover, the web portal has no reviews for its products on social platforms and online sites. The webpage seems doubtful and buyers needs to remain careful from such websites. Here customer should note- How to Get a Refund on credit Card, If Scammed

FAQ

Q1. When was Anolyovah.com registered?

Answer: 06/01/2023

Q2. When will Anolyovah.com lapse?

Answer: 06/01/2024

Q3. What is the Anolyovah.com Alexa rank?

Answer: Not available

Q4. What items does Anolyovah.com offer?

Answer: Winter clothes

Q5. What is the Anolyovah.com trust score?

Answer: 1%

Q6. How much time gap does Anolyovah.com offer for return?

Answer: 14 days

Q7. How much time gap does Anolyovah.com take to ship the order?

Answer: 5-7 days