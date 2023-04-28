Is Bokemart Scam or Legit {April 2023} Honest Reviews!

Before placing an order, check Is Bokemart Scam or Legit, by going through all the reviews and website’s vital information.

Are you looking for the home improvement solutions? If you are thinking to bring a new style this summer seasons then you are at the right place. People who are residing in the United States must have heard the name of Bokemart.com online portal. Therefore, we have taken a round around all the reliable sources to find the legitimacy of Bokemart.com domain.

All the shoppers from worldwide are requested to check out all the details, customer’s feedback to determine, Is Bokemart Scam or Legit. Finding legitimacy should be your priority before investing your hard-earned money into this website.

Is Bokemart.com Online Website Legit? Check Each Point to Know!

Website registered information: The Bokemart.com portal was created more than one years back, i.e., on 11 th December 2021.

Website expiry information: This portal will expire in less than a year time, i.e., on 11 th December 2023.

Domain blacklisted status: Any blacklisted engine has not detected the Bokemart.com online website.

Owner’s WHOIS verification: The owner’s details are present under the WHOIS domain.

Website Popularity remarks: The Bokemart.com has got 0 points.

Bokemart Reviews: No customer reviews are present on any platform.

Trust Index scores: The Bokemart.com domain has got 58.6%, an average rating.

HTTPS connection: this domain holds a valid and secure HTTPS connection.

Threat & Malware profiles ratings: The Bokemart.com portal has gained 4 points for each header.

Social media presence: No social media presence is found on the official website.

Phishing score: The Bokemart.com website has gained 2 points, which is a good signal.

Proximity to suspicious sites: The Bokemart.com portal received 27 scores, which is a suspicious symbol.

Briefing for Bokemart.com Online Website to Check: Is Bokemart Scam or Legit!

The Bokemart.com website deals in various products that will help you give a modern and trendy outlook to your home. You can browse sofas, tables, chairs, furniture sets, beds, storage, and different kinds of many indoor and outdoor products.

Specifications:

Official URL: https://www.bokemart.com

Customer Support Email ID: info@bokemart.com .

Contact Number: not present.

Shipping details: shipping timings varies based on its type. However, standard shipping will be done in 5-7 business days.

Delivery details: you will be notified via email once the product is shipped.

Return Details: You can initiate a return within 30 days of product’s delivery.

Payment Methods: VISA, Maestro, MasterCard, JCB, Amex Diners Club, Discover and PayPal.

Bokemart Reviews shares Pros to check its legitimacy!

A 30-days return policy is available.

Owner’s details are present under WHOIS domain.

Various payment options are available.

Presence of each type of shipping details.

Cons for Bokemart.com Online Website

Absence of social media icons & contact numbers.

Exact delivery time is not present.

Customer reviews are not present on the Bokemart.com official website.

Company details present are found pasted from other domain.

What Does Existing Bokemart ReviewsSay?

Customer reviews are very important for revealing the legitimacy of any online domain. Unfortunately, Bokemart.com lacks with the reviews and social media links. Therefore, we are unable to find any details for its feedback. In addition, click here to know – How you can protect yourself from online paypal scams?

The Last Words

The Bokemart.com portal does not seem to be a legit website. The missing records from the WHOIS domain and lacks of reviews strongly suggest preferring shopping from a highly ranked website. In addition, learn secure methods against the ongoing Credit Card swindles.

Would you prefer shopping from Bokemart.com portal? Please share our views in the comments below.

Is Bokemart Scam or Legit: FAQs

Q1. Is the Live chat option available on Bokemart.com portal?

Yes, customers can opt for live chat option to talk with the executives in real-time. But, you can request for live chat on in business hours.

Q2. How you can mail your physically?

You can send your concerns on the given addrees, but remember that it is not the returning address.

Q3. Who will bear the return shipping cost?

The customer itself has to pay the product’s returning shipping prices.

Q1. How can you place an exchange request?

Exchange of products are not available currently. You can return a product and then place a new order request.

Q4. What is a free shipping policy?

All the United States shoppers can avail free shipping on orders above $50.

Q5. How customers can track their shipped orders?

Once your order has been processed and shipped, you will receive an email with a tracking number. You can use this tracking number to track your package online or through their mobile app.