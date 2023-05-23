Is Crollbands Shop Scam or Legit {May 2023} Reviews!

In this article, we will escalate out Is Crollbands Shop Scam or Legit considering the essential facts and features of the domain.

Outgrowing technology is marking a valuable signature on the growing world. People are creating heavy and reliable machinery that can be helpful in various situations. If you were looking for such a website where you can find heavy mechanical gadgets that can reduce your everyday workload?

Then this Website could not be the best option after concluding its detail and legitimacy factors. The Crollbands website is spreading great rumors in the United States, so it becomes necessary to find out Is Crollbands Shop Scam or Legit place to shop.

source: dodbuzz.com

Feature to identify the legitimacy of Crollbands.shop

Domain age: Crollbands.shop serving in the market for 2 months. It is a new domain with a significantly less market since there is less recognition on the E-Commerce platform.

Alexa ranking: Global Alexa ranking of the domain is not available

Trust score: the domain is new and couldn’t gain the customer’s trust in the past 2 months, so it possesses only a 1% trust score.

Social media: There aren’t any social media links to the domain.

Owner information: information about the owner is not available.

Address proof: address available on the domain is fake and of the Netherlands.

Customer review: Crollbands Shop Reviews aren’t available on any other product and the Website.

Shipping Policy: The shipping process takes a minimum of 2 days to a maximum of 7 days to deliver the product. There are no shipping charges for several locations in the United States.

About Crollbands.shop

Crollbands are a new domain with powerful home gadgets like portable power stations, 3 in 1 Dehumidifiers and wet and dry vacuum cleaners. Only three products are available on the Website, but you can find another version in the portable power station devices. Additionally, you can find information about the product and check out the different price ranges for every variant.

Is Crollbands Shop Scam or Legit: Specification

Domain launch: 14 March 2023

Domain expiry: 14 March 2024

Email id: help@ servestores.com

Contact number: contact number of the company is not available on the Website.

Contact address: Symfoniestraat 25, 2553 TA Den Hag, the Netherlands.

Refund policy: the company offers 14 days of Return policy from the day of ordering the product. However, there are certain conditions and eligibility criteria for the return policy. If the product does not qualify for that requirement, you cannot process the refund there.

Payment mode: Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Diners Club, JCB and Discover.

Currency: USD

Is Crollbands Shop Scam or Legit: Pros

Additional discount on the purchase of multiple products.

A return and refund policy is available.

Support HTTPS.

Cons

The Website contains no customer reviews or a social media link to find the product’s legitimacy.

Only three products are available on the Website, which reduces the options.

No valid contact information is available where we can talk to the customer representative about the product.

The Website obtained a very poor trust score of 1%.

The company is said to be located in the Netherlands, but this provides its services in the United States in limited areas.

Crollbands Shop Reviews

Crollbands.shop does not have a single review on any of the products on the Website. Very few products are available on the Website, so it is easy to check out all the product reviews, but none contain any ratings by customers. Also, find more information about the PayPal scam.

Wrapping Up!

Crollbands.shop won’t seem like a legit place to invest as per the specification and details available on the Website. Additionally, it has minimal products and no reviews on any of the products, which decreases customer trust.

Would you prefer such a domain for shopping online? Comment below. Also, check out the best online shopping store in the USA. Moreover, find essential information about the credit card scam.

What are your thoughts against online scams? Please comment below.

Is Crollbands Shop Scam or Legit: FAQs

Q1. Which is the top-selling product of the Website

Wireless wet and dry vacuum cleaners.

Q2. What is the maximum discount on the product if we buy for more than $100?

You can get up to 35% off.

Q3. Can we check out the specification of the product on the Website?

Yes, every detail of the product is available in the specification section.

Q4. Which are the restricted shipping areas in the US?

Hawaii, Alaska, United States minor outlying Island, PO Box, Apo, Fpo, and US protectorates.

Q5. Which courier services ship the product of Crollbands.shop?

PostNL, DHL, DPD, USPS

Q6. Is Crollbands Shop Scam or Legit?

There is no valid point that can say the Website is legit.