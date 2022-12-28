Is Dorover Scam or Legit {Dec 2022} Find Reviews Here!

By presenting all the information on credit ratings and user evaluations, this article investigates if Is Dorover Scam or Legit.

Do you enjoy fishing as a hobby? Do you wish to purchase fishing-related goods at a low cost with a significant discount? Do you think about comfort when making purchases? We will give you a summary if you want to purchase online.

Dorover is the name of the website. People around the United States are curious about the integrity of this website. To find out how this website rates for legitimacy, carefully read this page if Is Dorover Scam or Legit.

Authentic Information Regarding the Dorover Fishing Store

The Dorover Fishing Store’s domain name was formally registered, On November 24, 2021.

The domain will expire on November 24, 2023, increasing its lifespan.

About 45% of Dorover’s clients have confidence in the business.

There is information available regarding the shop proprietor on the website. His name is Dewey (Orv) Broberg.

The HTTPS connection handles this site’s security information.

There is no list of fake websites that include the website Dorover Fishing.

This website is available on all social networking sites, including Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, among others.

Although each product has a review column, reviews are absent.

The domain of this website is currently 3235939 on Alexa.com.

Dorover Reviews finds Portal Details!

On the Dorover Fishing website, a variety of fishing gear and accessories are offered. Dewey (ORV) Broberg established DUBRO Fishing in 1982. Fishing rods, holders, boat flags, fishing wire, lures, and leader storage are all products they make.

Customers of the Dorover Fishing Store may also receive discounts on their initial purchases. Please read this page’s truthful content while considering an internet scam.

Particular information about the Dorover Fishing Store

One can shop at the official ULR store at https://dorover.com/.

fishing@dubro.com is the email address for the Dorover Fishing Store.

The contact information is (847) 526-1030.

Is Dorover Scam or Legit:- This online retailer has a fair amount of trust and can be believed, according to its trust rating and social media presence.

Additional Physical Addresses include P.O. Box 310, 480 West Bonner Road, Wauconda, Illinois 60084.

Depending on the items and location, the shipping price might vary from $5.99 to $125.00.

The delivery time will be shown at checkout.

The return policy is absent from the official website.

Return policy: customers first have to get in touch with them by phone or email to request instructions for a return authorization.

This store accepts Discover, PayPal, VISA, Mastercard, and American Express as means of payment.

No item qualifies for free shipping.

Benefits of Dorover Reviews

You can find the store’s mail address here.

The website has a phone number.

The official website has links to social media pages.

HTTPS connections protect user information.

Disadvantages

There are no consumer reviews on the website.

None of the products have free shipping.

Testimonials from visitors to the Dorover website

Everyone knows that user reviews provide accurate information when assessing the degree of validity of a webpage. At Dorover.com, on the authorized website on the internet, there are no Dorover Reviews.

This website’s social media links can also be used to judge its reliability. Therefore, we advise you to study more on the PayPal Scam if you plan to purchase anything from online portal.

Social Media Links:-

Conclusion

Numerous elements, such as customer reviews, are missing from the Dorover Store, hence we cannot say this is a legitimate portal. Alo, we advise you to research the history of credit card fraud. Moreover, you can prefer a legit portal till it gains some authentic reviews.

What do you think of this website? Please share your thoughts.

Is Dorover Scam or Legit FAQs

Q1. What is the mailing address for the Dorover store?

Use the email fishing@dubro.com to send emails.

Q2. What forms of payment is this shop accepting?

Payment options include Discover, PayPal, VISA, Mastercard, and American Express.

Q3. When did the domain for this website register?

The domain name was newly registered on November 24, 2021.

Q4: What is Dorover.com’s trustworthiness?

This shop has a trust rating of 45%, considered Average.

Q5. What is the location of the Dorover store?

Physical address P.O. Box 310, 480 West Bonner Road, Wauconda, Illinois 60084.

Q6: How much time will the delivery procedure require?

Although the delivery date is not specified, it will be shown at the checkout.

Q7. Does free shipping apply?

No, free delivery is not available for this item.