Is Deraldi Jewelry Scam Or Legit {April} Read Here

This article details about the shopping website and its various specifications to know Is Deraldi Jewelry Scam or Legit. Follow our article to know more.

Are you searching for attractive jewelries on online shopping platforms? Are you aware where you can find latest designer jewelries? If not, this shopping portal was designed just for you. The jewelries available in their shopping portal is quite amazing. The website was introduced in the United States.

Today in this article, we will discuss about the shopping website and its features to know Is Deraldi Jewelry Scam or Legit. Read the article below.

source: dodbuzz

Can deraldi.com be a legit shopping webpage?

It is essential for all the customers to check the information given about the shopping portal and specifications before shopping something. The following points given below will allow to learn about its legitimacy:

The beginning of website: The web portal was registered on 17/04/2023.

The company address: No details about the location of the company is mentioned in its webpage.

Alexa Global rank: No data about the global Alexa rank of the webpage is available.

Details of Email: support@ deraldi.com

Legitimacy of Email: By following Deraldi Jewelry Reviews , the email address given by the shopping portal is legit.

Ranking of Trust: The trust ranking of the website is 48.6%.

Percentage of copied content: The rate of copied content of the web portal is 50%.

Account on Social media: The web portal is not available on social platforms.

What is deraldi.com?

The shopping portal designed for all the people who likes wearing jewelries. The website features various designing jewelries for both men and women. The vast collection of fashionable jewelries featured in their shopping website include Crivanti bracelets, Avicci bracelets, Lavias necklaces, Viema Pendant necklaces, Treva ring, Sivallo ring and much more. The design of the products featured in their website is excellent. It is essential on part of customers to check Is Deraldi Jewelry Scam or Legit before shopping anything.

Specifications of deraldi.com:

The Domain’s URL – deraldi.com

The existence of web portal – The web portal was registered on 17/04/2023.

The website expires on – The expiration date of the website is 17/04/2024.

Number to contact- No details about website contact number is available.

The address of company – No details about the location of the company is mentioned in its webpage.

Logos of social platforms – The web portal is not available on social platforms.

Delivery timing- The web portal delivers the order within 5-8 business days.

Founder name- There are no details about the founder to understand Is Deraldi Jewelry Scam or Legit .

Free shipping: No details about free shipping service is mentioned.

Return on order: The web portal provides return service on orders.

Refund on order – It allows refund on order return within 7 days.

Exchange service– No details relation to exchange service is mentioned on its webpage.

Fees for Restoking– There aren’t any details about restoking fees on its webpage.

Discount given – No details about discount on order is available.

Cancellation on order- There are no details about order cancellation service.

Gateways of Payment – Visa, Amex, Master card, etc.

Advantages to knowing Is Deraldi Jewelry Scam or Legit:

It has mentioned its email address for customer support.

It has given various payment methods for customer’s convenience.

It offers simple return and refund service.

Disadvantages of deraldi.com:

It does not provide any free delivery policy.

It is not available on social platforms.

It has not mentioned the address of the company that is required.

It has not given any details about its founder.

It has not mentioned its contact number for customer support.

It has not given any details of cancellation service.

It has not mentioned any details of exchange service.

Deraldi Jewelry Reviews:

The webpage does not have any customer reviews on its web portal of its products. The Alexa rank of the webpage is not mentioned. The web portal is not available on social platforms. Furthermore, there are no reviews on online website and social webpages. Here customer should focus- How To Get A Refund On Credit Card If Scammed?

The Closing Statement:

The web portal has no experience in online product selling. There are no buyers for their products. The web portal has average Trust Rating. The website does not have any reviews on social sites and online websites. The website seems doubtful and buyers should remain careful to avoid scam. Whereas customer should also focus- How to get money back on paypal if scammed

Were the details useful? Share your opinions

Is Deraldi Jewelry Scam or Legit: FAQ-

Q1. When was deraldi.com introduced?

Answer: 17/04/2023

Q2. When will deraldi.com expire?

Answer: 17/04/2024

Q3. What is the deraldi.com global ranking on Alexa?

Answer: Not available

Q4. What items does deraldi.com offer?

Answer: Jewelry

Q5. What is deraldi.com trust ranking?

Answer: 48.6%

Q6. How much time gap does deraldi.com provide for refund on order?

Answer: 7 days

Q7. How much time gap does deraldi.com take for shipping of order?

Answer: 5-8 days