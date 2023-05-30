Is Bibess Clothing Scam or Legit {May 2023} Reviews!

Before choosing Bibess for shopping, please check out the below article to learn, Is Bibess Clothing Scam or Legit.

Do you love to wear fashionable and funky clothes? Are you searching for a place where you can find various types of funky hoodies and t-shirts? If your answers are yes, we have great news for you. In today’s article, we will introduce you to a new clothing shop called Bibess. Some of the natives of Australia might have heard about Bibess.

But before buying anything from the online store Bibess, please keep reading the article on Is Bibess Clothing Scam or Legit to learn if Bibess is safe for shopping or not.

The authenticity points of Bibess Clothing shop:

The domain creation date of the Bibess Clothing shop is 12th October 2022. It is only seven months and seventeen days old.

The domain was also updated on 12th October 2022.

The expiration date of the Bibess Clothing shop is 12th October 2023.

The trust score of Bibess Clothing Shop is horrible. It is only 1%.

The website is HTTPS protected.

The domain of Bibess Clothing shop is not detected by any blacklist engine.

The certificate is valid as per the SSL check.

We could not find any malware or phishing activities on the website.

The website lacks Bibess Clothing Reviews . Not a single customer review is available.

The website is served from a high-risk country.

The owner of the website hides his identity. So, we could not find any details about the owner of Bibess Clothing shop.

What is Bibess Clothing shop?

Bibess Clothing Shop is an online-based shopping website that sells various types of hoodies, t-shirts, and shorts. If you are an anime lover, you will love their collection as they have anime characters printed on hoodies, t-shirts, shorts, and phone cases.

But before buying anything from Bibess Clothing shop, we like to warn our readers about the authenticity of this online shopping website.

Specification to know: Is Bibess Clothing Scam or Legit?

The URL is https://www.bibess.com/ .

Contact number is not present on the official site.

Official email id is service@glannde.com .

We could not find any social media logos on the website. That means Bibess Clothing shop is not available on any social media platforms.

The website of Bibess Clothing Shop lacks an official address.

Bibess Clothing shop takes almost fourteen to thirty days to deliver your product.

You can get both return and refund policies from Bibess Clothing shop.

Bibess accepts VISA, American Express, PayPal, Discover, MasterCard, and many more for payment.

Pros for Is Bibess Clothing Scam or Legit?

They are providing a vast collection of hoodies, t-shirts, shorts, and phone covers.

Free shipping is available on orders above $59.99.

Bibess Clothing Shop offers fast delivery and VIP insurance shipping for its customers.

Cons of Bibess Clothing shop:

The website does not have an official address.

Bibess Clothing Shop lacks customer reviews.

Customers cannot contact them via phone call.

Bibess Clothing shop takes a lot of time to deliver your product.

Bibess Clothing Reviews:

There is not a single customer review available for Bibess Clothing online store. Customer reviews play a vital role in an online shopping website. Without any customer reviews it is difficult to believe any website.

After searching other online sources, we gathered some crucial information about Bibess Clothing shop. All the other portals warn the customer to be safe from Bibess. We must stop our readers from falling for any scams. But if you still want to buy any product from Bibess, please read- how to be safe from a credit card scam.

Conclusion:

The website is full of red flags. The website is new with a poor trust score. The official website of Bibess Clothing Shop lacks customer reviews, contact numbers, and owner’s details. We suggest our readers not to shop from Bibess Clothing shop. Instead of shopping from a mysterious website, choose an authentic portal to purchase funky hoodies.

Will you still choose the Bibess Clothing shop? Please comment below and read- how to detect a PayPal scam.

Is Bibess Clothing Scam or Legit: FAQs:

Q.1 Is Bibess a fake website?

Ans. Yes.

Q.2 What is the trust score of Bibess?

Ans. Only 1%.

Q.3 Who is Bibess’s owner?

Ans. It is not mentioned.

Q.4 How to contact Bibess?

Ans. Via email.

Q.5 Is Bibess active on Instagram?

Ans. No.

Q.6 What is Bibess’s official website?

Ans. https://www.bibess.com/.

Q.7 Does Bibess sell iPhone cases?

Ans. Yes.