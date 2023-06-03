Is Chicthreadsco Scam or Legit {June 2023} Honest Reviews!

Before purchasing anything from this portal, you must check Is Chicthreadsco Scam or Legit. Check all the customer reviews and other vital factors here.

Do you love shopping every new month? Today is the 1st of April and a new month. Also, a weekend, therefore, these three combinations will make you crazy to go shopping. But, after working for a week, you just want to rest. Therefore, why not check out online shopping?

People from the United States and different regions want to get the details for Chicthreadsco.com. But we advise you not to invest your money before determining whether: Is Chicthreadsco Scam or Legit? So, let’s check each crucial detail and see what the existing customer says.

Check out All The Legitimacy Factors Here!

Domain creation date: Chicthreadsco.com portal was created on 9 th March 2023, i.e., not more than a month before.

Domain expiry details: This portal will expire within a year, i.e., on 9 th March 2024.

Owner’s Details: The owner’s details are present under the WHOIS domain.

Trust Index: Chicthreadsco.com domain has received an average score for the trust index, i.e., 58.5%.

Website popularity: this portal has gained 0 ranks.

HTTPS connection: this domain has gained valid HTTPS security.

Blacklisted status: Any blacklisted domain has not detected this engine.

The threat, Malware & Phishing score: each profile has secured 20 ranks.

Chicthreadsco Reviews : No customer reviews are present on any website.

Social media link: icons are present only to share feedback on the customer’s social home page.

Spam score: this website has received 6 points.

Proximity to suspicious sites: It has gained 13 ranks for it.

The spam score has received 12 ranks for this portal.

Know about Websites to check:

Chicthreadsco.com deals in various kinds of outfits. Men and women can both purchase their trendy outfits from this website. This website mainly deals in women’s outfits and accessories, but a few items for men are also accessible. But, still, we must check: Is Chicthreadsco Scam or Legit? Currently, you can deal in various offers such as:

Get any 8 for $ 29.99.

Get any 13 for $ 39.99.

Get any 18 for $ 49.99.

Specific Details:

URL: https://chicthreadsco.com

The email id is service@btreeshoes.com .

Phone number is not present on the official page.

Shipping Details: handling time is about 1-3 days.

Delivery details: the delivery will be done in 7-10 days.

Payment details: you can pay via various methods like VISA, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, Secure Pay, AES, and PayPal.

Company Details To Determine: Is Chicthreadsco Scam or Legit

Company name: FADEL-BEATTY LIMITED

Registration Number: not given.

Registration address: SUITE 10542, ABBEYLANDS, NAVAN MEATH, BALMORAL INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, C15 DD72, IRELAND (this is not a returning address)

Pros

Amazing offers are present on different purchase options.

30 Day return policy is available.

Presence of company details.

Presence of owner’s details under the WHOIS website.

Cons

Absence of social media links and customer reviews.

Company details seem copied from another website as other websites contain the same details.

This portal was recently created, so it cannot be trusted.

The phone number is not present.

Check Chicthreadsco Reviews!

Customer reviews provide real feedback for working the online portal and their services. Also, you can know the type of quality of the delivered products. Unfortunately, this website contains no reviews. Also, social media links available only share the feedback on the customer’s homepage.

In addition, click here to know how you can safeguard yourself from PayPal scams.

The Last Words

Finally, we can say that trusting this portal is too early as it is a recently created website. Also, many present data signal a red alert. And, too many missing credentials also make a doubt thoughts. So, we advise you to shop from other trusted online portals. Also, know the trending details for ongoing Credit Card Scams.

What do you think about this website’s legitimacy? Please comment.

Is Chicthreadsco Scam or Legit : FAQs

Q1. How can the orders ship free of cost?

The orders placed for above $39 will be the ship for free.

Q2. How will the refund be processed?

After receiving the return, they will do an inspection. Then, you will be notified about the approval or denial of the refund.

Q3. What are the compensation time limits for the returned products?

If approved, then the refund will be processed, and the compensation time will be as

PayPal account refund: up to 48 hours.

Credit Card: 3-7 business days.

Q4. Who will bear the return cost?

The company is taking full responsibility for returning the items. If approved, you will get a full refund as the original price + shipping cost.