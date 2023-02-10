Is Cloncie Scam or Legit {Feb 2023} Find Honest Reviews!

It will be easier for customers to determine whether it Is Cloncie Scam or Legit by considering reviews and other credentials.

Are you looking for a wide collection of merchandise at one portal? Do you want to buy products at a competitive cost? Then here we are introducing a website trending in the United States. People of the nation admire the website and frequently use it.

Here we will examine Is Cloncie Scam or Legit through our research. It is necessary to find its essential points to check its worthiness as an online shopping site. So, let’s go with the following detail.

Is Cloncie.com a scammed website or not?

This website was launched on 2nd January 2023 and is only one month and seven days old.

It will diminish soon, on 2nd January 2024.

The online selling site shares a very poor trust score of 1%.

In our findings, we did not get the social media networking site’s logo on its official page.

The designer has maintained all the important policies through individual pages.

It does not score any rank on Alexa.

The trust index is 0.7%.

Cloncie Reviews should be mentioned on the website.

The threat and phishing scores together are 185%

The malware score is 98%.

The website secures its shopper’s personal information through an SSL certificate.

The creator of the online domain is not revealing the name of its owner.

What is Cloncie.com?

Cloncie.com is a digital shopping site that offers a large collection of products. It deals in gym equipment like trade mills and also other related products. Products range available at a reasonable price. It offers delivery all over the world. Here you can purchase products using all the authentic modes of payment without any financial loss.

Specification to check: Is Cloncie Scam or Legit?

The web address of the website – is https://cloncie.com/

E-mail address- support@cloncie.com

Calling number- 442086385417.

Company name- Meledo Company Limited

Company number- 11736866

Physical address- 372, Southhampton Row, Great London WC1B SHJ, United Kingdom.

Carriage policy- 10 to 22 days.

Carriage charges – It offers fast and free shipping on orders above $49.

Return Policy- 14 days.

Refund Policy- It will automatically deposit in your account within a few days.

Cancellation Policy- It accepts order cancellations before the product is shipped or produced

Restocking fee – The store does not charge any restocking fee on return.

Modes of payment: – Master Card, PayPal, Credit Card, Visa, American Express etc.

Is Cloncie Scam or Legit-to get to read its advantages-

The store sells a huge collection of products at a competitive cost.

Various modes of payment are offered by it to make an easy purchase.

As per the DNS filter, it is a secured website.

Important policies are available for the shoppers to gain trust.

We found the company name with the registration number.

Shoppers found a valid contact number and physical address of the store.

Disadvantages of Cloncie.com-

Its trust score is poor.

The website did not possess a web page on social media.

Customer feedback is also not available.

Its Alexa rank is unavailable.

This website is too young.

Let’s check Cloncie Reviews –

This website is poorly organized and lacks many essential details for an authentic online shopping site. Even if it does not have a page on the social media platform, shoppers cannot find its genuine reviews.

The Final Verdict-

Due to its extremely low trust rating, this portal is almost certainly a scam. So, it needs more study. Read on How to Get a Full Refund on a Credit Card If Scammed!

Is Cloncie Scam or Legit -FAQs-

Q1. Who will pay the return shipping cost?

Ans- The store will pay only for a one-time return.

Q2. What about its exchange policy?

Ans. There is no detail found about it.

Q3. Did you get a full refund in exchange?

Ans. If you cancel your order before shipping, then you will get a full refund on order cancellation.

Q4. What are the delivery terms of it?

Ans. Unknown.

Q5. Is it charging restocking fees?

Ans. The store bears a restocking fee on return.

Q.6 What about its free shipping policy?

Ans-It only offers free shipping on orders above $49.

Q7. Is Cloncie Scam or Legit a trustworthy selling website?

Ans. Our research found that the website lacks many parameters required for an online website, so that it can be a fraud website.