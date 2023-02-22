Is Clincess Scam Or Legit {Feb} Check Complete Reviews!

Is Clincess Scam or Legit? We have put our best efforts to inform the people about the reliability of the Clincess shop.

Do you want a leather wallet? You can find good quality leather wallets from Clincess stores in the United States. One can shop for some other products from this site. But, Is Clincess Scam or Legit? If someone is trying to check the legitimacy of the Clincess shop, they should not check multiple sites instead they can visit our site and read all the mandatory details about the Clincess shop. Thus, kindly read.

Check The Legitimacy Clincess Shop!

Index of Trust: A contentious score was found on the Clincess shop. It got only a 26.3/100 count.

Registration Date : February 3, 2023, is the creation date of the Clincess shop. It is registered nineteen days ago.

Phishing Factor: A high phishing count of 68/100 is detected.

Spam Score: It got the availability of a spam count of 38/100.

Reviews by Customer: There were zero Clincess Reviews available on the online servers. All the products got the same stars below the picture.

Networks on Social Media : We had not found any social media profiles on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

Data Privacy: This shop encrypts the facts with the help of HTTPS protocol. It safeguards the data.

Missed Data: The shop’s telephone details are unfound.

Overview of Clincess Shop!

The Clincess shop has a limited item of wallets and boots. The shop has some fishing products also. You can check the list of their collection below.

Leather Pocket Mini Wallet

Fishing Soft Bionic Lures

Non-slip Snow Warm Furr Ankle Boots

Specifications determined in Is Clincess Scam or Legit!

URL: https://clincess.com/

Email Address: support@buyercenter.help

Telephone Number: Unfound

Location Details: 160 Robinson Road, #14-04 Singapore 068914, Singapore Business Federation Centre

The pictures of the products got the same star ratings which can be dubious as no online portals shared ratings.

Return Policy: There is a one-week return policy on the Clincess shop.

Shipping Policy: The order processing system takes 3-5 days. Due to the pandemic, order delivery can be delayed.

Payment Options: PayPal, MasterCard, Visa, etc.

Positive Highlights

The shop’s address and email are present.

Negative Highlights

Online servers did not share ratings on the collection.

Social profiles seem missing from all the sources.

Clincess Reviews

The clincess shop has a limited variety of products. Moreover, these products displayed some ratings. There is a 5-star rating below the product that is the same in all the goods. To know the reliability of these ratings, we checked online sites, but there were no ratings on online servers. Further, we tried to reach the social accounts of Clincess. We explored Twitter, Instagram, etc, but found no pages on any social platform. Thus, it is crystal clear that the Clincess shop is not a reliable shop to buy any item. So, Is Clincess Scam or Legit? We cannot claim it is a legit shop. You should read some valuable facts on the measures to prevent contact with PayPal Scammers.

Final Thoughts

Wrapping up this post, we have learned that the Clincess shop was registered around nineteen days ago. The trust index is also contentious which cannot be trustworthy. Thus, we recommend you avoid buying any item from this site. If anyone is not aware of the tricky techniques of Credit Card Scammers, then kindly read here. The details on Wallet have been shared here.

Are you comfortable sharing your opinions in the comment box below? If yes, please do.

Is Clincess Scam or Legit: Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the shipping policy of the Clincess shop?

Ans. The orders are processed within 3-5 days. It may face delays due to the pandemic.

Q2. Are there products opinionated by the shoppers?

Ans. The star ratings are available on the products but they look fake as online servers do not depict any ratings.

Q3. Does the Clincess shop have any accounts on social media?

Ans. The shop seems missing from social media sites.

Q4. What articles are sold on the Clincess shop?

Ans. The Clincess shop offers a very limited collection of wallets, boots, and fishing products.

Q5. Is Clincess Scam or Legit?

Ans. The Clincess shop seems not a genuine store due to contentious trust index and poor life span. They do not have any reviews online. Moreover, social availability is zero.

Q6. What is the longevity of the Clincess shop?

Ans. The site was registered on February 3, 2023. It means that it was registered nineteen days ago only.