Is Betteronsite com Scam or Legit {June 2023} Get Reviews!

Are you looking for betteronsite.com website details? Do you want to know more about the online platform? In the present time, many people prefer online shopping over offline. It saves time and effort for an individual, but the authenticity of the portal is not guaranteed as there are many fraudulent sites which are in existence. This website is mainly famous in the United States.

The website is not even a month old, as it was registered on 22 nd May 2023 and is due to expire on 22 nd May 2024.

The website’s trust score is 60%, which is average and active.

The trust index is also a seemingly average of 58.8%.

Plenty of Betteronsite com Reviews are available on other online sources, but none of them confirms its reliability.

The site’s Threat profile score and spam score are the same 28/100.

The Proximity to suspicious websites score is 24/100.

betteronsite.com has zero popularity rank, which means it is not a popular site.

The Malware score is 6, and phishing is 20 out of 100.

The online portal is not on social media pages like Pinterest, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube etc.

The website is not suspected as a blacklisted site by any blacklist search engines.

A valid HTTP protocol detection.

This platform is a part of the e-commerce industry that offers different kinds of products, such as Patio furniture sets, Dinning and Kitchen cookware sets, Luggage sets, Toy cars and other items. The platform makes available any time of home use products and tools at fairly minimum prices.

Registered Name: betteronsite.com

Registered Link: https://betteronsite.com/

Email address: Not found.

Delivery time: The delivery time is between 7-15 days Worldwide.

Free shipping: Free shipping is provided on all orders.

Return Policy: Not mentioned, the absence of this policy details raises suspicion about whether Is Betteronsite com Scam or Legit!

Payment modes : Payments are acceptable through Visa, JCB, Discover, Diners Club, MasterCard, American Express etc.

Location: not found

Phone number: not found

Free shipping on all orders.

Reviews on plenty of sources are found.

Valid SSL certificate.

No, information regarding contacts, policies and location is found on the official page of the website.

No social media presence on the website is found.

Very poorly designed website with very little information available.

Reviews are one of the most important factors considered while deciding its authenticity. Better onsite com Reviews are very limited in numbers as it is registered recently, but it is present. But most reviews are bad and negative, and no reviews are found on the official page. Moreover, keep yourself protected from PayPal scams.

After deep analysis, we have concluded that this website does look like a phoney or fake site. Our team advises the buyers to opt for more trustworthy platforms with a better trust rate and longer life expectancy and shop from there.

What do you think about this website? Do tell in the comments. Check out tips and tricks to safeguard yourself against credit card scamming.

Q1. What is the cancellation policy of the portal?

No, information about order cancellations is mentioned in the footer menu of the online store.

Q2. How can we contact the website in case of any confusion?

No email or phone info is mentioned through which the website team can be contacted.

Q3. What is the maximum rate of discount available on betteronsite.com?

The maximum discount rate is 97% offered by the website, which is ridiculous and more likely a scam.

Q4. Are the products quality of betteronsite.com good or bad?

The products offered by the website are very bad; it is different from what it looks like.

Q5. Is Betteronsite com Scam or Legit platform?

No, this website is not a legit website or an ideal site for shopping. People should look for other ideal sites.