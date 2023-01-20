Is Colilly Scam or Legit {Jan 2023} Find Reviews Here!

This post below has all the details you need to determine whether it Is Colilly Scam or Legit, including customer reviews.

Do you wish to stand out from the crowd and appear attractive? Do you want to purchase a formal gown? Do you want to investigate anything before making a purchase? Here you can learn more about the Colilly Store website. This store carries a wide variety of handbags and clothes.

It’s easy to place an online order for these goods. People from all over the United States are inquiring as to whether it is safe to make transactions from this online store. This post, Is Colilly Scam or Legit, has the same information if you’re interested.

Reliable Details About the Colilly Web Store

Colilly Store’s website was launched on May 17, 2022.

The domain has a shorter lifespan and will expire on May 17, 2023, this year.

Only 8% of users of this internet portal give it their trust.

The owner’s information is lacking.

The HTTPS protocol protects customers’ information; therefore, there is no need to be concerned about their data being disclosed on our website.

There are no social media accounts for this website.

According to Alexa, the webpage rank is likewise not available globally.

Any scam pages do not flag this website.

There are no customer testimonials.

Regarding Colilly Online Store , Colilly Reviews

A large variety of party dresses are available on this website. This store also sells reasonably priced clothing. Giving its consumers something beneficial is Colilly Store’s principal goal. This online store has a huge selection of handbags along with other collections of evening gowns and evening gowns. Additionally, this website offers reductions on its products.

Information specific to Colilly Online Store

https://www.colilly.com/ is the Colilly website’s official URL.

The website offers email addresses in accordance with payment methods:

PayPal address: pp@users-care.com

Credit Card information: cc@users-care.com

Hours for customer service chat: 8:00 a.m. to 18:00 p.m. New York time, Monday through Friday.

The telephone number is absent, so a doubt arises: Is Colilly a Scam or Legit Store?

This store’s actual address is not known.

It will take this store 10 to 35 days to complete the delivery process.

On this website, there is a 30-day return policy.

Sending an email to info@customer-assistant.com for a return.

PayPal, Amex, MasterCard, and Apple Pay are the available payment options.

Benefits of the Colilly Store

This web portal’s email address is accessible based on payment methods.

Information about clients is protected using HTTPS connections.

The return and shipping policies are legitimate.

A huge selection of evening gowns and handbags is available on this website.

The negative aspects based on Colilly Reviews!

The website should lack the customer reviews.

The website must provide both the physical address and the contact number.

There are no social media sites where you can access the website.

Low trust rating

Customer feedback on the Colilly website

Everybody else is aware of how important customer testimonials are in deciding how popular a website is. Unfortunately, there are no favorable customer reviews for this domain.

This website cannot be accessed using any social networking platform. You should all, therefore, do your investigation into the online store’s PayPal fraud before making a transaction from any shopping portal.

Conclusion

This website lacks credibility, Colilly Reviews, and has a poor trust rating. But more information on the owner is needed, as there is no social media presence for this website.

As a result, we assume that this website is fraudulent and urge you to make your purchase at a reliable one. We also advise you to scan the online website’s ongoing credit card fraud.

How would you rate this website? Do you, too, believe it to be a scam? Please share your thoughts.

Is Colilly Scam or Legit:- FAQs

Q1. Do the products on this website come with a warranty?

A warranty covers the products on our website.

Q2: Is cash a valid form of payment?

No, only online transactions are allowed.

Q3. Do purchases made using this gateway include delivery costs?

Yes, clients must pay for shipping on orders under $75.

Q4: How do I return items?

Through the email address info@customer-assistant.com,

Q5. Are there fees associated with product returns?

Return fees vary depending on where you ordered the merchandise.

Q6. Is this website safe for customers to use?

No

Q7. Does this website offer a tracking link?

No, there isn’t a tracking link on this website.