Is Biiba.in Reviews Scam or Legit {Jan 2023} Read Reviews!

You can check the post below that will help you know, Is Biiba.in Reviews Scam or Legit through customer reviews and vital FAQs.

Hey fashion-lovers! Are you looking for the perfect matching collection of outfits for this wedding season? Are you residing in India and getting confused about your choice of match? So, don’t worry; we are making you aware of the trending portal, Biiba.in.

This website makes a huge distribution of choices and confirms delivering the best qualitative outfits at reasonable prices. But, simultaneously, a question arises! Is this a legit platform? Without wasting time, grab all the information and read customer reviews to check: Is Biiba.in Reviews Scam or Legit?

Check Legitimacy Factors!

Domain registration date: this domain was created over 6 months back on 2nd May 2022.

Domain expiry date: not detected by the authentic reviewing portal.

Blacklist Status: Not detected by any blacklist engine.

Social media links: Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter links are present but for the Aurelia brand.

Malware & Threat profiles: this site has received 42 points for each section, a red flag. Owner’s identification: The owner’s data is not retrieved by the WHOIS services.

Phishing score: it has received a 35 rank and indicates a red alert.

Trust Index: the score received by this domain is average, i.e., 48.1%.

Spam score: this site has gained 19 points, which is not a good sign.

It lacks authentic feedback.

Proximity to suspicious sites: It has received 18 points for it.

Website Popularity: the number denotes poor popularity, 1222741.

HTTPS security: A valid HTTPS connection is found.

Trust Score: It has received an average score of 50%.

The link present for WhatsApp is showing the incorrect link.

Know More About “biiba.in” Website!

This online portal deals in a huge collection of trendy and celebrity look outfits for women. They are passionate about turning women’s love of fashion into a booming business. This website seems to come under the Aurelia brand as it directs towards it while clicking on any product.

So, this diverse or connected factor between these two creates a doubt: Is Biiba.in Reviews Scam or Legit? Find the specifications below to check whether all the details are provided!

Specifications

URL: biiba.in

Email ID: support@biiba.i

Phone Number: (+91) 81401 80662

Physical Address: Biiba Store, Aagam Vivianna, Opposite Phoenix Tower, Near Rajhans Cinema Vesu Surat Gujarat 395007 India.

Shipping & Delivery Details: for domestic orders, the total time taken will be 5-7 days.

Return & Refund Details: the return policy exists for 30 days.

Payment methods: VISA, Skrill, Payoneer, and PayPal.

What Are The Shopping Advantages?

No blacklisted engine has detected this site.

The official address, email id, and phone number are on the official website.

Presence of a 30-days return policy.

Discusses Cons of the website!

It lacks authentic customer reviews.

The social media links present a different brand.

WHOIS services do not retrieve the owner’s details.

All the negative scores indicate a red signal for shoppers.

The WhatsApp link is present there, showing the incorrect link.

What do Customer Reviews Suggest?

Customer reviews are vital to determine the authenticity of any online domain. But, the official site lacks reviews from existing customers. Also, social media links present directing on Aurelia’s brand media account.

Unfortunately, customer reviews are found missing by the external reviewing platforms. In addition to this, you can also grab a few safeguarding tips against PayPal scams here.

Last Thoughts:

The absence of reviews and the scores this domain received creates a strong suspicion and doubt. Also, the owner’s data is not retrieved with WHOIS services is an additional negative mark. Hence, we recommend avoiding shopping from this domain and prefer any other legit portal. Additionally, click here to check details for Credit Card Scams.

What do you think about this shopping site? Please comment.

Is Biiba.in Reviews Scam or Legit : FAQs

Q1. How much does this site charge for shipping?

All domestic orders are shipped for free.

Q2. What is the return shipping cost policy?

They do not charge any restocking or return fee.

Q3. What is the customer’s order cut-off time?

Order cutoff time: Everyday 1 PM (Monday-Saturday).

Q4. How can you track your order?

Once your order has been dispatched, you can track the order from the “My Order section.”

Q5. What if the received product is defective/ damaged/incomplete/wrong order?

You need to inform us within 0-2 days from the day of receiving the order.

Q6. What are the conditions for returning a product that comes in the defective/damaged/incomplete/wrong category?