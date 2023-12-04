Is Chrishell Stause Pregnant In 2023: Details On Parents, Weight Gain and Baby Bump Rumors

Read exclusive details unavailable elsewhere to know Is Chrishell Stause Pregnant in 2023, her Parents, and Weight Gain and Baby Bump Rumors.

The relationship between the couple G Flip and Chrishell Stause sparked questions in Canada and the United Kingdom about Is Chrishell Stause Pregnant in 2023,her Parents, and Weight Gain and Baby Bump Rumors specifically because the couple are of the same gender! Let’s check more about Stause’s announcement on Instagram.

Is Chrishell Stause Pregnant in 2023?

On 3rd/December/2023,Stause shared an Instagram post containing a mirror image showing her baby bump! Stause added comments in the post. However,the picture was enough for people to assume that Stause was pregnant,and a few viewers didn’t even read what Stause had written in her post.

Stause,42,is not pregnant. However,her baby bump made people think that she was more than three months pregnant. Her fans started trolling the internet to know more,as G Flip and Stause stated earlier that they are considering adopting a kid instead of considering surrogacya as per sources.

Weight Gain and Baby Bump Rumors:

Stause didn’t gain weight. Georgia Claire Flipo is a 30-year-old female drummer,singer,musician,producer,and songwriter from Melbourne,Victoria,Australia. Popular as G Flip,she met Stause during the shooting of a popular TV series,Selling Sunset. In May/2022,G Flip and Stause started dating and finally got engaged in May/2023. Stause revealed the status of their relationship during Selling Sunset season 5.

Stause is the main character in the TV film – You’re Not Supposed To Be Here. She plays the role of Zoe,a pregnant women. The picture of her character was shared on Instagram on 3rd/December/2023,showing the baby bump. Stause tagged the post as #yourenotsupposedtobehere,#Lifetime,#NowStreaming. She clearly stated that the TV film from MyLifetime is available for viewership on various OTT platforms.

Weight Gain and Baby Bump Rumors on social media:

One day later,on 4th/December/2023,Stause thanked her fans by commenting on the same post that she was happy to hear about the response as she was unable to promote the streaming of the film due to an ongoing strike. However,several viewers got pranked as they didn’t read her status. Later,the audience commented,Stause,please don’t tease us like that; we got scammed!

Stause wore one of the outfits from the film. Her post received 161,865 likes. The plot of the film revolves around the situation of an LGBTQ+ couple facing challenges in society due to their relationship. Diora Baird plaed the role of Kennedy,Zoe’s LGBTQ+ partner.

Read More: [Updated] Is Lady Gaga Pregnant 2023: Know Details On Her Boyfriend, Married, Partner, Age, Husband!

Is Chrishell Stause Pregnant in 2023 film?

The plot of the film shows that Zoe is stressed due to work-life balance and due to pregnancy odds. Kennedy’s boss offers her a stay at a beautiful cabin in the woods, surrounded by natural beauty so that the couple can get de-stressed. The couple happily travels to a remote mountain town for a peaceful honeymoon.

However, their holidays turned into a nightmare as the people of the town didn’t appreciate their presence by giving them weird looks. The couple faced disputes during shopping, People walking, and keeping an eye on their cabin and activities. It made the couple understand that they were attracting the unwanted attention of the townsfolks.

Is Chrishell Stause Pregnant in 2023 film reviews:

The film gained 4.6/10 stars from 139 reviews on IMDb and 3/5 stars on RottenTomatoes. The audience gave a 54% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film is classified into Mystery and thriller genres. It is 01:26:00 hours long,written by Erica Lane and directed by Nicole L Thompson.

The film was released in the USA on 4th/December/2023. Hence,Stause was trying to promote the film on Instagram. Due to the ongoing rumor,MyLifetime clarified that Stause’s post was misunderstood,though she did not mean to announce anything related to her pregnancy.

Chrishell Stause Parents and husband:

Stause was married to Justin Hartley in 2017,and Justin filed for a divorce in 2019. But,Stause stated that she does not know the specific reason why Justin filed for divorce. Justin stated irreconcilable differences as the reason for their separation. The couple didn’t have any children. Justin later married Sofia Pernas.

Social media links:

Tweets by Chrishell7

Conclusion:

Chrishell Stause is an adopted child. She did not meet her biological parents. Jeff and Ranae Stause are Chrishell Stause Parents after adoption. Both her parents passed away due to lung cancer in 2019 and 2020. Her film is based on a true story. Her baby bump photos are promotional posts on social media for her latest film.

Were facts about Stause’s pregnancy informative? Please comment on this article about Stause.

Also Read: Esther Povitsky Pregnant In 2023: Why She Has Weight Gain? Meet Dave King Her Husband!