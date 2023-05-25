Is Beesugar.shop Scam or Legit {May 2023} Reviews!

Shoppers can read the below detail in the article to check whether it Is Beesugar.shop Scam or Legit, and you can make your investment decision accordingly.

Are you looking forward to stylish men’s cloth wear? Do you want to purchase the latest men’s fashion bottom wear, shirts, etc.? Then, you should visit Beesugarshop.com, which offers a vast range of men’s clothes. This website has been registered in the United Kingdom.

But shoppers are still in confusion whether it Is Beesugar.shop Scam or Legit. So, to solve shoppers’ queries, we will study the vital parameters to know their authenticity. Let’s check the following detail-

source: dodbuzz.com

Is Beesugarshop.com an authentic web store?

This web store was launched on 30/11/2022, a 5-month and 24-day-old domain.

This web store will diminish on 30/11/2023.

It shows a terrible trust count that does not favor it.

The website does not possess any social media networking sites.

The store has maintained all the policies to make shopping process easy.

The threat and phishing scores collectively scored by it are 48%.

Shoppers are unable to find any single Beesugar.shop Reviews .

48.3% is its trust index.

The malware score is 29%.

The web store is unable to find its rank on Alexa.

Any blacklist engine does not detect it, and valid HTTPS is found.

We did not get the name of its proprietor in its official detail.

Detail about Beesugarshop.com-

Beesugarshop.com is an online store that falls under the clothing niche. It offers embroidered shirts, t-shirts, men’s tops, hot-selling polo shorts, and summer tops. All the products come with the finest quality material and are comfortable to wear. Men’s clothes are available at affordable cost.

Specification to verify – Is Beesugar.shop Scam or Legit?

The URL of the web store is- https://www.beesugar.shop/

The E-mail address is – service@beesugar.shop

Contact number- Not stated in its contact detail.

Company name- PLATINUM CODE NETWORK TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED

Company Address- UNIT 1406B, 14/F, THE BELGIAN, BANK BUILDING, NOS. 721 – 725, NATHAN ROAD, KOWLOON, HONG KONG

Carriage policy- The shipping time varies as per the destination.

Cost of transportation- Standard shipping is free, while expedited shipping fee is $3.99.

Return policy- 15-day return policy available.

Refund Policy- It takes a few days to deposit your refund.

The cancellation policy- It is not stated.

Non-refundable items- Not found.

Modes of payments- Amex, Visa, Discover, Master Card, etc.

Is Beesugar.shop Scam or Legit – Get to know its profit-

A huge collection of men’s collections is available on this portal.

It has a valid company name and address, so you can easily reach the store.

We found all the mandatory policies on the portal to help you make shopping easy.

Valid modes of payment are available to make secure payments.

Losses of the web store-

We did not find its contact number.

Its Alexa ranking is missing

It is not too old, so it lacks in popularity.

We did not find any single review from its client.

Focused on Beesugar.shop Reviews –

This portal does not promote itself on social media sites, so we got no single comment here. However, another selling site also does not offer any feedback about it. So, there is a need to add feedback to gain its client’s trust. Here we will urge our shoppers to know about-Getting a Full Refund on PayPal Scam to avoid any kind of cybercrime.

The Final Verdict-

We found that it possesses a very poor trust score and lacks client feedback. However, we analyzed that essential information is not available. Therefore, it cannot be a genuine shopping portal. Visit. Study here-How to Get a Full Credit Card Refund If Scammed.

Is this detail helpful to you? Please comment.

Is Beesugar.shop Scam or Legit-FAQs-

Q.1 What about its cancellation policy?

Ans- We did not find any details about it.

Q.2 Is there any return policy available?

Ans- Yes, you can return your product in case of any defect within 15 days.

Q.3 What about its shipping strategy?

Ans- Standard and expedited shipping.

Q.4 Is there any free shipping available?

Ans- The standard shipping fee is Free.

Q.5 What about its shipping policy?

Ans- Shipping time differs as per the destination.

Q.6 What about the return shipping cost?

Ans- In case the product sent by the store is defective and you can prove it, then it will be borne by the store.

Q.7 Is Beesugar.shop Scam or Legit, a working web store?

Ans- We found that it possesses many negative points and needs to add more points to get a strong establishment as an online store.