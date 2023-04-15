Is Dandelax Scam Or Legit {April} Read Full Reviews

Read exclusive facts unavailable elsewhere to know if Is Dandelax Scam or Legit? Also, learn about Dandelax’s features and authenticity.

Did you browse Dandelax.com, an e-store in the United States? Did you find products at low upfront MRP? But did you know Dandelax.com is good example of network of a scamming websites? Dandelax is hosted on a server with several low-rated/reviewed websites are present. Further, the registrar of Dandelax is popular among scammers!

Is Dandelax Legit?

Dandelax Creation: 7th/February/2023 at 7:00:00; a new establishment.

Dandelax Age: 2-months and 9-days old.

Dandelax Last updated on: 7th/April/2023 at 7:00:00; indicates business continuity

Dandelax Expiry: 7th/February/2024 at 7:00:00; indicates short life expectancy.

Dandelax life expectancy: expires within 9-months and 24-days.

Business ranking: 48.9%↓.

Trust score: 1%↓.

Domain Authority: 1/100↓.

Alexa Rank: 0%↓.

Place of origin: Phoenix, Arizona, USA.

Suspicious Websites Proximity: 32%↑.

Threat Profile: 27%↑.

Phishing Score: 27%↑.

Malware Score: 19%↑.

Spam Score: 2%↓.

Status of Blacklisting: Dandelax is not blacklisted.

Connection Security: Dandelax uses a secured HTTPS protocol.

Dandelax Reviews of SSL Status: IP 47.88.32.236 has Low-Organization Validated SSL certification for 87 days.

Owner’s Identity and Contact: namesilo.com paid censorship was used to hide these details.

Backlinks: one DoFollow link.

Brief:

Dandelax.com aims at supplying lightning, which is irrelevant to the products featured. Dandelax’s mission statement was originally stolen from lockehouse.com, a platform selling lightning.

Its website design, content, products, offers, and mission statement were replicated from thesisbit.com,snkndl.com,agonypair.com,aloiva.com,adorelust.com, and several scamming sites. Dandelax.com sells:

Clothing,

Accessories, and

Baby products.

Features:

Buy clothing, accessories, and baby products at: https://dandelax.com/.

Price: between $1.95 to $25.98; accounted to check Is Dandelax Scam or Legit ?

Physical Address: Meledo company limited,372 Southampton Row,Great London,UK-WC1BSHJ. The address is fake.

Company number: 11736866.

Guarantee: 30-day money back.

Privacy policy: Mentioned but plagiarized on Dandelax.

Email address: support@dandelax.com, a business email.

Phone (or) Whatsapp number: +44(208)638-5417 is the contact number.

Delivery Policy: standard orders are delivered within nine to 15-days and express orders in five to 8-days by Dandelax.

Shipping Policy: Dandelax takes three to 7-days to process orders. Standard shipping costs $6.99, and express shipping costs $14.99

Carrier details: USPS.

Tracking: not possible on Dandelax; a negative highlight to check Is Dandelax Scam or Legit ?

Terms and Conditions: Mentioned but plagiarized on Dandelax.

Return Policy: Dandelax allows 30-days to return an item. Prior authorization is required for returns.

Exchanges: not supported.

Restocking fee: no fee.

Refunds Policy: if the order is lost, it needs to be reported within 5-days for adjustment.

Contact person,warranty,store locations,cancellation and cookies policies,cancellation fee,refund timeline,mode of refund: unspecified

Mode of Payment: PayPal/Visa/MasterCard/MastroCard, and Amex in 26+ global currencies.

Newsletters: published by Dandelax.

FAQ: not present on Dandelax.

Pros:

There are not many advantages of shopping from Dandelax, except Free international shipment is offered on orders above $40

Cons determining Is Dandelax Scam or Legit:

Inadequate product description

No discounts (or) offers were featured

Dandelax creates an urgency for payment by reserving an order with a timer, an old trick used by scammers

PayPal is not offered during the checkout

Poor UI of Dandelax without filtering, categorization, (or) sorting options

Only 12 items are offered for sale

Dandelax does not allow ordering more than one quantity of the same item

Difficult to contact customer service for returns and refund

Processing time and availability of product are contradicted

Customers Reviews:

Dandelax does not support blogging. Product reviews on Dandelax are yet to be rated. Click here to learn about PayPal fraud, as four website Dandelax Reviews and three YouTube reviews suggest Dandelax.com is possibly a scam.

Social media links and relationships:

Dandelax is not present on social media and did not specify links on Dandelax.com.

Conclusion:

Dandelax.com seems illegitimate due to poor trust, business, DA, Alexa, suspicion, phishing, malware, and threat scores. Click here to learn about malware. No user acknowledgement about receiving delivery for Dandelax was present. Dandelax seems unsafe for payment transactions, user data, and devices. Click here to read about credit card fraud, as several scamming websites included the address of Meledo Co. Ltd., suspected to be shell company supporting several fraudulent websites.

Were Dandelax reviews informative? Please comment on this Dandelax review.com.

Is Dandelax Scam or Legit – FAQ

1Q. Dandelax uses how many servers?

Servers serial chain numbers 912b084acf0c18a753f6d62e25a75f5a and 4001772137d4e942b8ee76aa3c640ab7 targeting ns1.dnsowl.com(IP 162.159.27.173) and ns2.dnsowl.com(IP 162.159.27.130).

2Q. Who is the registrar of Dandelax?

NameSilo, LLC.

3Q. How much are the visitors’ count of Dandelax?

Zero visitor count monthly.

4Q. How much is the speed of Dandelax?

A load time of 1.65 seconds, 81% B-performance grade, is considered fast.

5Q. Who is the ISP of Dandelax?

AliCloud, USA.