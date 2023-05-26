Is Cesahm Scam or Legit {May 2023} Detailed Reviews!

This article is detailed information about the website Cesahm. Store to learn about it whether it Is Cesahm Scam or Legit.

Are you a fashion enthusiast? Do you know a website where you can find plenty of stylish garments for women at fairly minimum prices? If not, Cesahm.store can solve that problem for you. It is an online shopping website where you can buy various women’s clothing items in one place. This portal is very trendy in The United States.

Check out the post details carefully to collect more information about the website and judge whether it Is Cesahm Scam or Legit through discussing various factors. Follow the blog for further updates.

Note: The below-mentioned details are taken from internet research solely. We do not promote any website or links through this post.

source: dodbuzz.com

Know the legitimacy details to judge the authenticity!

Domain Age: The website’s age is less than two months, as it was registered on 28 th March 2023.

Domain Expiry Date : The portal expires in less than one year, on 28 th March 2024.

Trust Index score: The trust index is average and doubtful at 47.2%.

Alexa Ranking: The Alexa ranking of the online store is zero.

Cesahm Reviews: The reviews are not too good for the online portal and are very limited in numbers.

Website Blacklisted status: The site is not detected as a blacklisted portal by any blacklisting search engines.

Threat & Phishing score: The threat and phishing score of the website is the same, which is 30 out of 100.

Spam & Malware score: The Spam score is 2, and Malware is 29 out of 100.

Proximity to suspicious websites scores: The proximity to suspicious websites score is 27 out of 100.

Trust score: Cesahm. Store has a very bad trust rate of 1%.

About: Cesahm. Store, in brief, to learn whether Is Cesahm is Scam or Legit!

Cesahm. store is a part of the e-commerce industry and is registered under the Online retailing sector. This website specializes in women’s clothes such as skirts, tops, dresses, shirts, T-shirts, pants etc. Most products offered by the online portal are very cost-efficient and of different varieties. The website’s life expectancy is short as it is newly registered.

Specific details about the website :

Registered Link: https://www.cesahm.store/

Registered name: Cesahm. Store

Free Delivery: Free delivery is offered on orders above $39.99.

Email details: cesahm@gmail.com

Contact number: not found; its absence raises the suspension whether it Is Cesahm Scam or Legit.

Shipping Policy: The shopping lead time is 10 to 25 business days.

Payment options : Payments are accepted through American Express, Diners Club, Discover, Visa, MasterCard etc.

Return & Refund Policy: The returns are accepted within 14 days from the purchase of products.

Address info: Flat 1512, Lucky Centre 15/F, Wan Chai, No. 165-171, Wan Chai Road, Hong Kong.

The advantage of learning about online portals!

Valid HTTP protects the website’s data.

The website is not a blacklisted store.

The website has all the necessary information regarding the policies and contacts.

Disadvantages to look out for before checking Cesahm Reviews!

The website’s page is not found on any social media networking sites.

Reviews are bad and lacking.

What are the public reviews on the website products?

The public reviews on the website are not good. There are few reviews on other websites, and none are available on the official page. Tap here to learn more about PayPal scamming.

The Last Words

After thorough research, we can conclude that this site is not a legitimate website for shopping. We request the shoppers opt for other ideal sites suitable for purchasing.

Further, know the tricks and tips for safeguarding against Credit card scams.

Is Cesahm Scam or Legit: FAQs

Q1. What is the cancellation policy of the portal?

The orders can be cancelled before the dispatch of goods; if it is already dispatched, then cancellation is impossible.

Q2. What is the refund claiming procedure of the website?

In case of cancelled order full refund can be claimed immediately; otherwise, on returns, refunds are remitted within 21 days.

Q3. What to do if orders are misplaced, or refunds are not received?

You can connect with the team through email at cesahm@gmail.com.

Q4. What are the shipping costs on orders?

On normal orders, the fee is $4.99; on expedited shipping, a $7.99 fee is applied.

Q5. Is Cesahm Scam or Legit?

The site is not a legit platform to shop from because it is recently registered.

Q6. How can the goods be returned ?

Goods can be returned through speed mail or by returning it through the website.