Is Aqua Pulse Water Gun Scam Or Legit {June} Read!

Source: dodbuzz.com

Is Shoptheaquapulse Legit?

Shoptheaquapulse Creation: 30th/May/2023 at 20:44:49.

Shoptheaquapulse Age: 6-days old.

Shoptheaquapulse Last updated on: 30th/May/2023 at 20:50:08.

Shoptheaquapulse Expiry: 30th/May/2024 at 20:44:49.

Shoptheaquapulse life expectancy: expires within 11-months and 24-days.

Business ranking: 100%↑.

Trust score: 1%↓.

Domain Authority: 1/100↓.

Alexa Rank: 0%↓.

Place of origin: BC, Canada.

Suspicious Websites Proximity: 6%↑.

Threat Profile: 12%↑.

Phishing Score: 12%↑.

Malware Score: 7%↓.

Spam Score: 2%↓.

Status of Blacklisting: Shoptheaquapulse is not blacklisted.

SSL Status: Its IP 34.174.64.218 has Low Organization Validated SSL certificate for 84-days.

Connection Security: Shoptheaquapulse uses a secured HTTPS protocol.

Aqua Pulse Water Gun Reviews of Owner’s Identity and Contact: censored using tucows.com paid privacy services.

Contact person: unspecified.

Backlinks: 4, including one DoFollow link.

Brief:

Shoptheaquapulse’s website did not mention its mission statement. The water gun was up for sale on 23rd/September/2023 before SiteGround Hosting Ltd resold the website recently. No information was present for its brand AquaPlus® tech. However, the same product is available as Water Blaster from the Aquablast brand.

Shoptheaquapulse.com is a young e-store selling only one product, an AquaPlus water gun that can shoot water up to 50 feet.

Features determining Is Aqua Pulse Water Gun Scam or Legit:

Buy a water gun at: https://shoptheaquapulse.com.

Price: $44.95.

Physical Address: 451 Wall Street, US, Stockton; the address is genuine.

Company number: unspecified.

Guarantee and Warranty: Shoptheaquapulse disclaimed providing any type of guarantee or Warranty.

Privacy policy: Mentioned but plagiarized on Shoptheaquapulse.

Email address: support@shopaquapulse.com, a genuine business email.

Phone (or) Whatsapp number: (064)332-1233 is contact number.

Store locations: unspecified.

Delivery Policy: orders are delivered within 60-days by Shoptheaquapulse, depending on location.

Shipping Policy: Shoptheaquapulse takes 6-hrs to process orders.

Carrier details: unspecified.

Tracking: not possible on Shoptheaquapulse, a negative highlight to check Is Aqua Pulse Water Gun Scam or Legit ?

Terms and Conditions: Mentioned but plagiarized on Shoptheaquapulse.

Cancellation Policy: Shoptheaquapulse allows cancellation before processing.

Cancellation fee: 30%.

Return Policy: Shoptheaquapulse allows 30-days to return items.

Exchanges: Only defective items are exchanged by Shoptheaquapulse.

Restocking fee: no fee.

Refunds Policy: Shoptheaquapulse requires proof of purchase to accept returns and to issue refunds.

Refund timeline: 10-days.

Mode of refund: mode of payment used at Shoptheaquapulse.

Mode of Payment: in USD using credit card via Stripe.

Cookies Policy: unspecified.

Newsletters: published by Shoptheaquapulse.

FAQ: present on Shoptheaquapulse.

Pros:

Easy navigation and simple UI of Shoptheaquapulse, accounted to check Is Aqua Pulse Water Gun Scam or Legit ?

Shoptheaquapulse offers buy one and get one free BOGO promotion

Free international shipment is supported on all orders

Cons:

Inadequate description of water gun

Unrealistic 80% discount offered

Shoptheaquapulse.com sells only one item from the brand AquaPlus

Customers Reviews:

Product reviews on Shoptheaquapulse are positive and rated 4.9/5 stars from 2,953 reviews. However, customer reviews were stolen from sockroc.com/products/aquablast.

Shoptheaquapulse does not support blogging. Click here to learn about PayPal fraud, as six website reviews suggest that Shoptheaquapulse is a scam.

Social media links and relationships:

Shoptheaquapulse is not present on social media as ascertained in Aqua Pulse Water Gun Reviews. Shoptheaquapulse.com did not include any social media links. No user reviews were found on social media platforms or customer review websites.

Conclusion:

Shoptheaquapulse.com seems illegitimate due to its poor trust, Alexa, and DA scores. Though Shoptheaquapulse gained an excellent business ranking, it has considerable threat and phishing scores. Click here to learn about phishing. Shoptheaquapulse is a young website with a short life expectancy. Click here to learn about credit card fraud, as no customer acknowledged receiving a delivery from Shoptheaquapulse.

Were Shoptheaquapulse’s reviews informative? Please comment below on this article about Shoptheaquapulse.

Is Aqua Pulse Water Gun Scam or Legit – FAQ

1Q. Who is registrar of Shoptheaquapulse?

Tucows Domains Inc.

2Q. How much is the visitor count of Shoptheaquapulse?

Zero visitors/month with a $0 traffic value.

3Q. How much is the speed of Shoptheaquapulse?

A load time of 1.00 seconds, 71% C-performance grade, is considered slow.

4Q. Who is ISP of Shoptheaquapulse?

Google LLC, USA.