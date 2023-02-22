Is Caviarzip Scam or Legit {Feb 2023} Exclusive Reviews!

Shoppers who read the mentioned details in a write-up about Is Caviarzip Scam or Legit can get prospects of this online shopping portal.

Do you want to shop for unique-featured furniture? Do you want to save money and time on shopping? So, here we are presenting a domain selling a variety of furniture that will help you enhance your house look.

So, visit Caviarzip.com, an online selling platform in the United States. But shoppers are deeply interested in gathering details about Is Caviarzip Scam or Legit. So, please continue to read its vital facts.

Is the Caviarzip.com website reliable?

The website has been functioning for 3 years and was developed on 13/11/2022.

The website’s life span is 13/11/2023.

Research depicted that the trust score is 0%.

On the official website page, we track down social media icons, but clicking on the icons redirects shoppers to their IDs.

The trust index is 1.4%.

There is a threat, and phishing scores collectively are 128%.

The malware score is 85%.

The store possesses all the valid policies that make a trustworthy shopping scenario.

The site is unable to get a position on Alexa.

We did not find Caviarzip Reviews that question retail site credibility.

To secure purchaser detail, valid HTTPS is found.

The developers forgot to add the name of the website owner.

What is Caviarzip.com?

Caviarzip.com is a digital place to shop. This retail portal deals in a variety of furniture. You can shop for products for your house and lawn area. All the product features are unique and come in a variety that can easily fit every corner of your home. In addition, Caviarzip.com is the best retailer of Visual Comfort, Tech Lighting, and Generation Lighting.

Specification about domain to know: Is Caviarzip Scam or Legit?

The URL of the shopping portal is- https://caviarzip.com/

E-mail address – info@astrolits.com

Customer care number- +001 1305-514-0587

Telephone number- 442086385417

Shop physical location- 372 Southampton Row, Great London, WC 1B SHJ, United Kingdom

Carriage policy- Exact days of the order shipping are missing.

Free Shipping –There is no detail about it.

Return policy- The store maintains a 30-day return policy.

Refund Policy- The store has a valid refund policy.

Return shipping cost: No detail was mentioned.

Cancellation policy- Not found.

Exchange policy- Not stated.

You can call- Monday to Saturday, 24 hours a.

Payment methods- Visa, American Express, PayPal, Master Card, Credit Card, etc.

Is Caviarzip Scam or Legit ? Examine its Benefits –

The retail site deals with a variety of furniture at a competitive cost.

Many easy and authentic modes of payment are available.

We found a toll-free number and telephone number to contact its store.

It is more than a year-old domain.

Issues with the website-

We found it is not a famous shopping portal.

Shoppers do not figure out the trust count.

Shoppers did not find the store’s physical location.

Reliable customer testimonials are a requirement for building trust.

Social media icons are present, but it does not create its web page on social media sites.

Alexa’s ranking is also missing.

Focused on Caviarzip Reviews–

The selling site needs to add many credentials to gain clients’ trust. It needs to create its social media page to advertise its brand so users can add their views. Presently it lacks client feedback. However, at this point, shoppers must study – Get a Full-Refund on PayPal Scam to avoid shopping fraud.

Closing Statement-

The website lacks a satisfactory trust count and does not have a shopper’s review. Missing detail indicates that it is not a reliable shopping site to shop. Know about- How to Get a Full Credit Card Refund If Scammed!

Did you ever purchase anything from Caviarzip.com? Let’s comment on us.

Is Caviarzip Scam or Legit: FAQs-

Q.1 What about the cost of return shipping?

Ans-The store does not contain any details about it.

Q.2: How long does it take to ship an order?

Ans: The exact days of the client’s order are not mentioned.

Q3. How does its exchange policy stand up?

Ans- If your order is not up to mark and is damaged, you should immediately contact support@caviarzip.com to request a replacement or return.

Q4. How much does shipping cost?

Ans. Not found.

Q.5. Does free shipping exist?

Ans- No.

Q.6 What is the status of your order’s tracking information?

Ans- The tracking status might take a few days to be updated.

Q7: Is Caviarzip Scam or Legit an online legal site?

Ans. It is not a trustworthy domain and lacks in many information.