Is Doyends Scam or Legit {May 2023} Read Reviews!

Online shoppers can know all the legit details of the Doyends online store by going through the write-up, Is Doyends Scam or Legit.

Have you purchased any products from Doyends, a website selling clothing items? Are you searching for legit details of this store before purchasing products from it? Doyends is an apparel store that sells clothing items for online shoppers in different countries.

The website has also attracted many shoppers in the United States with its competitive price positioning. The e-commerce platform also offers order discounts to its customers. Is Doyends Scam or Legit has investigated this website and presented the legit details for global online shoppers.

Check Doyends Com Legitimacy:

Domain age – The website domain was registered on 27 th April 2023.

Website popularity – The zero ranking of the store states that it has no traffic on its platform.

Trust score – It has a low trust score of 1%, making it a suspicious website for shoppers.

Physical Address – The website’s contact us page has the company address.

Plagiarism – The image and text content of the website appears to be plagiarized.

Domain expiry – The expiry date for this domain is 27 th April 2024.

Trust index – Doyends Reviews found the trust index for this domain to be 58.5 percent point, a low rating for genuine sites.

Social media presence – It has no social media presence with no social site accounts linked to this site.

Owners detail – Information about the owner is not present on the about us web page of the store.

Customer Reviews – The customer feedback for the Doyends store is not present on the public review platform.

About Doyends Com Website:

Doyends com is an e-commerce platform that started operating a few months ago for United States customers. The website shipping page states that the product will be delivered from China, but its company office is in London. Is Doyends Scam or Legit found that the store is running various discount campaigns to attract online shoppers?

People can avail of quantity discounts, order discounts, and flat discounts on purchasing apparel products on this platform. Some products sold in this store are shirts, pants, Jackets, and pullovers. Fashionable trousers and shorts can also be purchased from this website.

Specifications:

Domain name – Doyends.com

Website address – https://www.doyends.com

Mail address – service@mail.doyends.com

Company address – Kentesh Ltd, Signature 15, St. Helens Place, London .

Contact address – Not given

Payment method – Credit cards on PayPal gateway

Shipping Policy – The order will be processed within five days, but the delivery time is not mentioned on the website.

Return policy – Is Doyends Scam or Legit team found that the product can be returned within 45 days of delivery?

Newsletter – Not available

Refund policy – 14 days for crediting the refund money.

Advantages of Doyends Com Portal:

The company address is present on the contact us page of the site.

Free shipping service is available for order sizes of $ 49.99 and above.

The E-mail address is present for solving the query of global online shoppers.

Disadvantages of Doyends Com Website:

The website has a low trust rating.

Website popularity is slow, indicating less traffic on the platform.

Customer reviews for product sold on this site is missing in digital space.

The domain age of the site is less than six months.

Doyends Reviews:

Doyends is a less than two-month-old website having poor popularity. The low website rank also shows that it has no traffic on its platform. We cannot find any customer feedback for products sold on this e-commerce. Doyends shop has no internal review system.

Most review website has termed this e-commerce store as suspicious. Shoppers searching for a list of PayPal-related scams can check here.

Conclusion:

Doyends’s research team’s most legit parameters, like customer reviews, website age, and trust rating, go against this website, making it a suspicious online store.

Have you purchased products from the Doyends website? Please comment. To know more about credit card-related scams, read here.

Is Doyends Scam or Legit: FAQs

Q.1 What is the phishing score of Doyends Website?

Doyends website has a phishing score of 19/100

Q.2 What types of products are sold in the Doyends store?

Doyends online store mostly sells clothing items on its website.

Q.3 How much discount is Doyends offering to buy six products at a time?

Doyends offers a 10% discount for ordering six products at a time.

Q.4 Is free shipping service available for international orders on bulk purchases?

Yes, free shipping service is available for international shoppers.

Q.5 Does the Doyends store has any physical presence?

No, Doyends has no physical presence in any country.

Q.6 Is Doyends Scam or Legit?

It appears that Doyends is a suspicious online store.