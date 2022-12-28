Is Badgekin Scam Or Legit {Dec} Read Entire Reviews!

Is Badgekin Scam or Legit? To acquire all the redundant details on the permissibility of the Badgekin store, kindly start exploring this post and know everything.

Are you ready for Christmas and New year’s feast? Have you bought outfits for the same? If not, you still have some time to explore the Badgekin site in the United States. However, Is Badgekin Scam or Legit? You can check the answer to this query in this post as we have discussed the authenticity of the Badgekin in-depth. Kindly read every detail with full attention.

Check The Authenticity Of the Badgekin Store!

Trust Factor: The Badgekin store is not given a good trust percentage. It has only a one percent score.

Discovery Date : November 13, 2022, is the enrollment date of the Badgekin store. It got registered one and a half months ago.

Registrar: The Badgekin store was registered through NameSilo, LLC

Expiry Date: The shop will expire on November 13, 2023.

Shopper’s Ideas: No Badgekin Reviews were available on the official shopping station. No online platform shared any opinions.

Social Networks : We have discovered an account on Facebook with zero customer interference.

Missed Information : The Badgekin store did not provide its company’s address. Although, the number and email are available.

Data Security: The Badgekin store safeguards the information shared by customers via the HTTPS server.

Overview of Badgekin Store!

This online shopping station offers a tremendous collection of Christmas outfits. The shop has various sweaters for women.

Women’s Merry Christmas Sweatshirt

Women Snowman sweater

Women’s Leopard print sweater

Women’s Jesus Symbol sweater

Merry and bright pink sweater

Characteristics scrutinized in Is Badgekin Scam or Legit!

URL: https://badgekin.com/

Telephone Number: +1 (250) 555-5555

Email Address: support@badgekin.com

Company’s Address: It is unavailable.

The buyer’s feedback is zero on the goods they sell. Neither online review site shared opinions.

Return Policy: All unused or defective stuff can be returned within 14 days.

Shipment Policy: The buyers will receive the ordered package within 7-20 days.

Checkout Options: MasterCard, Maestro, Visa, American Express, PayPal, etc.

Positive Highlights

Free delivery on products above $29 is available.

The telephone number and email id are available.

Negative Highlights

Badgekin got an account on Facebook with no reviews.

No customer feedback is present online or on the official platform.

Badgekin Reviews

We have finally come to a point where we can share our thoughts on the authenticity of this online shopping platform. The first point is that the collection of the Badgekin store has not been reviewed on any online station. Moreover, its products do not have any purchaser’s liking on its official domain. Another point that made us skeptical is that it has an account on Facebook only, but it has not been reviewed by any customer. Although, the page got 50 likes, customer reviews were missing. It proves that it is an unsafe store. Is Badgekin Scam or Legit? We can say no because of many missed legitimacy factors. We would like to inform you all about some tips to avoid Credit card scamming.

In a nutshell

Summarizing this post here, we learned that the online site was registered one and a half months ago. The shop did not get a good trustability count. We cannot consider this shop due to some poor authenticity factors. Every reader should also know about tips to avoid PayPal Scamming. Furthermore, we have shared some additional information to know about Sweater here.

Would you mind giving your thoughts on the Badgekin Store? Please share your thoughts in the reply section.

Is Badgekin Scam or Legit: Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. When was the Badgekin store discovered?

Ans. The Badgekin store was founded on November 13, 2022. It got a short life expectancy of one month and fifteen days.

Q2. What is the return policy of the Badgekin store?

Ans. All the buyers can claim a return for unused or defective goods within 14 days.

Q3. Have the customers reviewed their collections?

Ans. No customer has shared their opinions on their shopping site.

Q4. What type of payment options do they have?

Ans. The Badgekin store has multiple payment modes like Maestro, MasterCard, PayPal, Visa, American Express, etc.

Q5. Is Badgekin Scam or Legit?

Ans. The shopping site cannot be trusted blindly as it does not meet several legitimacy criteria like it got a poor trust count and continuance.

Q6. Have they provided contact information?

Ans. Yes, they have provided the telephone number and email address.