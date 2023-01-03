Is Blackation Scam Or Legit {Jan} Check Customer Reviews

This post on Is Blackation Scam or Legit will present well-researched data on the Blackation website and help customers to decide about the legitimacy of the website.

Do you love shopping? But do you hate the hassle of shopping offline? If yes, then we have a new website suggestion for you. Blackation website of the United States sells a variety of clothes and other kinds of apparel on their website. But before exploring this website, it is crucial to learn all the details related to the website, so please continue reading this post on Is Blackation Scam or Legit.

Vital details of the Blackation website

Trying a new website can always be sceptical, so it is necessary to be cautious and take all the necessary steps. Some of the important information related to the website are explained in detail below:

Website creation date: Blackation website was registered on 15 th November 2022, which means this website is very new.

Registrar: 22net, Inc. was the registrar of the Blackation website

Trust score: Blackation has a terrible trust score of 1%, which detects that this website is doubtful

Buyer’s thoughts: We couldn’t find any Blackation Reviews on the official website of the shop

Social media accounts: Blackation website is not available on any social media platforms

Missing credentials: The contact number of the website was not found anywhere on the website.

Introduction to the Blackation website

Blackation is an e-commerce website selling various clothes for men and women. The main highlight of their website is their low prices. The following are some of the products offered by this website:

Outwear

Dresses

Bottom wear

Shoes

Accessories

Men’s jackets

Features of the Blackation website

URL: https://blackation.com/

Email ID: yhewn@lixvb.com

Phone number: Blackation hasn’t mentioned its contact number, which raises the question Is Blackation Scam or Legit

Address: Suite 10542, Balmoral Industrial Estate, Abbeylands, Navan Meath, C15 DD72, Ireland

Return policy: Buyers can apply for returns within 14 days of purchase

Refund policy: The time in which refunds will be transferred is not available on the website

Shipping Policy: Products are usually delivered within 7 to 10 days

Payment Policy: Only a credit card facility is available on the website, which means customers can make payments just by credit card.

Positive features

The email address and the company address are provided on the website

Negative features

The phone number is not provided on the website

There is no other payment facility other than a credit card

Blackation Reviews

Blackation website does not have any reviews on their official website. Part of the reason for this can be that the website is hardly one month old, and very few people know about this website. Besides this, there are no reviews on the internet. Also, because there are no social media accounts for Blackation, it isn’t easy to find reviews on social media. Because there are no reviews or thoughts posted by customers anywhere on the internet, it becomes difficult to trust this website. Additionally, buyers can read all about credit card scams through this post.

Conclusion

To summarize this post on Is Blackation Scam or Legit, we can say that Blackation has a very bad trust score and a very short life expectancy. So, we will not advise customers to check out this website as this website seems highly sceptical and doubtful. Interested readers can read about methods to avoid PayPal scammers through this post. Please visit this page to learn more about trust rank

What do you think of this post? Please comment down below.

Is Blackation Scam or Legit – FAQs

Q1. What does Blackation sell?

Answer: Blackation sells a variety of apparel and other accessories on their website

Q2. How old is the Blackation website?

Answer: Blackation website is just one month old

Q3. What is the trust score of the Blackation website?

Answer: The trust score of the Blackation website is as low as 1%

Q4. What is the customer care number of the Blackation website?

Answer: Blackation website has not provided the customer care number on their website

Q5. How can we contact the Blackation website?

Answer: Buyers can contact the Blackation website through their email address and the company address mentioned in this article

Q6. Does Blackation offers a return and refund policy?

Answer: During our research on Is Blackation Scam or Legit, Blackation offers a return and refund policy.

Q7. How long does it takes to get the products to the customer’s account?

Answer: It takes around 7 to 10 days to deliver the products to the customer’s account.