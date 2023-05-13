Is Bkids.net Scam or Legit {April 2023} Get Reviews!

In this post, we will discuss whether Is Bkids.net Scam or Legit and other specific brief Details along with reviews of the site.

Are you searching for a new online platform where you can find outdoor and indoor tools and equipment in one place? Bkids.net may be a great option for that. As the online shopping trend is growing immensely, more and more websites are registering for online shopping with different kinds of products. It is important to judge whether it is real or fake. The website is registered in the United States.

Read the blog carefully to understand the website better and discuss whether Is Bkids.net Scam or Legit. Let’s continue scrolling to find its legitimacy.

Note: The details mentioned in the article are taken from internet research. This post is only for informative purposes.

Check out the legitimacy factors to determine its reliability!

The domain age of the website is approx. Three years, it was registered on 17th April 2020.

It is due to expire on 17th April 2024.

According to the scam adviser, the trust rate is 87%, which is a great source.

The trust Index indicates a very low score of 0.9%.

The owner’s info is kept hidden by the developers of the site.

Bkids.net Reviews are very few and not available from any reliable sources.

The website’s popularity ranking in the market is zero, which makes it suspicious and doubtful.

The proximity to suspicious websites score is very high, 100/100.

The website is not found as a blacklisted portal by any blacklisting search engines.

The social media presence of the portal is zero, which means the site is not present on any platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, Facebook etc.

HTTP connection protects the data of the website.

Other scores information such as threats, spam, phishing and Malware is not mentioned anywhere.

Brief Details: Bkids.net to judge whether Is Bkids.net Scam or Legit!

Bkids.net is an online platform registered under the online retailing sector of the e-commerce industry, but the niche is not mentioned. This site provides various indoor and outdoor tools and accessories which are helpful in daily life. The site offers cleaning tools, kitchen tools, cookware sets, Grilling sets, and other tools and accessories. The website specializes in home products which are daily necessities.

Specific Information related to the online store!

Website official Name: Bkids.net

Domain link: https://bkids.net/

Email address: support@bkids.net

Phone number: +1 (626) 400 – 5379

Free Shipping: No info is found on the official page, which makes it suspicious to decide whether Is Bkids.net Scam or Legit .

Office location: 8225 E91775, Bevan St, San Gabriel, California, USA.

Payment methods: Payments are accepted through MasterCard, Stripe, PayPal and Visa.

Shipping Policy: Shipping generally takes 10-21 business days.

Return Policy: The return option is available 60 days after receiving the goods.

Refund Policy: Refunds can be claimed within 6-12 days from the return.

Benefits of the website

The website contains all the crucial Information required to be known, like contacts, addresses and policies.

A valid HTTP connection protects the data.

Valid SSL certificate.

Returnable can be done for the full 60 days after the order.

Drawbacks before considering Bkids.net Reviews!

Reviews are not available on the official platform or other trustworthy websites.

The online platform does not offer free shipping services.

No Social media presence.

What are the public reviews of the online portal?

The reviews for Bkids.net are not available in plenty; rather, very few reviews are found from other sources, which could be better. Refer to the post for prevention against PayPal scams.

Final Thoughts

As per the above observation, we can say that this website is not at all a legit platform. We advise the customers to opt for other legitimate platforms. Further, check out details about the tips and tricks for safeguarding against credit card scamming.

Is Bkids.net Scam or Legit: FAQs

Q1. What is the cancellation procedure for the order?

The cancellation Policy is available before the dispatch of goods.

Q2. What are the non-returnable items listed by the online portal?

If the package is open or damaged, any special item mentioned as non-returnable or sale goods is non-returnable.

Q3. What are the query solution email details?

In case of any confusion or queries, you can contact us through email support@bkids.net.

Q4. What is the refund claiming procedure?

If the refund amount is not credited within 21 days, the website can be contacted through email or a contact number.

Q5. Is Bkids.net Scam or Legit platform?

This platform is not a legit site based on the low trust scores and lack of product reviews.