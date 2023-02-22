Is Carlson Chic Scam Or Legit {Feb} Check Full Reviews!

Read exclusive facts unavailable elsewhere to know Is Carlson Chic Scam or Legit? Also, learn the features of Carlsonchic.com and customer reviews.

Is Carlsonchic Legit?

Carlsonchic Creation— 12th/October/2022 at 4:38:41.

Carlsonchic Age— 4-months and 11-days old.

Carlsonchic Last updated on— 12th/October/2022 at 4:38:41.

Carlsonchic Expiry— 12th/October/2023 at 4:38:41.

Carlsonchic life expectancy— 7 months and 21 days.

Place of origin— Tempe, AZ, United States.

Alexa Rank— Zero.

Trust Index— terrible 1%.

Domain Authority(DA)— 1/100.

Business ranking— an above-average 58.6%.

Carlsonchic’s Suspicious score— 7%.

Threat Profile— 28%.

Phishing Score— 19%.

Malware Score— 28%.

Spam Score— 1%.

Contact person— unspecified.

Connection Security— Carlsonchic utilizes a HTTPS secured connection.

Status of Blacklisting— Carlsonchic is not blacklisted.

SSL Status— its IP 23.227.38.74 has a low domain validated SSL certificate for next 77 days.

Owner’s Identity and Contact— censored with Domains By Proxy LLC paid services, as determined in Carlson Chic Reviews .

About Carlsonchic.com:

The mission statement of Carlsonchic states that it is a Business-2-Customer website selling handpicked trendy clothing for customers to make them feel stylish and in control of their looks. However, the mission statement is stolen from urbanstormsboutique.com!

Further, the website design and pictures of products were also stolen from urbanstormsboutique.com, and the privacy policy and terms were stolen from metrowestwood.com. Carlsonchic.com showcased:

Features determining Is Carlson Chic Scam or Legit:

Buy clothing and accessories at— https://www.carlsonchic.com/.

Price— starts from $9.99.

Guarantee— secure payment processing.

Physical Address— unspecified.

Company number— unspecified.

Email address— service@carlsonchic.com, a business email.

Phone (or) whatsapp number— unspecified

Store locator— not featured on Carlsonchic.

Delivery Policy— orders are delivered within 7 to 15 days internationally.

Cancellation Policy— unspecified.

Terms and Conditions— Mentioned but plagiarized on Carlsonchic.

Cancellation fee— unspecified.

Shipping Policy— Standard shipment costs $7.99, and expedited shipping costs $12.99.

Carrier details— via air mail.

Privacy policy— Mentioned but plagiarized on Carlsonchic.

Tracking— not possible on Carlsonchic.

Restocking fee— no fee.

Return Policy— Return shipping charges should be paid by the customer. Carlsonchic allows 30-days to return an item.

Exchange Policy— unspecified, accounted to check Is Carlson Chic Scam or Legit ?

Refunds Policy— Carlsonchic should initially receive the refund from the supplier to process a credit.

Refund timeline— seven to nine working days.

Mode of refund— PayPal.

Mode of Payment— PayPal in US$ only.

Backlinks: four.

Newsletters— published by Carlsonchic.

Help and FAQ— included on Carlsonchic.

Pros:

Free shipping is supported for $99+ orders

Carlsonchic.com supports international orders

Friendly UI with categorization, searching, sorting and filtering options

Carlsonchic showcased clothing in multicolours and sizes

Description of products and images are included

Cons:

Unrealistic 80% discounts are offered at Carlsonchic

Difficulty in contacting Carlsonchic customer support

Only PayPal payments are accepted

Carlsonchic allows ordering one million quantities of the same item

Taxes are additionally charged at checkout

Customers Carlson Chic Reviews:

Carlsonchic.com did not included customer reviews and blogging. Four websites and four YouTube reviews suggest that carlsonchic.com is illegitimate. No user reviews were present on social media and customer review sites.

No customer acknowledgement about receiving clothing from carlsonchic.com was present. Please read about PayPal fraud, as Carlsonchic only offers PayPal payments.

Social media relationships and links:

Carlsonchic is on Facebook and Instagram with 4089 followers. Carlsonchic.com included the links for Facebook and Instagram pages given below.

Conclusion:

Carlsonchic.com seems illegitimate as it created the website name using the brand name of Carlson Chic and it answered Is Carlson Chic Scam or Legit. The reviews about carlsonchic.com redirect users to positive reviews of Carlson Chic clothing. Therefore, please know about plastic money scams to avoid online payment rackets. Carlsonchic.com gained poor Alexa, DA and trust scores.

Were the Carlsonchic.com analyses informative? Please comment about Carlsonchic reviews in the below section.

