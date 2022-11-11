Is Blaidi Scam Or Legit {Nov} Read Reviews Here!

This post on Is Blaidi Scam or Legit will explain the necessary facts and figures to find the website’s legitimacy.
Are you looking for a website to purchase daily-use products? If yes, then we have a suggestion for you. Blaidi shop in the United Kingdom offers a range of products for day-to-day household use. The shop claims to sell the best quality products; however, it is necessary to confirm these claims. Hence, we are presenting this article to help readers understand Is Blaidi Scam or Legit, so please continue reading.
Legitimacy data of Blaidi shop
The following are some of the legitimacy details of the Blaidi shop:
- Website formation: Blaidi shop was registered on 26th March 2019 which means this website is three years old
- Registrar: GoDaddy.com, LLC registered Blaidi shop
- Trust count: the trust score of Blaidi shop is 45%, which represents this website is moderately trustful
- Social media accounts: Blaidi shop is available on Pinterest, Facebook, and Instagram
- Security of data: Blaidi shop uses HTTPS protocol to make sure the user’s data is safe
- Customer’s feedback: We couldn’t find any Blaidi Reviews on the official website of Blaidi
- Policies: Blaidi has mentioned its policies like privacy policy, shipping policy, and return and refund policy on its website
- Missing details: The location and address of the Blaidi shop are not available on the website
Introduction to Blaidi shop
Blaidi deals in a variety of products. Some of its products are mentioned below:
- Baby products
- Gym equipment
- Footwear for men and women
- Decorative items
- Cushions
- Pet products
- Organizers
Features of Blaidi shop
- URL: https://blaidishop.com/
- Email ID: info@blaidishop.com
- Customer care number: The shop has not mentioned its phone number, which gives rise to the question Is Blaidi Scam or Legit
- Company address: Unavailable
- Return policy: Customers can return their products in 14 days
- Refund policy: Not available
- Delivery time: 7 to 14 business days
- Payment tools: Amex, Apple pay, Diners Club, Discover, MasterCard, PayPal, and Visa are some of the payment options
Positive features
- The email address of the shop was available
Negative features
- The phone number and the address of Blaidi are not available
- The days on which the refund will be transferred to the customer’s account are not mentioned
Blaidi Reviews
Blaidi shop does not have any reviews on its official website. However, during our research, we found some reviews on online review sites. Customers gave this website a rating of 2.7 stars out of 5. Customers said the products sold on this website could be of better quality. Also, some people said they could not receive a refund from this shop because it has horrible service. Some people also said that this might be a scam company. Besides this, we didn’t find any reviews on the social media links. Readers should take a look at credit card fraud via this article.
Conclusion
To summarize this post on Is Blaidi Scam or Legit, we can say that Blaidi is an old website with a trust score 45%. We can say that customers should be cautious while using this website as some bad reviews were found online. Customers can take a look at measures to stay clear of PayPal scammers. Please visit this page to learn about trust rank What are your thoughts on this post? Please comment down below