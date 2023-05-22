Is Coudiy Store Scam Or Legit {May} Check Reviews!

This post on Is Coudiy Store Scam or Legit will explain all the essential details related to the legitimacy details of the Coudiy store.

Do you want to purchase decorative items? Are you searching for a website to purchase decorative products? If yes, then this post is for you. Today we will be introducing the readers to a website named Coudiy. Coudiy store in the United States offers a variety of decorative items on their website. This post on Is Coudiy Store Scam or Legit will explain all the pros and cons related to the website to find the legitimacy of the website, so please read this post till the end.

Critical facts of the Coudiy website

Coudiy website claims to be an excellent and trustworthy website. However, it is crucial to confirm all the details related to the website before purchasing from it. The following are some essential facts and figures related to the Coudiy website:

Website creation date: Coudiy website was created on 13 th March 2023, which means this website is just two months old.

Website registrar: Coudiy was registered by Alibaba Cloud Computing Ltd.

User’s reviews: We could not find any Coudiy Store Reviews on the shop’s official website.

Social media accounts: Coudiy is not available on any social media platforms.

Trust index: Coudiy has been ranked 47.6 out of 100 companies, representing that the Coudiy website is still doubtful.

Missing data: The telephone number of the Coudiy should be mentioned on the shop’s official website, but it needs to be included.

Prologue of the Coudiy store

Some of the products offered by the Coudiy website are listed below:

Garden decoration

Hummingbird feeder

Garden lighting

Attributes of the Coudiy website

URL: https://www.coudiy.com/

Email address: service@coudiy.com

Contact number: The contact number needs to be revealed on the shop’s official website, which raises the question Is Coudiy Store Scam or Legit ?

Headquarters: 253 Rue Saint Honore, 75001, Paris, France

Return scheme: Customers can return their products within 30 days of purchase.

Refund scheme: The refund money is usually transferred to the customer’s account within 3 to 15 business days.

Shipping scheme: The products are usually delivered to the customer’s address within 10 to 15 business days.

Payment modes: Mastercard, Visa, PayPal, JCB, Amex, and Discover are some payment options available with the Coudiy store.

Positive attributes

The contact information and other schemes and policies are well-explained on the shop’s official website.

Negative attributes

The shop’s telephone number should be mentioned on its official website, but it is not.

Coudiy Store Reviews

The Coudiy store has not received any reviews or feedback on its official website. The Coudiy store is very new, so very few people know about this website; hence there are no reviews on the official website. Besides this, we found a rating on the Coudiy website. Coudiy’s website was rated 47.6 out of 100 companies, where 100 is the most reputed, and 1 is the least. According to this research, Coudiy is still a doubtful website and can be skeptical. Other than this, there are no details about the reviews of the Coudiy store on social media platforms. Additionally, readers can check out credit card scams through this post.

Final verdict

To conclude this post on Is Coudiy Store Scam or Legit, Coudiy store is very new and has an average trust score. Hence, we suggest that readers be careful while exploring this website and also try to do their research on the website. Besides this, this post lets readers learn about measures to prevent PayPal scammers. Please visit this link to learn more about the decorative items

What are your thoughts on the Coudiy store? Tell us in the comment section.

Is Coudiy Store Scam or Legit – FAQs

Q1. What does the Coudiy website sell?

Answer: Coudiy’s website sells various decorative items on its official website.

Q2. How old is the Coudiy website?

Answer: The Coudiy website is just two months old.

Q3. How can we contact the Coudiy website?

Answer: Customers can contact the Coudiy website through the website’s email address.

Q4. What are the customers saying about this website?

Answer: We have yet to find any customer reviews on the shop’s website.

Q5. What is the trust index of the Coudiy website?

Answer: Coudiy website has been rated at 47.6 out of 100 companies which means this website is still doubtful and skeptical and raises the question Is Coudiy Store Scam or Legit?

Q6. Is the Coudiy website available on any social media platforms?

Answer: Coudiy website is not available on any social media platforms.