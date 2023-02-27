Is Cellarre Scam or Legit {Feb 2023} Exclusive Reviews!

The material in the post below is accurate, and it includes consumer reviews to help determine whether it Is Cellarre Scam or Legit.

Is This Portal Real? Check Details Now!

This website’s domain was registered on February 1st, 2023.

The domain name will expire very soon, on February 1st, 2024.

There is no record of the owner.

This website does not have social media profiles.

The trust score of this company is only 28.1/100.

No scam page has identified this web store as fraudulent.

There are no customer reviews on the official Portal.

Webpage popularity is shallow, at 0.

Proximity to Risky Websites is 29/100.

Threat Profile score of 58 out of 100.

Phishing Score:- 58/100

Malware Score:- 27/100

Spam Score:- 4/100

This website uses an HTTPS connection to protect user information.

Cellarre Reviews of this online Portal

They strive to provide their customers with the newest technology and unique products. They are fully aware of the best course to follow when it comes to providing you with high-quality yet reasonably priced products.

They constantly monitor the most recent developments, and they do this while also offering pleasant support and first-rate customer service. Even though this website seems unreliable, you should check its legitimacy before trusting it.

Details Unique to Cellarre’s Online Store

https://cellarre.shop is the officially registered URL.

The email is support@billbo.shop.

No contact information is given.

The company’s address is 1st Floor, 81-83 Grivas Digenis Avenue, Nicosia 1090, Cyprus. [This is not the return address]

Lettymar limited is the name given to the business when it was registered.

The average delivery period is 5 to 20 working days.

This Site offers a 7-day return policy.

No refund policy available.

PayPal, Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Maestro are the available online payment methods.

Benefits of This Website

All user data is protected via an HTTPS connection.

A physical address and email ID are available.

There are many latest devices available in this store.

There are several payment options available.

The Negatives of This Store

There is no information available regarding the owner.

No social media platforms are available for this website.

The domain’s life expectancy is poor.

See Testimonials from Customers About Cellarre’s Online Store

The opinions of customers are crucial in determining the legitimacy of any website. Although the lack of customer reviews on the official website is not a good sign, not all products get positive reviews.

Also, there are no customer reviews of this Portal on social media.

Conclusion

After carefully examining it, we have concluded that this Cellarre appears to be bogus. A wrong clue is a need for reviews and social media presence. Yet, questions regarding the website’s integrity are raised by the need for more material about this online store.

What do you think about this website? Do you believe that to be true? Please express your opinions.

Is Cellarre Scam or Legit: FAQs

Q1. Is free shipping available from this store?

Sure, on all orders that cost more than $39.99.

Q2. Do you take cash payments at this shop?

Only online payments are accepted.

Q3. Can the order be cancelled?

Yeah, within a day of the purchase.

Q4. Is this a retail fraud?

Because of the need for more reliable information, it appears to be a scam.

Q5. Does this website offer a connection for tracking?

Customers are given tracking information and link by this website.

Q6. Are there any rules or regulations regarding returns?

The official Portal could be checked, of course.

Q7. How can Individuals return a product?

Using mail id