Is Apexero Scam or Legit {Aug 2023} Detailed Reviews!

In the article, all the facts mentioned will assist shoppers in knowing whether it Is Apexero Scam or Legit to make a secure transaction.

Do you want to elevate your style? Are you looking for specific customized t-shirts with unique prints? Then it would help if you once visited Apexero.com, which offers personalized t-shirts that will give you a unique look.

This website has been registered in the United States, France, Germany, and Poland, and shoppers are using it. However, studying its positive and negative points is necessary to know whether it Is Apexero Scam or Legit.

Is Apexero.com a reliable portal for making a shop?

Apexero.com was registered one month ago, on 22/06/2023.

This domain will stop its services on 22/06/2024.

In our study, we were unable to find its trust score.

We did not have any social media icons on its home page that depicts its lack of a social media page.

On the portal, you can read all the crucial shopping policies.

The threat and phishing scores are not available online.

Its trust index is also not favorable.

The malware count is also missing.

We could not read any Apexero Reviews online or on the website.

It cannot get a position on Alexa, which shows it is incapable of generating enough traffic.

From a privacy point of view, it possesses a valid SSL certificate.

We found the name of the person in its contact detail.

About Apexero.com-

Apexero.com is an online shopping domain that offers customized t-shirts at the lowest possible cost. The product possesses uniqueness in itself that will differentiate you from individuals. We want to ensure that every customer receives the best deal possible. It would be beneficial if you once came to this portal, which will give you a fantastic shopping experience within saving money.

Specifications to verify- Is Apexero Scam or Legit?

The URL of the domain is- https://apexero.com/

Official e-mail address- contact@apexero.com.

Telephone number- No telephone or toll-free number is stated.

Company official address- Physical address: Hluboký Důl No. 5, 28002, Nebovidy, Czech Republic

AND (IČO): 19491522

Contact person- Daniel Frengl

Shipping Policy- Not found.

Cost of shipping- Not mentioned.

Return policy- 14 days return policy mentioned.

Refund Policy- You will get your refund within 10-0 days after the return process.

Exchange policy- Once the return is accepted, and you can purchase new items.

Non-refundable items- Personalized, hazardous, sale, and gift cards.

Available modes of payment are- Apple Pay, Visa, AMEX, Master Card, etc.

Is Apexero Scam or Legit? To know, read its paybacks-

There are numerous reliable payment options available.

You can browse a variety of customized t-shirts with unique prints at a reasonable cost.

You can review all the essential shopping rules.

A legitimate official address is mentioned.

We found a detail about the contact person.

Losses involving the portal-

There is no trust rating.

It is too new.

The portal’s social networking page is not present on any social networks.

There needs to be a phone number on the portal.

We were unable to locate even one genuine customer review.

Focused on Apexero Reviews–

The website and other online selling portals do not have any portal reviews. Furthermore, it doesn’t have a social networking visibility page, so we can’t get any customer feedback here.

Many customers won’t follow the domain, so it must include trustworthy clients’ opinions on its official detail to attract customers. How to Get a Full paypal Refund is something you can learn.

The Final Verdict-

There are no consumer testimonies or trust scores available on the portal. However, a lot of crucial information needs to be included. As a result, we assert that the website needs to be more legitimate to invest in. Learn more about how to get a full credit card refund if you were scammed here.

Have you ever fallen victim to an online purchase scam? Please tell us about your experience.

Is Apexero Scam or Legit -FAQs-

Q.1 What is the name of the contact person?

Ans- Daniel Frengl.

Q.2 How many days it takes to deliver your order?

Ans- There needs to be a specific page about its shipping policy.

Q.3 What about shipping charges?

Ans- Not mentioned anywhere on the portal.

Q.4 Who will pay the return shipping cost?

Ans- Not mentioned.

Q.5 How many days it takes to deposit your refund?

Ans- It takes -days after the return process to refund.

Q.6 What about the delivery terms?

Ans- Not mentioned.

Q.7 Is Apexero Scam or Legit an authentic shopping site?

Ans- There are many red flags, so we cannot assure you about its legitimacy.