Is Busysince Com Scam Or Legit {Feb} Check Reviews!

Is Busysince com Scam or Legit? Also, learn its features and customer reviews.

Busysince.com is an example of network of scamming sites. The website design, content, pricing, discounts, shipping charges, and mission statement were stolen from acientcable.com and tunnelthat.com!

It must be noted that several low-rated/reviewed websites were present on the server where Busysince.com is hosted in the United States. The registrar of Busysince.com is popular among scammers. Therefore, would you like to read Busysince reviews to know if Is Busysince com Scam or Legit?

Is Busysince Legit?

Busysince Creation: 08/February/2023 at 7:00:00.

Busysince Age: 20 days old.

Busysince Last updated on: 09/February/2023 at 7:00:00.

Busysince Expiry: 08/February/2024 at 7:00:00.

Busysince life expectancy: 11 months and 13 days.

Trust Index: 1%.

Business ranking: 0.4%↓.

Domain Authority: 1/100↓.

Alexa Rank: Zero↓.

Place of origin: Phoenix, AZ, US.

Suspicious Websites Proximity: 100% ↑ .

Threat Profile: 72% ↑ .

Phishing Score: 72% ↑ .

Malware Score: 61% ↑ .

Spam Score: 36% ↑ .

Status of Blacklisting: Busysince is not blacklisted.

Connection Security: valid HTTPS protocol.

SSL Status: IP 104.17.232.29 has Medium-Organization Validated SSL certificate for the next 347 days.

Busysince com Reviews on Owner’s Identity and Contact: Privacy Guardian llc paid services were used to hide the details.

Contact person: unspecified

Backlinks: one.

Brief:

Its mission statement is generic and applicable to any type of e-commerce website. It aims at providing unique items to express yourself. Busysince.com sells 72 fashion items. However, several hidden pages were found on search engines that are not directly accessible on Busysince.com. Busysince.com sells:

Woman’s casual dresses and Woman’s footwear.

Features:

Buy footwear and women’s apparel: https://busysince.com.

Price: between $9.97 to $42.29.

Physical Address: unspecified.

Company number: unspecified, a negative highlight to check Is Busysince com Scam or Legit ?

Email address: busysince@gmail.com, non-commercial and free email service.

Phone (or) Whatsapp number: unspecified.

Terms and Conditions: Mentioned but plagiarized on Busysince.com.

Privacy policy: Mentioned but plagiarized on Busysince.com.

Store locations: unspecified.

Delivery Policy: regular orders are delivered within eight to fourteen days, and express orders are delivered within three to eight days.

Shipping Policy: Busysince takes two to five days processing time. Regular shipment costs $6.99, and express shipment costs $12.99.

Carrie details: unspecified.

Tracking: not possible on Busysince.

Cancellation Policy: Busysince allows cancellation before dispatch.

Cancellation fee: no fee, accounted to review Is Busysince com Scam or Legit ?

Return Policy: Busysince allows fourteen-day returns.

Exchanges: not supported.

Restocking fee: no fee.

Refunds Policy: notifications are sent by Busysince.com if refunds are approved.

Refund timeline: unspecified. Contact busysince@gmail.com for missing refunds.

Mode of refund: credited to the initial method of disbursement.

Mode of Payment: in GB£, US$, EUR, CA$, AU$, IN₹, JP¥ via Visa, MasterCard, DinnersClub, Discover, Amex, and JCB.

Newsletters: supported by Busysince.

Help and FAQ: not present on Busysince.

Pros:

There are not many advantages of shopping from Busysince.com, except free shipping is offered on orders below $50.

Cons determining Is Busysince com Scam or Legit:

Unrealistic discounts of up to 49% are offered at Busysince

Poor interface of Busysince without categorization, searching, and sorting options

Busysince allowed ordering infinite quantities of the same item

Inadequate product descriptions and products pages were stolen from the Vaskas e-store

Difficult to contact Busysince’s customer service

EMI option is not offered at the checkout

The 24-hour Chat support option specified on Busysince.com is inactive

Orders above $50 value incur full shipping fee

Customers Reviews:

Blogging is not supported on Busysince.com. There is no option to post customer reviews and ratings. However, customer Busysince com Reviews and ratings stolen from several sites were included! Please Read about PayPal diddles, as nine website reviews and two YouTube reviews indicate Busysince is illegitimate.

Social media links and relationship: social media links were not included on Busysince, and it is not present on any social media platforms.

Conclusion:

Busysince.com seems young illegitimate website that has short life expectancy. It gained 100% suspicion score and high threat, malware, and spam scores. Abusescan.com flagged phishing alert for Busysince.com. Please read about credit card diddles to avoid phishing. Busysince gained terrible trust, business, Alexa, and DA scores. Hence, Busysince.com seems high-risk website for users personal, payment, and device data.

Were Busysince.com reviews informative? Please comment below on this article about Busysince.

Is Busysince com Scam or Legit – FAQ

1Q. Busysince uses how many servers?

Servers serial chain numbers 0b5cc4aec4644c9b8d739a51af0f0fdf and 0a3787645e5fb48c224efd1bed140c3c targeting galilea.ns.cloudflare.com(IP 172.64.34.233) and glen.ns.cloudflare.com(IP 172.64.33.169).

2Q. Who is the registrar of Busysince?

NameSilo LLC.

3Q. How much is the visitor count of Busysince?

One visitor count per month.

4Q. How much is the speed of Busysince?

A load time of 3.28 seconds, 90% B-performance grade, considered fast.

5Q. Who is the ISP of Busysince?

CloudFlare Inc USA.