Is Blaidi Scam Or Legit {Nov} Read Reviews Here!

This post on Is Blaidi Scam or Legit will explain the necessary facts and figures to find the website’s legitimacy.

Are you looking for a website to purchase daily-use products? If yes, then we have a suggestion for you. Blaidi shop in the United Kingdom offers a range of products for day-to-day household use. The shop claims to sell the best quality products; however, it is necessary to confirm these claims. Hence, we are presenting this article to help readers understand Is Blaidi Scam or Legit, so please continue reading.

Legitimacy data of Blaidi shop

The following are some of the legitimacy details of the Blaidi shop:

Website formation : Blaidi shop was registered on 26 th March 2019 which means this website is three years old

Registrar : GoDaddy.com, LLC registered Blaidi shop

Trust count : the trust score of Blaidi shop is 45%, which represents this website is moderately trustful

Social media accounts : Blaidi shop is available on Pinterest, Facebook, and Instagram

Security of data : Blaidi shop uses HTTPS protocol to make sure the user’s data is safe

Customer’s feedback : We couldn’t find any Blaidi Reviews on the official website of Blaidi

Policies : Blaidi has mentioned its policies like privacy policy, shipping policy, and return and refund policy on its website

Missing details : The location and address of the Blaidi shop are not available on the website

Introduction to Blaidi shop

Blaidi deals in a variety of products. Some of its products are mentioned below:

Baby products

Gym equipment

Footwear for men and women

Decorative items

Cushions

Pet products

Organizers

Features of Blaidi shop

URL: https://blaidishop.com/

Email ID : info@blaidishop.com

Customer care number: The shop has not mentioned its phone number, which gives rise to the question Is Blaidi Scam or Legit

Company address : Unavailable

Return policy : Customers can return their products in 14 days

Refund policy : Not available

Delivery time : 7 to 14 business days

Payment tools : Amex, Apple pay, Diners Club, Discover, MasterCard, PayPal, and Visa are some of the payment options

Positive features

The email address of the shop was available

Negative features

The phone number and the address of Blaidi are not available

The days on which the refund will be transferred to the customer’s account are not mentioned

Blaidi Reviews

Blaidi shop does not have any reviews on its official website. However, during our research, we found some reviews on online review sites. Customers gave this website a rating of 2.7 stars out of 5. Customers said the products sold on this website could be of better quality. Also, some people said they could not receive a refund from this shop because it has horrible service. Some people also said that this might be a scam company. Besides this, we didn’t find any reviews on the social media links. Readers should take a look at credit card fraud via this article.

Conclusion

To summarize this post on Is Blaidi Scam or Legit, we can say that Blaidi is an old website with a trust score 45%. We can say that customers should be cautious while using this website as some bad reviews were found online. Customers can take a look at measures to stay clear of PayPal scammers. Please visit this page to learn about trust rank What are your thoughts on this post? Please comment down below