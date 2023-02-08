Is Chadwin Scam Or Legit {Feb} Check Full Reviews Here!

This post on Is Chadwin Scam or Legit will guide the buyers about the Chadwin store. Kindly read this post till the end.

Have you shopped at the Chadwin store? Do you need products from the Chadwin store? Chadwin store is selling astonishing women’s accessories. The store has a collection of various products. People Worldwide are asking for the legitimacy of this store. Chadwin store is popular in various countries so people are eagerly waiting for the response.

So let’s start the article on Is Chadwin Scam or Legit.

Is the Chadwin store legit?

Chadwin store is a highly known store in some parts of the world. People around the globe are finding the reviews of the Chadwin store but are failing to find a legitimate response. So here we will share some factors that can help you in acknowledging the store. These factors are researched from some trusted platforms so you can have a look at the following factors:

Domain Registration : The Domain of the Chadwin store was registered on 14 September 2022.

Spam score : The spam rate of this website is 78 out of 100.

Chadwin Reviews : Chadwin store has not received a customer response on the official website.

Trust index : The trust index of the Chadwin store is 14.8%.

Policies : The policies of the store are mentioned precisely in the comment section.

Data encryption : The data in this store is secure as it follows HTTPS protocol.

Missing information : Information about the owner is missing from the website.

Brief about Chadwin store.

Chadwin store is a well-known shopping portal that has a variety of products for women and pets. The store comprises several women’s accessories, jewelry, and pet products. So if you are excited to know the products kindly look at the below list:

Dog Pet Hoodie

Cat ring

Is Chadwin Scam or Legit? Chadwin store has various varieties of products. The products are attractive as well as affordable. So several people all over the countries are curious to purchase from this store but are perplexed about the authenticity. So further we will discuss more details on Chadwin store.

Features of Chadwin store

Url : https://chadwin.shop/

Phone number : You can contact the store at this phone number +1 567-297-7274.

Email address : You can also contact us through this email address info@theplayah.com.

Shop address : 17 DALY AVE, PARK CITY

Shipment Policy : Shipment is free in this store.

Payment mode : You can make payment through PayPal.

Positive Highlights

A delivery fee is not applicable.

Negative Highlights

Customer response is unavailable.

Chadwin Reviews

Chadwin store is an online portal through which several people can purchase products. Reviews are the crucial points that should be noted before purchasing from this store. Let us inform you that this store does not have customer reviews which are considered the most reliable option to judge a store. The store does not have customer responses on the official website and reviews portals. The store has received zero ratings.

The store does not have social media accounts. The account on social media is missing and hence there are no reviews. You can read this post for protection steps for credit card scams.

In a nutshell

Wrapping up this post here on Is Chadwin Scam or Legit, we have found that the life expectancy of a Chadwin store is not more than six months. The trust index of this store is not good. Also, we haven’t spotted a single review on any review site or official website. So these factors make it clear that the store seems not worth trusting. Refer to this guidance post to stay protected from PayPal scams. Visit this link to learn more details on fashion accessories.

Was this post helpful for you? If you need more guidance on this store, let us know in the comment section.

Is Chadwin Scam or Legit: Frequently asked questions

Q1. What is the Chadwin store?

Ans. Chadwin store is an online portal that sells varieties of products related to women’s accessories and pets.

Q2. What is the trust index of the Chadwin store?

Ans. The trust index of the Chadwin store is 14.8. This is almost a poor trust score.

Q3. Do this site have a spam rate?

Ans. Yes, the website is spam and the spam rate of this store is seventy-eight out of a hundred.

Q4. Do the store consists of customer reviews?

Ans. No, despite searching on other websites and the official website we have found that the store has not received customer reviews.

Q5. Is Chadwin Scam or Legit?

Ans. The store does not seem legit as the factors we found do not support the fact that the store is authentic.